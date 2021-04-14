Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Medical Terms Can Be Confusing for Patients. Here’s How You Can Help

Doctors go to school for years to understand the complex world of medicine, and nurses also have extensive training in both practical skills and medical terminology. When most people think about their symptoms, though, it’s in simpler terms: their stomach hurts, or they have a headache. People who are scared and in pain can easily […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Woman Talking To The Sick Patient

Doctors go to school for years to understand the complex world of medicine, and nurses also have extensive training in both practical skills and medical terminology. When most people think about their symptoms, though, it’s in simpler terms: their stomach hurts, or they have a headache.

People who are scared and in pain can easily become overwhelmed by medical terms. They might not understand what you’re saying and have trouble following medical recommendations. Regardless of your nursing specialty, communication is one of the most important skills you can develop.

In some ways, you have to act as “translator” and help people understand the medical terms being used to describe their condition. Here are some tips for improving communication for better understanding.

Patient Education

If you’re like most nurses, you’re always busy. You might have a full patient roster in addition to other duties. It can be difficult to take the time and fully explain the information you’re giving patients. However, it’s very important to take patient education seriously and to gauge understanding before you move on to your next task.

It’s pretty common for nurses to ask patients if they have any questions. But unfortunately, this isn’t always going to tell you whether or not they understand the information you’ve provided. The patient or family member might not know what questions to ask, or they might just be totally overwhelmed.

Don’t assume that if they don’t have any questions, they’ve understood everything you’ve told them. Some nurses use the technique of gently asking the patient to repeat information back to them to make sure they’ve understood it. It’s important to ask in such a way that doesn’t put the patient on the spot, but increases understanding.

Tips on How to Explain Medical Terminology to Patients

How you should explain medical terms to patients might vary depending on the situation and their overall ability to understand these terms. Some patients might be more familiar with them, while others may have no knowledge or may be learning English as a second language. If necessary, it’s important to get a translator to help you so that all your patients have the information they need.

First, think about the terms that might be misunderstood. Are there prefixes or suffixes you could explain to increase their overall understanding? Are there interchangeable terms that might “feel” different or mean the same thing?

Unfortunately, you have to get in the habit of “feeling out” the situation and figuring out how to help any given patient understand the information you’re providing. If one approach isn’t working, try explaining in simpler terms, or even create notes or a reference sheet for them.

Other Important Tips for Patient Communication 

It can feel overwhelming and frustrating when a patient doesn’t understand what you’re saying. Practice is important for getting comfortable with explaining different conditions and procedures to different kinds of people. Ask your family and friends if you can explain a medical procedure to them and see if they understand you.

Again, asking patients to repeat information or instructions back to you is a good way to gauge understanding. Just be patient and kind and try not to make them feel overwhelmed. If they don’t understand, adjust your words and approach and try again.

Some patients even prefer a visual representation of their symptoms. Or, you could try using analogies to increase understanding. There’s no one “right” way to help patients understand since everyone has different learning styles!


Above All, Be Patient

It can be challenging when someone doesn’t understand a term that’s so familiar to you and feels so simple. But patience is an important skill for nurses in every stage of their careers. Put yourself in their shoes and think about what you’d want from a nurse in the same situation. Empathy is key for creating those all-important connections and increasing patient understanding. Remember, the more you practice, the easier it will get. At first, you might be used to just using the terms you used in school. But as you get familiar with the words patients use to describe what they’re going through, it will get more intuitive.

    Bethany Halland, Writer, Jazz Dance Teacher

    Bethany Halland is a freelance writer from San Diego, CA who writes about personal growth, professional development, and our evolving psychology. She has a Bachelors Degree in Psychology from UC San Diego, and a Masters in Behavioral Psychology from Pepperdine. When she's not writing, Bethany enjoys growing her succulent garden and teaching Jazz/Ballet to her 9 year-old daughter and her friends.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    3 Ways to Empower Yourself to Be Your Best Advocate at Your Next Checkup

    by Dr. Amy Gutmann, Dr. Jonathan Moreno
    professional nurse
    Community//

    How Professional Nurses Can Help In Better Patient Care

    by Rudyard
    Community//

    “Don’t lose yourself” With Bianca L. Rodriguez and Dr. Michael Richardson

    by Bianca L. Rodriguez, Ed.M, LMFT

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.