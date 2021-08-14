Maya Zack of Mindset Training: “Develop a learning mindset”

Develop a learning mindset. Be in a state of practice. Be curious about what and how you can do things, improve things, keep your possibilities open. Welcome the bad times or times you’ve ‘failed’ as simply another practice attempt. Be ready to experience setbacks because they will happen. Allow flexibility — your goals might need to change along the way. Also be open to learn from criticism.

As a part of my series about “Grit: The Most Overlooked Ingredient of Success” I had the pleasure of interviewing Maya Zack.

Maya is a business mindset coach, hypnotherapist and peak-performance specialist for women who want to set up or who are already running their own business. Based in the UK, she works internationally, helping women entrepreneurs let go of fears, limiting stories or beliefs standing in their way and get the needed confidence, clarity & focus to sustainably grow and hit their goals. She uses a unique combination of tools to create change on the deepest, subconscious level so that new ways of thinking, feeling and behaving quickly become automatic and effortless. Her business mission is to contribute to a future world where women are freer — personally, professionally, creatively and financially.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what events have drawn you to this specific career path

Thank you so much for having me!

Ever since I was a kid, I always had a fascination with how the mind and reality work. I clearly remember many times when I tried to ‘make’ myself experience something by thinking it — so for example, I was once feeling very cold on a trip with my family, and so I decided to imagine I was hot and see what happens. I figured — well, if I think I’m feeling hot — how could I not feel hot?

On top of that, having grown up in Israel, I had no choice but to join the mandatory military service for almost two years when I was 18 — and that’s when I became obsessed with the idea of ‘freedom’. I couldn’t wait for the day I’d be out of there. When I was finally released, I very quickly realized that I was still not ‘free’ — to be myself, do things I wanted to do or express who I wanted to be.

It became clear to me that it was me in my own way. Traumatic experiences, anger, fear and self-hate were basically driving me. I was deeply insecure, had issues with trust and genuine communication and struggled with showing any kind of emotion other than anger.

That’s what kicked off my personal-development journey, asking myself the question: who or what would I be if I didn’t have these memories? That’s when I understood, that in a way, all those limitations were only past stories I kept revisiting or telling myself. I decided I didn’t need to identify with them anymore and I was set on ‘reprogramming’ myself.

This led me to self-hypnosis, and later on after settling in the UK, to becoming a hypnotherapist and coach and I specialized in confidence & performance.

For my master’s degree in hypnosis, I conducted experimental research on the topic of using hypnosis to help university students reduce their anxiety around studies & exams and achieve better academic results. My plan afterwards was to take both hypnosis and other self-development tools into universities — and I thought it was a great time for it too because mindfulness had become hugely popular for both managing well-being as well as for better performance and was successfully being brought into many academic institutions.

However, seemed hypnosis was still an idea ahead of its time. This is probably to do with misconceptions around it and how it’s often portrayed in the media. This venture didn’t work out for me.

I didn’t see this as a failure — it simply directed me to do something else! So as a woman growing her own business, I gradually felt like I wanted to support other women doing the same, as of course I knew exactly what they’re going through and the challenges they face.

Can you share your story about “Grit and Success”? First can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Well, like every coach starting out, it took time to start getting clients in and to build a client base and audience. I think the idea that we’re often sold on social media ads that you can be an overnight success is a myth. There were times when I was struggling with getting good or consistent income. I had to keep a second job.

Then there was that academic project that failed (though I was still coaching privately for academic performance). In fact, completing the research itself was also hanging in the balance for reasons that were not up to me — and there were moments when I felt like giving up and relinquishing my degree.

Another thing is marketing — which many struggle with. When I started out, social media marketing was still in its infancy, and when things began shifting, that was a whole new world that was a pretty big challenge. Additionally, online marketing keeps evolving and changing as does technology, so this is an ongoing learning and improving process and I’ve had countless experiences of trial and error — times when things did not work at all, times when I invested and lost money, and moments when I wondered whether things would ever fall into place and whether I should keep going.

