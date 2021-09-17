Meditation and Song: Cachao Lopez #Cuban-American #LatinXHeritageMonth 🇨🇺

The double bass is not one of the most favored instruments when it comes to any musical ensemble. Frankly speaking, it’s almost like it doesn’t really exist, except for when in the background. Yet, when we get into a solo engagement, we gain the pleasure of hearing a deeper magic.

Music doesn’t have to be solo for a live performance! On the contrary, music has a way of being, simply because it is performing. It is ready and on the spot. Such is the fascination of music. A demonstration can be just as therapeutic! Just as therapeutic as the live performance.

Close your eyes. If you were there, what would you see? Would the vibration of such an instrument compel you to get up and dance? Would thisit inspire you to release any built-up pain, which has come your way? What would it do? Large instruments have a way of getting to the very core of a person’s psyche; their Spirit, at hand! All it takes is the rhythm of the strings, Baby! That’s all it takes.

Add colors from the Cuban rainbow, and you are sure to move in the right beat, adding color to your own heartbeat, in this very basing of, love!

Cachao Lopez