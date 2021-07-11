Max Embers: “Take everything with a grain of salt ”

To me it’s all about self-care. I’ve found my flow more now than ever before — I know that I need to work out and meditate in the mornings, and write in my gratitude journal at night as well as planning out the next day in advance. That just makes me feel safer in a world where everything is so uncertain.

Max Embers is an independent singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. Born and raised in a small town in Germany, he started playing piano at the age of 6 and wrote his first song at the age of 13. After graduating from Berklee College of Music in Boston, one of the leading colleges for contemporary music, Max moved to Los Angeles, CA, and has since worked with major label artists like three time Grammy recipient Kelly Clarkson. Max was a finalist on the premiere of NBC’s Songland, performing his original song “Back Home” for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner John Legend and collaborating directly with three time Grammy Award-winning producer Ryan Tedder with whom he co-wrote his single “Lookin’ Up”. Max’s original music has garnered more than 5 million streams. On May 7, 2021, Max released “wildest dreams”, the first single off of his debut EP “idyllwild” which is scheduled for summer 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small city in western Germany, close to the Netherlands, called Herne. You probably haven’t heard of it, it’s not exactly an exciting travel destination. I actually never felt that connected with my hometown, and all throughout my childhood I felt like I was missing something that I couldn’t really put my finger on. It wasn’t my family — they’re absolutely incredible and couldn’t be more loving and supportive! — I think it was rather something within myself that I knew I had to go find. That’s what led me to doing a high school exchange year in the US as a junior (I lived in a town called Bethlehem, PA, for a year — wild experience!), which in turn shifted my entire perspective on where I saw my life heading. I think getting out of my comfort zone and experiencing new environments and cultures has been one of the greatest gifts in my life and really opened my eyes. It’s interesting how one thing leads to another in life, and had I not done my foreign exchange year, I’m fairly certain I wouldn’t have ended up going back to the states for college, either. But that’s exactly what happened — I heard about Berklee College of Music from my best friend in the US and immediately applied because I knew it was calling me. And going to music school in Boston, meeting students from all over the world, finding friends for life and my voice as a musician… was genuinely the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been in love with music ever since I can remember. We had an old white upright Yamaha in our living room, and I would play around on it every chance I got. For my 5th birthday, my parents told me I could start taking real lessons, and for a long time I played classical piano only. I’d take part in competitions, and get to know the beauty of music through the timeless compositions of Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Debussy… Even then I loved to sing, but I did it in private, sneaking my parents CDs in my room and listening to Stevie, Michael, Sting, Elton John — and every time I thought no one could hear me I’d sing along from the top of my lungs. I was shy about it though, and didn’t really think that singing was something that was “cool” to do as a boy my age (glad I got over that eventually!). Anyway, sooner or later the part of me that was craving to create music myself, and be on stage, took over. I started writing songs as a teenager, and as I said earlier, spending time in the US when I was in my junior year just woke me up to the reality that, if I wanted to, I could really pursue this. It was scary to make that decision, but as soon as I started studying at Berklee all of my doubts dissipated and I knew — this is where I’m supposed to be. My college years were some of the best times of my life, and when I graduated I moved to Los Angeles to really go for it.. That’s how I ended up where I am now — sort of living the dream! I mean, I haven’t arrived by any means, but I’m doing what I love: I write and perform my own music, I get to touch people with my art and, hopefully, bring a little bit of light into the world through it.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think from my current perspective, the most profound story since I began my career actually unfolded within the last year. Since moving to Los Angeles in 2017, I had been trying all sorts of different things, like writing for other artists, dipping my feet into TV with my performances on NBC’s Songland, where I got to sing for John Legend, releasing music for myself that, at the time, I thought was what people