Otherwise there are of course all sorts of daily ‘smaller’ struggles — such as dealing with tech. For me, it was important to learn how to do things on my own (even if I was going to invest in professional services later on, I first wanted to get at least a basic, good understanding of how things work). Our world is online whether we like it or not and I personally like to be independent. So I took on the mission to build my own website, create and design all my content, launch online campaigns… there was definitely a lot of head banging against the wall with all the tech involved and at times it was hugely frustrating and a test to my patience.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I get my motivation by reminding myself often of what’s important to me — which is the freedom to do something I love and on my own terms; following what I’m passionate about and enjoying my time on earth; knowing I’m contributing to people’s lives.

I do like to think about death — in a positive way. That reminder that we only have this one opportunity and that there’s no ‘failure’ but only experience. We get to that same final destination no matter where we’ve been. So the thought of not sticking to my goals and dreams, and of reaching the end of my life filled with feeling regret around stuff I haven’t done or tried — scares me a lot more than the thought of things not working out.

Of course, as a mindset coach, I did also have some very powerful practical mind-tools to help me. So during hard times it was very much a case of ‘practice what you preach’ and there was definitely self-development work needed in order to keep my focus in place.

So how did Grit lead to your eventual success? How did Grit turn things around?

It was simply a matter of commitment & time — and that’s what I chose to believe in all along. I trusted in the process, and developed patience with continued focus ‘no matter what’ — constantly looking for and being open to creative solutions, new possibilities and opportunities to move forward. I committed to learning — whether from challenges or ‘failures’, or learning new skills and tools.

Gradually, and with continuously and consistently taking action, things just began to move and happen. I made great connections, I began running events, speaking and collaborating, my marketing improved, my audience and client base grew… it really was just a matter of sticking to it — and not letting fear or negative self-talk get in my way.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 pieces of advice about how one can develop Grit? (Please share a story or example for each)

First thing is commitment! You have to make a decision you’re in it for the long run. You have to accept the true fact that it will take time, courage, resilience & perseverance. You have to be willing to feel uncomfortable, able to trust that process and also have that underlying optimism that sticking to things is bringing you closer to your goals. This isn’t the same as motivation. Motivation is temporary and it goes up and down. It depends on inspiration, on perception of events and the daily mood you’re in. So it’s important to distinguish between that and commitment — which is there to stay even in times when motivation is low, which is completely natural and ok. For me, there was never a question — I always wanted to be my own boss and I decided I’d do whatever it takes. For a long time I had to have second part-time jobs but my focus was always on growing my own business and I trusted in this despite feeling stuck so many times. Develop a learning mindset. Be in a state of practice. Be curious about what and how you can do things, improve things, keep your possibilities open. Welcome the bad times or times you’ve ‘failed’ as simply another practice attempt. Be ready to experience setbacks because they will happen. Allow flexibility — your goals might need to change along the way. Also be open to learn from criticism.

Changing my niche from academic performance to business is just one of many examples of pivoting and keeping an open mind as to what are some options available to me for making things work. Otherwise I’ve made it a habit to learn new things and new skills on a regular basis — especially things I might have had a resistance or aversion to in the past. For example — I was very unmotivated to start making videos because of all the work involved — but once I started, I found I actually hugely enjoy it as well as the editing process. Be compassionate and patient with yourself. There’s no need to put pressure on yourself to get things right, perfect or happen by a certain time. Strive for excellence and again, learning rather than perfectionism. Stop comparing yourself to others and allow your ideas and your success to show up in their own way and time. When we decide how and when we want things to show up or happen, this creates unnecessary tension, stress and frustration. So allowing things to naturally unfold while trusting the process allows you to continue taking action more confidently & easily while remaining open to opportunities you might otherwise miss because you’re in a state of resistance.

