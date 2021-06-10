Maya Zack of Maya Zack Mindset Training: “First and foremost”

First and foremost — putting your customers’ needs first! Be genuine and authentic — people know and feel when you’re not. Be genuinely interested in your clients — their struggles and their goals. Your business is there not to make you rich (though that would be nice!), but to get results for them. Your business is nothing without them. Their success is your success, so remember it’s all about serving!

Maya is a business mindset coach, hypnotherapist and peak-performance specialist for women who want to set up or who are already running their own business. Based in the UK, she works internationally, helping women entrepreneurs let go of fears, limiting stories or beliefs standing in their way and get the needed confidence, clarity & focus to sustainably grow and hit their goals. She uses a unique combination of tools to create change on the deepest, subconscious level so that new ways of thinking, feeling and behaving quickly become automatic and effortless. Her business mission is to contribute to a future world where women are freer — personally, professionally, creatively and financially.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Thank you so much for having me!

I mostly grew up in Israel, and at the age of 18 I had no choice but to join the mandatory military service for almost two years. I struggled a lot during this time and became obsessed with the idea of ‘freedom’. I could not wait for the day I’d be out of there, making my way in the world as an adult and creating my life adventure. When I was finally released, I very quickly realized it wasn’t the army that was in my way of being ‘free’ — of being myself, of doing things I wanted to do or expressing who I was or wanted to be.

It became clear to me that it was me in my own way. My growing up was not a particularly happy one. Traumatic experiences, anger, fear and self-hate were basically driving me. I was deeply insecure, had issues with trust and genuine communication and struggled with showing any kind of emotion other than anger.

But I had a moment of an even greater realization when I asked myself the question: who or what would I be if I didn’t have these memories? That’s when I understood, that in a way, all those limitations were only there because I was telling myself or revisiting old stories; that in the present moment, they were all made up. The idea that had I lost my memory of ‘who I was’, I could in fact be free, a completely new & different person — the person I wanted to be, was disturbing to me but also very exciting. Of course, I couldn’t just click my fingers and the memories would be gone, but I decided I didn’t need to identify with them anymore.

From then on, my obsession with freedom became my passion. I also always had a fascination around how the mind works and how the mind & reality interact. I then discovered self-hypnosis as a powerful tool to re-create myself, and about a year later I left Israel and moved to the UK, where I started training in hypnosis as it was having such a profound effect on me and I wanted to share it with others. Later on I also discovered the Sedona Method™ which I deeply resonated with since it’s all about letting go of the limiting stories we tell ourselves or hold onto.

In the beginning of my coaching journey I was helping people with confidence and performance issues — in their personal, professional & academic lives. Some years down the line I decided to focus on working with women in business because supporting other women is something that’s particularly important to me. As things progressed, this narrowed down to working with women running their own business.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Confidence & self-belief. Of course, this took me some time to develop. But even when I was feeling insecure, somewhere I always had an underlying sense of confidence and trust, whether in myself & my ability to overcome anything, or ‘in life’ that always continues shifting — I knew that where I am today is not where I’ll be tomorrow.

It was only when I truly felt comfortable in who I really was, that’s when I started experiencing big shifts in my business. Not only was I able to easily and consistently show up, speak in front of crowds or simply do a better job with my clients, but this attracted a larger audience. Confidence sells.

2. A positive, growth-mindset. I knew that building my own business wasn’t going to be an easy ride. I knew I was going to face lots of challenges and that many things I would do wouldn’t get the results I wanted. So I made a commitment to continue on, no matter what, with an open and curious mind. I made friends with experimenting, taking risks and feeling uncomfortable, and made sure I was asking the right questions such as ‘What (else) can I do to…?’. Failure doesn’t exist as far as I’m concerned, only the process of learning.

3. The ability to focus. This goes way beyond focusing on tasks without distractions or being in a state of flow. What I really mean is the ability to take charge of your mind — directing your attention wherever you want it to go. This allows me to keep positive and be able to choose which thoughts to ‘follow’; to use what I call ‘intentional imagination’ to bring clarity, create states of high motivation & keep heading towards my goals; choose which beliefs I want to have; stop caring about what others think of me or comparing myself to others (as I simply focus on my ‘own business’)… Intentional focus basically allows me to direct my mind’s attention to what will serve me rather than not.

It’s important to point out though, that these ‘traits’ are actually skills & resources available to anyone — and they can all be learned and developed!

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Following the previous question, I developed those traits / skills by habitually working on them. Whether through regular self-hypnosis practice; meditation; having ‘sessions’ with myself using tools I use with my clients (we sometimes forget to follow our own teaching!); morning practice to start the day with a fresh, open mind; evening practice to clear my mind from any stuff I accumulated during the day… I also like to intentionally look for opportunities to try new things that aren’t necessarily comfortable. This keeps me in learning mode and also helps to let go of any fears.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Healthy habits are important because not only do they accumulate to create your everyday experience, but they completely reset how your mind works. They make your desired states unconscious — so that means they become automatic, natural and therefore more effortless. In fact, almost all your responses and decisions are made on a subconscious level, without your awareness, according to your beliefs — which are simply habitual thoughts you’ve repeated to yourself many times. Your beliefs then drive everything you do and determine how you do it. Therefore, creating new habitual ways of thinking, feeling and behaving is the powerful drive you need and which will allow you to achieve any of your goals.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Here are a number of things you can do:

1. Obviously, developing habits means doing things consistently. So you first have to make a commitment to them and it helps to remind yourself of your goals and what’s driving you. Keep yourself inspired & motivated.

2. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to think of adopting a habit and doing something ‘forever’. Focusing on the end result which may still feel far away can also add to this. It creates resistance. So instead, it’s useful to focus on the present only. Motivate yourself to take the action — just today, just this time, just now. Don’t think beyond. This is a lot easier for the mind to take on. Of course, you then simply do this over and over, and these accumulate to create that ‘forever’.

3. Identify & become aware of any deeper resistances you have or subconscious beliefs that are pulling you away or getting in your way so that you can get rid of them.

4. Be kind to yourself — release the pressure you might be putting on yourself. It’s ok to go off track sometimes or fall back into some unwanted behavior. Pressure, guilt or frustration create even more (subconscious) resistance towards your goals — because they’ve ‘made you’ feel this way. So allow yourself to not be perfect, and again, refocus on the present — and simply continue on from the here and now you’re at.

5. Get support, accountability, or join a group. Having people to help you, check in on you or simply go through it with you having similar goals can make things a lot easier and more fun too.

To stop a bad habit — you first need to be clear on what it is and what’s driving you to do it. Usually this is a ‘feeling-state’ you’re after. Once you become aware of this, you can start ‘interrupting’ the habit as well as giving yourself or accessing that resource state you were after — but in a different, more positive way. You can do this through consciously taking a new action instead, and of course working with your subconscious mind can help you achieve that a lot faster.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson. This is basically what I live by — you’re always free to be whoever you want to be. You’re not limited to your past or to ideas of who you are (or more accurately, were — as they’re all based on memory). Nothing is stopping you other than your own mind barriers, and those limitations are imaginary in the present moment. You already have all the resources within you to create the person you want to become and so it is a choice and a decision. In fact, I’d argue you already are the person you want to become — because it’s simply your true self wanting to come out and express itself.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m always working on new ideas for my programs and ways I can make them even better and more fun too — with all the challenges, I believe growing your business and building your dream should absolutely be fun!

Also, now that we’ve come out of lockdown, I’ve been re-connecting in person with local women’s groups. It’s been a very unsettling year and a half for many. Women in particular have been impacted by job losses. Many are also re-evaluating their paths and mission in life and are now thinking of setting up their own businesses following what truly excites them. I think it’s a great time for change and an opportunity for development, so I’m very keen on supporting them. Otherwise, there’s an online summit for women coming up in September on the topic of resilience I’ve been invited to be a part of.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I believe having the right mindset is what distinguishes those who succeed from those who don’t. Trying to build a business without a solid mindset is like trying to build a house with no foundations — it’s destined to fall apart at some point.

1. Develop a strong, resilient, growth-focused mindset. You must have unshakeable confidence and belief in yourself, your self-worth & your ability to achieve your goals. Building any business will require you to challenge yourself, face difficulties, take risks and get very uncomfortable. And especially now in the coaching industry, there’s a lot of competition so having this positive attitude is essential to keep you motivated & focused.

2. Get clear on your values, your vision for the future and your business goals as a coach. You must know where you’re going in order to get there! Lacking this clarity creates confusion & overwhelm around strategy and taking action and also takes away from your motivation.

3. Develop a positive relationship with money and learn to choose positive beliefs around it that will support your financial goals. You need to believe it’s possible for you to hit your goals. You also need to feel comfortable and confident talking about money. You have to feel good about selling, charging or investing. Negative money feelings or beliefs will absolutely be in your way of being successful.

4. Be clear on your niche, target market and ideal client, as well as the exact problem you solve for them. You need this in order to connect with your target market in the best way. You also need absolute confidence in your offer that will answer to your audience’s needs and in your ability to get them what they want.

5. Business strategy — you need to have marketing systems in place. You have to know exactly how you’re going to reach your audience, how to communicate your message effectively, and have a process to get them to engage with you. You also need a clear sales process. There will be some trial & error with this, but that’s the only way to find what works for you. Having clarity & confidence about these will ensure you’re regularly focused on taking the right, high-impact actions that will grow your coaching business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake I see is that they go into business without building the basic, essential foundation — their entrepreneurial mindset. Even if they have a strategy, without the right mindset they’d be setting themselves up for failure. This is because not removing mental and emotional blocks means they struggle with taking the needed action to implement the strategy consistently or most effectively.

Another mistake I often see is that when things get tough — they’re reluctant to reach out for help. They think they can or should just deal with it on their own. They might feel it’s a weakness to get support from a mentor — especially because they’re coaches themselves. But getting help is a sign of strength — and you’ll reach further and faster, so allow yourself to invest in support when you need it.

Conversely, some coaches I’ve seen are under the impression that having a positive attitude or using positive thinking techniques is enough to create success. They buy into the Law of Attraction type of ideas without having a clear strategy. Whilst I do believe mindset is the foundation of all things, having both the right mindset & strategy in place is essential, as is of course, taking high-impact action intentionally & consistently.

