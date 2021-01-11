May 2021 Be a Year of Growth and Transformation

“In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back.”

― Albert Camus

It’s an understatement to say 2020 has been a challenging year for most. As we welcome the new year, let’s turn inward and tap into our innate capacity for growth and transformation. My latest book, Loving Like You Mean It explores our early relationship programming and how to stay present to our emotional experience, changing the way we relate with ourselves and, in turn, how we can relate with others. Instead of reflexively reacting to triggers, we can stay present to what’s going on inside of us and loosen the grip of old programming when we Stop, Drop, and Stay. Previously, we’ve explored the grounding tool and breathing tool mindfulness exercises. Now, I want to share how we can drop and get deeper to our core emotional experience then stay with our strong emotions instead of being overwhelmed by them. Learn how to quiet the chatter in our heads, connect with what’s going on in our body, and grow our capacity to stay present with our experience in the full blog, Drop and Stay With Strong Emotions Instead of Running Away From Them.

If you’d like more insight into using emotional mindfulness to get the life you really want, check out some of my top blogs of 2020:

May the new year bring you peace, health, and happiness!