Max Runge: “Communication is everything”

Communication is everything. Sometimes I screw it up too. To solve the problem it is necessary to speak to the responsible persons! Good communication with the customer simplifies the work a lot.

As part of my entrepreneur interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Max Runge. Max is the founder and co-owner of RocketWM GmbH. With his team, he serves digital visibility for local businesses. He is enthusiastic about the possibilities the internet has given people!

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Of course. Back in 2017, I studied business administration at the university. During my time at university, I built a simple chatbot (MVP), where students can check their lessons, get to know their tutors better, and find interesting places on the campus.

The Chatbot was accessible over the Facebook Messenger, so students could use it from the first second on, without install any new app. The project got a lot of attention and it ended up with a newspaper article.

After this successful project, I started learning more about digital marketing and how we can use existing data/software to help local businesses to grow and make them visible in the digital space.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

When I first started out, I did a lot of mistakes! But how could I know, I was new to literally everything.

One of our first clients didn’t sign a contract, because my process wasn’t that clean, that it is today. Because I had no contract, it took me 2 months to get my remittance after finishing the work.

So my takeaway is, never onboard a new client, without signing a contract.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

That is definitely my business partner Bernhard. In bad and also in good situations it is and was always good to have somebody around me I can talk to.

Our first year had a lot of ups and downs and also many question marks. When I stuck, it is always good to get another opinion in and talk about it.

Not always do I get the answer I need to proceed, but it is good enough to struggle together.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

In my opinion, a customer comes because of the product, but the customer experience and satisfaction are the reasons why customers come back and become regular customers.

The customer experience is therefore an important part of a company in order to survive and grow in the long term.

Since we are a service provider, customer experience is everything for us! If we manage to leave a WOW effect with a customer, we have most likely won a long-term customer who also brings new customers.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

In my opinion, customer satisfaction does not arise from the first purchase from a company, but from several purchase experiences.

Companies are ideally founded to solve a (customer) problem.

Therefore, all companies are basically interested in customer satisfaction.

The problem is, however, that many companies, especially large ones, do not recognize every customer as an existing customer when they buy again.

In addition, there is a very high probability that, for example, in a clothing store, a customer will be served by someone else every time.

If there is dissatisfaction, no employee feels really responsible for and the customer experience suffers.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Yeah, I guess competition can be a factor that companies have to improve their customer experience.

But more importantly, business owners themselves should be interested in improving their customer experience. If it comes from their inner motivation, the change will be much bigger than if they get pressure from outside.

The Internet is increasingly being used to make purchasing decisions.

In the future, the Internet will be the biggest external factor why companies have to continuously improve their customer satisfaction.

The internet is transparent and almost nothing can be hidden.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

We sat down with a customer who was interested in our lead generation via social media.

In the past, he has already tried to generate new customers with offers via Facebook and Instagram on his own.

Unfortunately, the results were not satisfactory. After a kickoff meeting, we launched an advertising campaign on Facebook to generate customer inquiries for his company. After 2 weeks of the campaign launch, we achieved the goal and our customer was very satisfied. We are now working with him for six months!

The special thing is that we don’t have a minimum term for our marketing services because we are convinced of our good work.

I think the customer duration speaks in this case for the WOW effect of the customer.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Yes, in any case.

The customer currently receives additional services from us, such as branding campaigns, flyer design, and website editing.

At our last meeting, we received a recommendation for a new customer.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a founder or CEO should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Know your customer’s needs

It is very important to me to understand our customer’s needs.

This is the only way I know what is important to him and what problem needs to be solved. The customer feels understood and trust in me and my company increases.

2. Communication is everything

Sometimes I screw it up too. To solve the problem it is necessary to speak to the responsible persons!

Good communication with the customer simplifies the work a lot.

3. Put yourself in the customer’s shoes and act accordingly

Even for me, not everything always runs smoothly and without errors. When dealing with a customer project, it is important to deal with it and to educate the customer about it and look for a solution together with him.

Honesty lasts the longest.

4. Don´t do it because of the money, but because of the people

The intention of the company’s foundation was to support small and medium-sized businesses in the digital field.

Personal ties to my customers are therefore very important to me. They feel it too and that is another reason why I am often recommended by existing customers.

5. Trust

Customer trust is a company’s greatest asset.

As you can see, the five points are very helpful as individual tips, but when used in combination, it is a guide to customer satisfaction.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

At the end of the project, I take the time to talk to the customer about the success and process we had.

Above all, I make sure that we review the successes again in order to strengthen the bond with each other.

Using a special questioning technique, I then ask for recommendations.

For example:

I’m not just asking if he would recommend me. Since most of the time, the question would be answered with “yes” and I cannot find anything in it.

Instead, I ask, “if you think of the problem you had, can you think of someone who would also benefit from our work? Who would that be?”

With this questioning technique, I often get names of companies that I didn’t even know.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I probably would start a network, where people can exchange themselves, help each other, and do great things together.

One thing I have learned on my way as an Entrepreneur, it is always easier if you have people on your side than being alone.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: rocketwm.official

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!