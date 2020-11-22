Maximilian Acevedo: “Do not follow any specific celebrity’s path”

To not follow any specific celebrity’s path. If you do that, you may be making decisions that aren’t best for you or even missing out on opportunities that were meant for you along the way.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Actor Maximilian Acevedo who co-stars in McG’s sequel to “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” which was released on September 10th on Netflix. The “one to watch” Acevedo, a Los Angeles native, plays “Jimmy” — A “17-year-old, handsome, ultimate-bro” in the American comedy horror film, in which he stars alongside Bella Thorne, Leslie Bibb, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Amanda Cerny, Hana Mae Lee and Robbie Amell.

The 22-year-old actor got his big break when he was cast on Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger.” He is a fitness enthusiast with an avid focus on working out. He loves traveling and cars, fashion, sports and is up for any challenge. He was determined to make it in Hollywood from a young age, and his determination keeps him on a path for success, marked by this breakout role in The Babysitter 2 (Killer Queen). Maximilian is also part of the continuing animated series “Thumpy” on Cruise TV where he plays a version of himself.

On the music front, he is also a recording artist and is signed with Thump/Universal. Maximilian’s young career is growing fast as he handles each coming challenge with no fear.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

How I grew up was extremely challenging to say the least. Hardships, financial difficulties & negative environments all played a role in the way I grew up. My parents did the best they could under the circumstances that they were dealt with and always dealing with. I survived through the pain and suffering and decided to turn things around once I got a bit older. I decided to start working out and make myself as strong as I possibly could so no one could hurt me and so I could conquer anything. It was a testimony to hard work physically, but mainly mentally. To show myself not only could I carve and change my body to what I wanted it to be but I could apply that to everything else in my life which I began to do.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

That’s a big question! Iit all started as a little boy when I realized how in love I was with anything film. It was my absolute getaway at all times whenever I was dealing with not so good things at home. In a way it did help save me as well because of the focus and determination it gave me to say to myself that I could be a part of that one day under impossible odds. To be able to inspire and impact other people around the world the way it did to me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’m glad you asked me that question, I’ll tell a story I’ve never publicly said before. I first met my agent at an event on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with his other clients. I think I made a solid impression that night and things went well. He had scheduled a meeting with me at his office the following Monday where I was going to potentially be signed by my first agent ever. At the time I lived in a horrible place in Los Angeles where I was really struggling. On my way home as I was pulling near my building, I had gotten blocked off by a few homeless men who were very aggressive and they began to reach in my car to do god knows what, which led me to get out of the car and confront them. Long story short, I got the best of them but I broke my hand during the scuffle. Now the next day I was ready to meet my agent and unfortunately with a broken hand, so my first thought is “Oh boy… what’s he going to think of me now?” I went in and played off that my hand was normal and actually signed the deal. Th three days later I booked my first episode on Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger” and the rest is history.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was my first day on set of filming Netflix’s The Babysitter: Killer Queen. I was so overwhelmed with excitement and nervousness that I stayed up all night long and drove to set. As I got into my dressing room I was thrown a 25-page contract that I had to sign while talking to my agent on the phone. I then was rushed into hair and makeup, followed by showing up to set and seeing I had new pages of dialogue to remember & McG our director giving me changes to a script I had already memorized. I was basically thrown in the fire my first day with all these other professional actors and with not one second of sleep. Later that night my agent received some notes for me and the lesson I learned was from after that day I would sleep for 8 hours every night before set that I would be beyond prepared for the rest of the time. And let’s just say that mistake never happened again!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, I’ve been preparing (I hope) to shoot The Babysitter 3 and am also recording my first single with Thump under Universal Records.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

As a 3rd generation Cuban, I take this subject seriously. First and foremost diversity for film should always be #1 and I say that because there is so much culture in every different ethnic person’s background that we can all learn from. A great example is what McG did with this film from the crew to the actors he assembled. Everyone was very diverse. Even on set people were speaking everything from Spanish to French, and I found that very cool. It was like one big melting pot of a family!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 things I wish someone told me when I first started and why would be this:

#1 To not follow any specific celebrity’s path. If you do that, you may be making decisions that aren’t best for you or even missing out on opportunities that were meant for you along the way.

#2 I wish someone warned me about how flakey Hollywood can be and how unreliable some people are. Even so-called “friends” who I learned along the way were never my friends, nor did they want the best for me.

#3 I wish someone told me to not worry so much, be patient and have trust in the process that I was going through. Because at the end of the day, what’s meant to be will be!

#4 I wish someone told me to not be so focused on acting schools and instead follow your instinct and what your heart tells you. A good actor looks at other actors in the eye and tells them the truth.

#5 I wish someone told me how to function and work on a big film set with stars. An example of that is for my first film with The Babysitter, Killer Queen, which debuted on Netflix on September 10th, I had to learn everything on my own from my key light to making sure I was always listening to the other actors with what they were doing or saying. I was ready, and not only did I know my lines but I knew their lines too. I became very passionate about my character & what he was going through.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My number one tip would be to have consistency and patience.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement of kindness, respect, acceptance & love for each other.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Pierre Patrick the man, the myth, the legend….The only agent in TOWN who not only signed me but actually believed in me and saw what I saw in Myself. A player is only as good as his coach.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Veni, Vidi, Vici meaning I came, I saw, & I’m conquering.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

A power meal with Mark Whalberg over & over again.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on Instagram: @MaximilianAcevedo

And check out my everyday website on IMDb at www.IMDb.me/Maximilian

