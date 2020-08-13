Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Meditation and Children: Setting Goals

Continuing with our blog series on meditation and children – including progressive relaxation exercises and the importance of breath, seated meditation, creative visualization, and creative visualization basics – today’s blog post will focus on goal setting.

THE MIDDLE: SETTING GOALS

No matter which technique your child uses to relax, the second stage is the most important: setting the goals he wishes to achieve. This is where people often go awry. It is not enough to say, “I want to be famous, or rich, or successful in school.” Such vague, general goals are almost impossible to achieve and thus will be doomed to failure.

To succeed, goals must be clear and well-defined. The more specific they are the better your child will be able to visualize them. They must be realistic. That means they should be almost within reach. It is fine to have long-term goals, say of becoming an astronaut later in life. But the goal before that should be doing well in science class. Children need to understand that long-term goals come about through a succession of smaller, gradual stages.

Goals must be meaningful – in other words, your child has to want it. The more your child desires the goal, the more intensely he will focus the necessary attention and energy.

You and your child also have to invest a little time and effort in fleshing out what exactly is involved in achieving his goal. You’ll need to find out what others have done to get to that same place, so you know the steps involved. And it is helpful to set a time-frame in the near-future, for achieving the goal. That way, your child will know when he is making progress. You both will also see when it is time to revise or expand the goal.

Finally, you and your child must come up with a plan of action to achieve that goal. Again, the more specific and detailed, the better. But you also must be flexible and willing to revise the plan when necessary. Just like the goal itself, the plan of action must be clear and well-defined, realistic as well as flexible, with time-tables where possible.

In the next, final post in this blog series, we’ll move into helping your child work on visualizing goals.

Dr. Gail Gross, Author and Parenting, Relationships, and Human Behavior Expert

Dr. Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed., a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and member of APA Division 39, is a nationally recognized family, child development, and human behavior expert, author, and educator. Her positive and integrative approach to difficult issues helps families navigate today’s complex problems.

Dr. Gross is frequently called upon by national and regional media to offer her insight on topics involving family relationships, education, behavior, and development issues. A dependable authority, Dr. Gross has contributed to broadcast, print and online media including CNN, the Today Show, CNBC's The Doctors, Hollywood Reporter, FOX radio, FOX’s The O’Reilly Factor, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Times of India, People magazine, Parents magazine, Scholastic Parent and Child Magazine, USA Today, Univision, ABC, CBS, and KHOU's Great Day Houston Show. She is a veteran radio talk show host as well as the host of the nationally syndicated PBS program, “Let’s Talk.” Also, Dr. Gross has written a semi-weekly blog for The Huffington Post and has blogged at EmpowHER.com since 2013. Recently, Houston Women's Magazine named her One of Houston's Most Influential Women of 2016.

Dr. Gross is a longtime leader in finding solutions to the nation’s toughest education challenges. She co-founded the first-of-its kind Cuney Home School with her husband Jenard, in partnership with Texas Southern University. The school serves as a national model for improving the academic performance of students from housing projects by engaging the parents. Dr. Gross also has a public school elementary and secondary campus in Texas that has been named for her.

Additionally, she recently completed leading a landmark, year-long study in the Houston Independent School District to examine how stress-reduction affects academics, attendance, and bullying in elementary school students, and a second study on stress and its effects on learning.

Such work has earned her accolades from distinguished leaders such as the Dalai Lama, who presented her with the first Spirit of Freedom award in 1998. More recently, she was honored in 2013 with the Jung Institute award. She also received the Good Heart Humanitarian Award from Jewish Women International, Perth Amboy High School Hall of Fame Award, the Great Texan of the Year Award, the Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame Award, Trailblazer Award, Get Real New York City Convention's 2014 Blogging Award, and Woman of Influence Award.

Dr. Gross’ book, The Only Way Out Is Through, is available on Amazon now and offers strategies for coping with loss, drawing from dealing with the death of her own daughter. Her next book, How to Build Your Baby's Brain, is also available on Amazon and teaches parents how to enhance a child’s learning potential through various developmental stages.

Dr. Gross received a BS in Education and an Ed.D. (Doctorate of Education) with a specialty in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston. She earned her Master’s degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Psychology from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Dr. Gross received her second PhD in Psychology, with a concentration in Jungian studies. Dr. Gross was the recipient of Kappa Delta Pi An International Honor Society in Education. Dr. Gross was elected member of the International English Honor Society Sigma Tau Delta.

 

