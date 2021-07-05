Meditation and mental health – Dennis Begos shows the way for countering stress effectively

Unless you have sound mental health, it is impossible to stay healthy and happy, which points to our wellness and wellbeing. Often we feel worried and anxious that can lead to stress. But as long as we can keep it under control, it does not make us feel bad. But once the anxiety or disappointment, or fear crosses the threshold level, it leads to depression and prevents us from leading a regular life. The stress robs our happiness, and we feel distressed.

You start losing your self-confidence, and the rush of negative thoughts hinders our ability to cope with the stressful situation, explains Dennis Begos. You feel like having lost your way in the wilderness with no lights visible nearby. As your emotions get the better of you, the ability to think logically disappears too, which only aggravates the problem.

When you face such lows in your life and feel as if thrown into a deep well, the only way to crawl back and get out from the pit of darkness and stand under the bright sky once again is to start practicing meditation. Meditation can relieve your mental stress almost instantly by reversing the body’s response to stress so that you can relax physically.

Dennis Begos shows how to practice meditation

Meditation helps calm your mind and allows you to concentrate on the present by setting aside the swirling thoughts that agitate the mind. Start practicing meditation by secluding yourself from all others in your home, sitting at a quiet place with your legs folded, looking in the front, and keeping your backbone erect. Start concentrating your mind on any object in the room with pinpoint attention by replicating the horse’s view so that the stream of energy keeps flowing toward that point only. While you keep staring at the object, try to feel how you are breathing or chant some hymn that allows your mind to stay on track. Another way of meditating is to sit in the position described and drive out all thoughts from the mind to feel emptiness entirely inert for any new thoughts.

Regardless of the meditation technique, you should see the results soon as your mind insulates itself from any new thought that keeps tapping at your door. You stay immersed in the thoughts that you embraced for meditation, never allowing them to deviate.

Meditation for stress control

When we pass through difficult times and feel helpless, it is normal for the body to develop stress to counter the situation. When we experience stress, our mind alerts us about the impending crisis, and the body prepares to fight it out or run away for protection. In case of some physical danger like a wild animal attacking you, the physical response can save you. But persistent stress is harmful to our health as it can damage some of our body organs.

Meditation counters stress by inducing relaxation that decreasing tension that creates space to search for positive signals. In the process, the body regains its composure, the mind becomes tranquil, and the body’s self-healing process comes into play, preventing further damage.