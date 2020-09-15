Maximize self-care and wellness during COVID-19 – Insights, and inputs by Dennis Begos

2020 for many has seen a stop to all social and economic activity, with virus infections and deaths! COVID-19 has changed the course of life for many people. It has affected brands, business plans, and the economy as a whole. People are anxiously waiting for a vaccine so that they can move around freely. However, there is speculation about a vaccine as well. For instance, no one knows the side effects of a vaccine. Since the virus is mutating, people also wonder about any vaccine’s efficacy. Amidst all these speculations, it is essential to devote some time and attention to self-care and wellness practices.

Dennis Begos shares crucial guidelines

Doctors and medical researchers are always advising people to boost their immune system. We are in a time where an individual needs to assume complete responsibility for their health. Hence, Dennis Begos, a surgery doctor, expounds on the relevance of self-care and wellness practices. A few important strategies to incorporate in your life include:

Deep breathing and stillness meditation

Panic and stress have an impact on the brain and breath! It affects that body’s natural, free-flow breathing cycle. Stress and anxiety often tighten the jaw area and clouds proper thinking, giving rise to paranoia. Hence, it is necessary to practice deep breathing and stillness meditation. Deep breathing helps to relieve stress, improves blood circulation, and enhances the oxygen count in the body. Moreover, meditation can calm the mind and reduce the nervous chatter inside the head. It helps a person focus better on daily tasks, improve digestion, and provide a sound sleep.

Daily affirmations can work wonders

Today, people have become cautious with a slight sneeze or sore throat. Tiredness and headaches also worry people more than they used to a few months back. Most of the time, people suspect it to be symptoms of the virus. At times, stress and panic can give rise to constant mental and physical fatigue, accompanied by headaches, increased heart rate, and short breath. Managing stress can erase all these. If this resonates with you then you may consider practicing daily positive affirmations. You can repeat affirmations like, “I am safe and healthy” or “I am taken care of” and others to feel cared, loved, and supported, which will ease the tension to a great extent.

Get busy in self-care

Self-care is key to staying well and surviving this pandemic. Have a doctor check the oximeter as and when required to keep a tab of the body’s oxygen count. Take the necessary vitamin and zinc supplements to boost your immunity. Drink plenty of water and do breathing exercises to keep your respiratory channels and throat passages as clean and open as possible. Stay away too many news updates and the negative chatter surrounding COVID-19 prevalent in social media. Instead, discover a new hobby, learn a new skill, or read a book that you always wanted to reduce stress.

There are several ways to stay well and safe during the pandemic. And the guidelines mentioned above are useful when planning your self-care regime.