Not choosing a niche is another mistake. Many coaches feel they want to help everyone and struggle to focus on a narrow target market. Not only does this not help them to be seen as more of an expert in a chosen field, it also prevents them from connecting fully or communicating in a way that resonates more deeply with their ideal clients.

Lastly, I often see coaches being distracted, thrown off their own path by following what ‘others are doing’ for marketing, tempted by or falling for trends or big promises. This can be overwhelming, confusing and very frustrating too since what works for one often doesn’t work for another. Keep focused on your path. Though there are some basic things you need in place, there’s no magic formula. Be consistent, test and learn and commit to the long haul.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

First and foremost — putting your customers’ needs first! Be genuine and authentic — people know and feel when you’re not. Be genuinely interested in your clients — their struggles and their goals. Your business is there not to make you rich (though that would be nice!), but to get results for them. Your business is nothing without them. Their success is your success, so remember it’s all about serving!

Make them feel personally valued — they are never just ‘another client’. They should feel as if they were your only client! They‘ve chosen to invest in you, and the transformation you offered them means the world to them, so go over and beyond their expectations to help. You should also be compassionate and patient, remembering that what may be obvious to you is completely new to them.

It’s great if you can provide extra helpful information, links, connections etc. you think might be helpful. For example, I recently came across a PR opportunity that was a perfect fit for one of my clients’ business. I immediately contacted her and sent her all the relevant information to support her with that. I’m absolutely invested in my clients’ success so if there’s anything extra I can do for them — I’m happy to!

Give tough love — if your clients are struggling or not showing up for themselves — make them feel heard and understood, and be there for them for support (while respecting your own boundaries). But be honest and hold them accountable. You can absolutely show them the way and provide them with empowering insight and tools, but ultimately, you can’t be responsible for their own change.

Lastly, proactively check in with your clients (as well as with past clients), not only to track their progress but to see whether they’re satisfied with the program and how you could further support their goals.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

When I first started out more than ten years ago, social media marketing was still only in its infancy… I used to hold free workshops and get involved with events in my local community and that’s how I got the word out. I gradually started building a mailing list, who I communicate with regularly (I still get leads through very old connections who remember me from one talk or another!).

Nowadays things are mostly done online of course, and apart from running my own events, another good way I generate leads is through joint events — whether with other service providers who appeal to the same target audience but offer something different to me (this way you can multiply your reach), organizing workshops or speaking events in collaboration with wellness-centers (where you’d reach their client base too — make sure they’ve got a substantial mailing list or following they regularly communicate with) or online expert-summits.

Organic growth on social doesn’t work for everyone — myself included. But this is a common misconception — that you have to have a certain number of followers to be successful. It’s not about having thousands of followers, it’s about having the right ones who engage with you. I do run paid FB campaigns. I aim to give real value through my lead-magnets (whether an educational video, a useful PDF or hypnotic audio). Most importantly though, once you’ve got people joining your list, you need to consistently communicate with them with focus on giving value before making offers or inviting them onto a sales call — they need to trust you.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Remember that none of this is worth your health and well-being. You’re building a business to create more freedom & a better quality of life so make sure you’re supporting that goal.

Put boundaries in place. Limit your working hours. Taking time out also helps you come back with a fresh perspective and renewed motivation so when it feels like things are getting on top of you — allow yourself to step away and take time for yourself. Have a self-care routine and develop habits to help you clear your mind, relax & rest, whether it’s through meditation, hypnotic relaxation, exercise, doing something creative, going into nature, spending time with family and friends or having a little dance!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For my master’s degree, I conducted experimental research on the topic of using hypnosis to help university students reduce their anxiety around studies & exams and achieve better academic performance. The study was small but showed potentially significant positive results.

My plan afterwards was to take both hypnosis and other self-development tools into universities — and I thought it was a great time for it too because mindfulness had become hugely popular for both managing well-being as well as for better performance and was successfully being brought into many academic institutions.

However, seemed hypnosis was still an idea ahead of its time. This is probably to do with lack of awareness around it, misconceptions and how it’s often portrayed in the media. This venture didn’t work out for me.

So a movement I’d really love to see is something around promoting and incorporating self-development into mainstream education and teaching people how to most effectively ‘use their minds’. The mind is the most powerful tool we have to create our life and experience yet curiously we’re not taught how to use it. I’d love to see this happening in conjunction with specifically promoting more confidence, self-expression, self-regulation and creativity.

We prioritize and focus so much on conformity, competition and productivity in our society. I think a lot of the crises we face both as individuals as well as collectively are directly linked to that, and it’s no wonder that both the personal-development & self-help industry are so big. Self-awareness, personal growth & expression have been neglected and even rejected in favor of economic growth, yet these are the most important ingredients in creating more health, peace, joy and contentment in our lives.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to have a chat with Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association. I love how she’s built that kind of community which has been helping so many women grow their business. I like her genuine and honest approach, having built her business over years — not trying to sell some overnight success story like many others I see in the industry. Truly inspiring and I know I could learn a lot from her.

