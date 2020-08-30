Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Meaningful quotes for rise and get back

A winner is a dreamer, who never gives up - Nelson Mandela

Everyday was not the same, each day is different. But one thing sure, every single day we have lot of emotions. Happy, sad, worry, stress and so on.. If we are happy the was happy too.. if we aren’t then the day will worse !! This is true for everyone, when we upset or any distractions, any obstacles surely its hard for us to be normal immediately. It will take sometime, even some days it depends on the effects. Believe in yourself and rise. I’ll recover myself by reading motivational quotes. Quotes gives me strength, it’ll change my mood, give me boost and help me to get in track… I’ll share you the powerful quotes here

You are stronger than you think

-Anonymous

It is always seems impossible until it’s done

– Nelson Mandela

Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement, Nothing can be done without hope and confidence

– Helen Keller

Every problem is a gift, without problems we would not grow

– Tony Robbins

Work like there is someone working 24 hours a day to take it all away from you

– Mark Cuban

Turn your wounds into wisdom

– Oprah Winfrey

If you fail, never give up because fail means First Attempt In Learning

– Dr. A.P.J. Kalam

The way to get started is to quit talking and being doing

– Walt Disney

When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind not with it

-Henry Ford

Be active, take on responsibility, work for the things you believe, If you don’t..you are surrendering your fate to others

– Dr. A.P.J.Kalam

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

