Maybe the new normal is better than the old normal

Last week, a patient asked me a question that got the wheels turning well after our conversation ended. “Doc will things ever get back to normal?” I paused, because I really wasn’t sure. And then I thought, “was it ever normal?”

To an unsuspecting person who struggles to understand our health care system, normal means going back to a system that bankrupts it citizens due to high costs, and achieves maximum profit from every aspect of treatment, and doctor visits. It means going back to a system that favors those who are rich and White. It is a system that feeds racial and social inequality. It is a system that is erroneously hyper focused on treating disease, rather than preventing it. If we measured our civility as a society on the current health of our nation, we would fall just short of barbarism. This is certainly not normal.

From a personal standpoint, I was going through the motions of life like robot. Work. Home. Kid. Dinner. More work. Sleep. Rinse. Repeat. I rushed through the days, only to rush to the end and enjoy a few minutes to myself. I was roped tided to my routine so tightly, that it did not even occur to me that I had become a slave to it. The inertia of my confining routine combined with trying to find my footing at work was just becoming too much. Every morning when I looked at myself in the mirror, my tired eyes told the story of how I felt…. like a complete mess. And then – BOOM, we were all shaken at our core. The coronavirus hit us like a bomb that we knew was ticking but simply ignored. My city had become the epicenter, and my patients the most affected.

Hospitals became quickly inundated with very sick patients, often without adequate supplies or the personnel to care for them. Several local hospitals launched campaigns to raise money for hospital staff to mitigate shortages of food, N95 masks, gowns, and scrubs. While hospitals are overrun with patients, community clinics and private practices struggle to stay afloat. Patient waiting rooms have become ghost towns as patients adhere to stay at home orders. This means no fees to feed our fee for service system. Countless private practice doctors grieve the loss of their businesses on social media. Others share stories of their own traumas that have come out of the madness caused by the pandemic. Many doctors speak of leaving medicine all together as it is just too much to bear.

We continue to anxiously watch the body counts climb, and the fear and despair set in. One of my patients, a young 30 something woman who was sick with COVID described her experience in the emergency room as “morbid”. She sobbed as she described the moment when the old woman in the stretcher next to her had died. She too lay on a bare stretcher wondering if she was next. New York City bought 45 refrigerated truck trailers to store bodies because city morgues are strapped for space to store the deceased.

My patients still clamor to get a COVID test. They often wait for weeks to get tested as the health of their families hang in the balance. Many of them are still working as home care workers for the elderly, grocery store workers, and transit workers despite the stay at home orders. Many have small children at home, or are caring for elderly parents. All have a strong desire to know why it is so hard to get tested. Every out of pocket copay, or rebuttal with “that’s not covered by your plan” is a constant reminder that something is not quite right with our system. We as doctors like to pretend that patients don’t recognize the fallacies in our system. But they smell the preverbal shit, and it stinks.

All of this was making my head spin. I become awash in a sea of WTF moments as I felt the system crumbling under my feet. And then … it happened. My clinic closed down because several colleagues in our very small, tight knit clinic fell ill. My routine disappeared, and I was forced to slow down. The slow down spurred a state of uncertainty, fear, and anxiety. I had to figure out what to do with myself.

I moved through the ocean of emotion and began to slowly make room for the things that I had been missing. What did I miss exactly? Truth be told, I hadn’t thought about it in a good while. I missed not wearing a watch. I missed watching a movie on a random Tuesday curled up with a blanket and a glass of vino. I missed having long phone conversations with my sister, where we talked about everything and absolutely nothing at the same time. I missed unhurriedly shaving my legs. I missed rolling around on the floor with my son. I missed so many things that I loved. Had my life moved so far from normal that I didn’t ‘t even recognize it?

And then came the perspective shift. Living as I did was not normal. The manner in which are health care system assigns value to peoples lives is not normal. Despite all the chaos around us, we all fight to find our new normal in order to avoid getting caught in the vortex of despair. We do this by going back to the very simple things that make us happy. The question shifts from what do I have to do in this exact moment to what do I want to do in this exact moment.

Every night at 7pm like clockwork, my neighborhood erupts in cheers to pay homage to health care workers. People hang out their windows blowing their bullhorns, and clapping wildly. Cars honk in solidarity. Pedestrians stop on their joust their arms in the air in happiness. When I hear the cheers, I run to my window, open it wide and scream my head off as if my life depended on it…. Because it does. I finally have an opportunity to define my new normal.