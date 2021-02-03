Maximize Your Outreach With Smart Automation

Outbound marketing is effective because it puts a company on the offensive.

Rather than having to create daily content hoping leads come to you, outbound allows you to reach decision-makers directly in their inboxes on a consistent basis.

While this is hugely effective, we realized something quickly:

Being too aggressive with this strategy causes some problems.

First off, we were burning through prospect lists in a week or two.

Second, we were letting 70% of these lists go to waste, as only 30% of them were converting into conversations while the rest were lost in translation.

Clearly, this strategy isn’t sustainable in the long run.

To solve this issue, we strengthened our strategy using Smart Automation.

Rather than using cold email and LinkedIn outreach as their own entities, we combined them into one well-oiled machine.

With Smart Automation, our outreach starts on LinkedIn. Each and every connection request we send has a personalized outreach message, to show that we’ve done our research and truly care.

For every one that accepts our request, we send them a handful of follow up messages on LinkedIn in hopes of scheduling a phone call with them.

We typically see, as previously mentioned, a 30% response rate on LinkedIn.

Before Smart Automation, the other 70% that didn’t reply would slip through the cracks.

Now, after 7 days of not accepting our LinkedIn request, these prospects are added to a cold email automation sequence.

They’ll get the same messaging as they would on LinkedIn, but via email, in hopes, they’ll reply there.

On our cold emails, we see around a 70% open rate.

With Smart Automation, we’re now able to get our message in front of 80% of the people we reach out to.

Better yet, we only reach out to 500 prospects a month so we don’t burn through Sales Navigator lists in a week or so.

Smart Automation is sustainable and efficient and has worked wonders for us so far.

If you’re looking to automate your cold outreach so you get more clients, we’re happy to help. Feel free to book a call with our team to discuss how we can handle this entire process for you.

www.calendly.com/knowledgexus/strategy