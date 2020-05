When what feels like eternity

Was only a blip

Where you slipped

You breathe back into whole

Having paid your toll

Then, with intentions on your lip

You move forward again…and dip

Into your Soul

Reflect & contemplate

Pause & appreciate

As you hibernate

Listen! For endeavors will percolate

Of what’s your next way

What does your heart have to say?

Which direction will you go?

Take a deep exhal

You will know

It’s part of your song

So stay strong

Believe hard

Unwavering faith on your journey

In the hands of the Restorer

Go now

On your way

Go long! Choose your Fairway.

Frolic & pray

Breathe & slay

Go the distance on your next track

Stay brave,



I’ve got your back



#SpaceExplorer