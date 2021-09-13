Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Meditation and Rain: Beverly Wolff

Poetic Reflections Of BEVERLY WOLFF'S Recording Of "Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 11 In The Rain!"

Have you ever sat still, during the nightly sounds of rain? Just listen to the footsteps and heartbeat of it all! There are precious 💖gifts, which moves into another layer of sound. It is the silence and wellness of moving into a higher layer of love’s delight! Hearing the stilled silence of a rainy sound is one of the stilled auras of movement’s painting.

Have you ever sat to listen to the serenity of a rainy night? What becomes of the beauty for moving into a quiet telling of delight? To know that droplets of rain have such a power of navigating into the sacred aura of our psyche is mind blowing. What beauty comes to mind, for such an awakening?

The tapping of rain on the windowpane brings a silent tenderness into one’s heart. Yes. It feels delightful, while met with a wonderful haze of surrender. What a blessing it is to come across music, which quiets the mind, body, and Soul! Truly, nature is beautiful and shares its own gifts. Time and time again, the Earth has a way of demonstrating her own artistic nurture. It’s truly evident and surreal! She is loving and precious when it comes to her natural serenity.

So, when was the last time that you came to sing and listen in silence?

Have you trusted the intimacy of hearing the silence of rain, during the night? How does one move into a deeper awakening of the self? Maneuvering so closely into Heaven’s delight! Listening to the rain is an awakening into a healing journey. It is through such, where you can access what is working and what needs to be fixed! With that being stated, are you ready to move into a rainy path?

Beverly Wolff

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Wolff#/media/File%3ABeverly_Wolff.jpg
https://youtu.be/jX6kn9_U8qk
https://youtu.be/MlVYoQ3sAZY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