I used to get frustrated often by social media and seeing all those ‘overnight’ success stories of people who went from ‘zero to 6 figures’ in just a few months… it made me feel like I was failing and I was questioning whether I’d ever be able to make it. This was still the case even when I intellectually knew this was not a true or accurate reflection of reality. Not for those posting these things, and certainly not for the majority of businesses that have become successful over time. But one day I simply made a decision to ignore all that, point blank. I took anything I found useful and otherwise stuck to my trust that ‘my story is my own and will happen in its own way’. Surround yourself with people with grit. The company you keep has a big influence on you whether you’re aware of it or not. Spending time and interacting with people who’ve got grit and ambition can keep you committed, motivated & inspired. It’s invaluable to have people who can also encourage you and pull you up when you’re down. Another thing is — ask for help when you need it! This is so important and many people are reluctant to do this as they think it’s somehow a sign of weakness or failure. The truth is that high achievers all have mentors or coaches who’ve helped them get to where they are. Practice and show yourself gratitude and appreciation for small achievements. On your mission to achieve your bigger goals, you might be stuck in frustration while overlooking your smaller successes and learning you’ve accomplished. These are all so important to recognise. They’re all part of the process, development, and your way to hitting your bigger targets. Becoming aware of these and appreciating your work, effort and small wins will remind you that you are on your way, strengthen your commitment and trust in yourself and give you motivation to continue. Gratitude helps you feel more positive and puts you in a state of mind from which it’s far easier to take action because resistance is removed. Nothing is too small — so whether it’s creating a great post or email you were avoiding, improving a tech skill, making a useful contact or feeling more confident on a sales call — these all add up. So even the tiniest steps forward are still going forward.

This is why, eventually, even if it ends up taking a very long time, you’re likely to achieve your goals. This is also why it’s said that grit is even more important than intelligence or talent when it comes to success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped you when things were tough? Can you share a story about that?

I can’t really think of any particular person but definitely having a good circle of supportive friends helped. It’s very important to surround yourself with people who support and believe in you and who can pick you up in down moments. It’s also great if you can spend time with people who share similar ambitions or outlook or who have already achieved goals similar to yours who can inspire you and who you can learn from.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My mission in my work is to help contribute to a future world where women are more free — personally, professionally and financially. In my own little way and through empowering women to do what they love with confidence and self-belief — I hope I’ve been doing that! This is one of the things that keep me motivated, both my purpose and hearing feedback from clients — having a real impact on their lives but also making small steps to creating a bigger change in society.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! I’m very excited to be taking part in an international online summit by and for women — it’s a Lemon Rebellion summit and it’s all about supporting women wanting to flip the script on adversity. It’s going to be held on the 19th to the 25th of September, and there’s a truly inspiring, diverse and interesting group of speakers and facilitators.

What advice would you give to other executives or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Encourage them to take risks, be creative and learn more.

Play to their strengths and encourage them by showing genuine appreciation.

Allow them to be human — give them space to voice concerns or difficulties.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We prioritize and focus so much on conformity, competition and productivity in our society. I think a lot of the crises we face both as individuals as well as collectively are directly linked to that, and it’s no wonder that both the personal-development & self-help industry are so big. Self-awareness, personal growth & expression have been neglected and even rejected in favor of economic growth, yet these are the most important ingredients in creating more health, peace, joy and contentment in our lives.

So a movement I’d really love to see is something around promoting and incorporating self-development into mainstream education and teaching people how to most effectively ‘use their minds’. The mind is the most powerful tool we have to create our life and experience yet curiously we’re not taught how to use it. I’d love to see this happening in conjunction with specifically promoting more compassion, confidence, self-expression, self-regulation and creativity.

I believe that if we get this in place, all other issues could be resolved!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson. This is basically what I live by and what I used to remind myself of when I was younger — you’re always free to be whoever you want and decide to be. You’re not limited to your past or to ideas of who you are (or more accurately, were — as they’re all based on memory). Nothing is stopping you other than your own mind barriers, and those limitations are imaginary in the present moment. You already have all the resources within you to create the person you want to become and so it is a choice and a decision. In fact, I’d argue you already are the person you want to become — because it’s simply your true self wanting to come out and express itself.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @mayazackmindset

FB: Maya Zack Mindset Training

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.

Thank you for having me!