Meaningful quotes for rise and get back

Everyday was not the same, each day is different. But one thing sure, every single day we have lot of emotions. Happy, sad, worry, stress and so on.. If we are happy the was happy too.. if we aren’t then the day will worse !! This is true for everyone, when we upset or any distractions, any obstacles surely its hard for us to be normal immediately. It will take sometime, even some days it depends on the effects. Believe in yourself and rise. I’ll recover myself by reading motivational quotes. Quotes gives me strength, it’ll change my mood, give me boost and help me to get in track… I’ll share you the powerful quotes here
You are stronger than you think
-Anonymous
It is always seems impossible until it’s done
– Nelson Mandela
Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement, Nothing can be done without hope and confidence
– Helen Keller
Every problem is a gift, without problems we would not grow
– Tony Robbins
Work like there is someone working 24 hours a day to take it all away from you
– Mark Cuban
Turn your wounds into wisdom
– Oprah Winfrey
If you fail, never give up because fail means First Attempt In Learning
– Dr. A.P.J. Kalam
The way to get started is to quit talking and being doing
– Walt Disney
When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind not with it
-Henry Ford
Be active, take on responsibility, work for the things you believe, If you don’t..you are surrendering your fate to others
– Dr. A.P.J.Kalam