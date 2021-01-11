Contributor Log In/Sign Up
May 2021 Be a Year of Growth and Transformation

As we welcome the new year, let's turn inward and tap into our innate capacity for growth and transformation.

“In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back.”

― Albert Camus

It’s an understatement to say 2020 has been a challenging year for most. As we welcome the new year, let’s turn inward and tap into our innate capacity for growth and transformation. My latest book, Loving Like You Mean It explores our early relationship programming and how to stay present to our emotional experience, changing the way we relate with ourselves and, in turn, how we can relate with others. Instead of reflexively reacting to triggers, we can stay present to what’s going on inside of us and loosen the grip of old programming when we Stop, Drop, and Stay. Previously, we’ve explored the grounding tool and breathing tool mindfulness exercises. Now, I want to share how we can drop and get deeper to our core emotional experience then stay with our strong emotions instead of being overwhelmed by them. Learn how to quiet the chatter in our heads, connect with what’s going on in our body, and grow our capacity to stay present with our experience in the full blog, Drop and Stay With Strong Emotions Instead of Running Away From Them.

If you’d like more insight into using emotional mindfulness to get the life you really want, check out some of my top blogs of 2020:

How Does Our Brain Wiring Show Up in Our Attachment Styles?
A Mindfulness Meditation to help us Befriend our Stress in this Historic Time
Sheltering in Place with Your Partner? 4 Steps for Fighting Less and Connecting More
What’s Our Problem with Anger?

May the new year bring you peace, health, and happiness!

    Ronald Frederick, PhD

    Ronald Frederick, PhD, Therapist, Coach, Writer at Center for Courageous Living

    Ronald J. Frederick, PhD, is a clinical psychologist whose career has focused on the transforming power of emotional and relational experience. He is the author of the award-winning books, Loving Like You Mean It: Use the Power of Emotional Mindfulness to Transform Your Relationships (Central Recovery Press, 2019), and Living Like You Mean It: Use the Wisdom and Power of Your Emotions to Get the Life You Really Want (Jossey-Bass, 2009). Ron is a senior faculty member of the Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy (AEDP) Institute, and Co-founder of the Center for Courageous Living in Beverly Hills, CA. Noted for his warmth, humor, and engaging presentation style, Dr. Frederick lectures and facilitates workshops for national, state, and international organizations, has provided professional trainings for the Lifespan Learning Institute, Professional Psych Seminars (PPS), and PESI, and is featured in the American Psychological Association’s Specific Treatments for Specific Populations video series. Learn more at https://www.cfcliving.com.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

