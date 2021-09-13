Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Meditation and Song: Beverly Wolff

Meditations Of The Stopping Of Time! A Look At The Late BEVERLY WOLFF and Her Performance Of "Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 6, Stop All The Clocks!"

If time were to stop, what would be its sound? How would it move into its own song? Would the stopping of time bring a certain chaos? OR Would it move us into a different element? There is so much to assess when it comes to the movement of clocks.

Remember that we live in a society, where human beings are controlled by time. We move during a certain time. We get up by a certain time. In our ego and inhumane nature for wanting to control time, humanity becomes enslaved, within it! Like hyper robots, our bodies have become owned by the likes of time. Rarely do we find ways of moving within a calming stillness. We are always in a hurry. Then again, when we are not always in competition with time, we could enjoy it, a little more! Goodness! The pains of the human ego. 💔

Now that we have stopped all of the clocks, time seems to leap. It hops, skips, and jumps around. It has a persona of its own. Time laughs at our ignorance. For, it was more free and creative than what we thought it to be. Time was more adventurous than what we could possibly fathom. Stop all the clocks!

Maybe if we listened to time in a different manner we wouldn’t feel so rushed. Perhaps, if we saw time through a lens we could perceive it as guiding us to our next steps; moreover, than controlling it. Stop all the clocks!

Sometimes, you have to turn off certain noise, in order to listen a little better. For, there is a world of music that so few of us have yet to, explore. Turn off the clocks and we could hear it, just a little better. Stop in our tracks, and grant us the stability of moving with grace. We could move a little better; more in alignment with a harmonic pace. Stop all the clocks!

Tick. Tock. Tick. Do you hear a gentle beat?

Beverly Wolff

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Wolff
https://youtu.be/N9hIpjiGDq4
https://youtu.be/ERWUgLMAHTE
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