wanted to hear. Fast forward into the middle of last year, deep in the pandemic, where, like a lot of people I’m sure, I was forced to spend a lot more time with my own thoughts. I couldn’t shake the feeling that I wasn’t really heading in the right direction, that something about my music wasn’t quite there yet and that (maybe a similar feeling to how I felt as a child) I was missing something. I had been so wrapped up in the industry scene, co-writing with people all the time to pitch songs to artists I didn’t know, trying to be “hip” enough for the scene, that I felt like I was losing the core of why I was doing this. I even doubted that I could still create on my own, without the help of other musicians and writers. That was painful, and I knew I had to make a change, so one morning I booked myself an Airbnb trailer in the woods, in a mountainous town in California, called Idyllwild. I retreated into this serene place for three weeks, with the goal of just getting a better understanding of where I was at, and hopefully creating without the pressure of the music industry looming over me. Little did I know that that trip would be one of the most transformative experiences of my life, and that I would not just write a few songs, but an entire EP — by myself. It felt so magical. This EP is now ready to be released, and it’s called — of course — “idyllwild”. I have never been more proud of anything I’ve made, and the biggest lesson I’ve learned through it is this: as a creative, it’s easy to get caught up in the expectations of everybody else, and the weight of that can really be crippling. I’ve found that the one and only antidote to this is to dive head first into the deep end of what’s authentic, honest and real to you. Not everybody has the same path, and for me it took the solitude of living in an airstream for a couple of weeks to see that what I have to give as a writer and artist is unique and powerful, and I just have to trust that it’s enough — and then create, unapologetically and with all the honesty I have in me..

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This is so random, but I was a wedding singer for a while when I still lived in Boston. One time we were setting up for a gig with the band, and the band and I saw a sign saying the names of a couple (it seemed) — I think it said “John and Joana” or something like that. Without questioning it further, I was just convinced that, of course, that these were the bride and groom’s names, as did the other musicians in the band. Later on stage as I was trying to hype up the crowd I called into the mic “everybody, make some noise for John and Joana!!!”… and the crowd (that had previously been in a great mood) went completely silent. I thought they just didn’t quite hear what I had said, so I repeated it, louder this time. My bandmates started to give me panicked looks, and a couple minutes later the dancefloor had cleared almost entirely. In my nest break my boss came to me, looking pretty scary and clearly angry. He asked me “Max, what do you think are the couple’s names?” — “…John and Joana?…” (I tried to look as innocent as possible). Turns out, John and Joana were really the parents of the bride, but had gotten a divorce a few years earlier — and an ugly one, apparently, that made the whole family split up. Ooops. I was really embarrassed, and I’m pretty sure my boss had to pay them back some of the money they had paid us. Looking back it’s pretty funny, I hope I didn’t entirely ruin that couple’s big day, of course. But definitely a faux-pas I would not like to repeat. What did I learn from that? Don’t jump to conclusions and make sure you know what you’re talking about when you’re on the mic… especially when it’s the names of a couple getting married 🙂

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I already told you a bit about my EP “idyllwild” — that’s definitely what I am most excited about at the moment. The lead single off of the EP already came out, it’s called “wildest dreams”. The first night I was in the trailer on my writing retreat, I had the craziest dreams. The airstream was filled with water, and I was swimming through it. Then I left the trailer lifted off my feet and literally flew through the mountains with the most stunning views all around me. I woke up the next morning and wrote “wildest dreams”, almost in a dreamlike state still. It turned out to be the first song off of my project and tells a bigger story of coming to terms with yourself and allowing yourself to dream big — because often we are holding ourselves back way more than anything or anyone else is. The rest of the EP deals with similar topics, it’s all about self-exploration and the philosophical questions that were buzzing through my head as I was spending my time in the mountains. Getting to share this project with the world feels unreal to me, because it’s the first thing I’ve created basically all by myself start to finish. I produced the songs when I was in Germany at the end of last year, visiting my family, and both lyrically and musically I just feel like it speaks my truth. I hope that it will move people, that they will find some truth in it and can’t wait to put it out in July 🙂

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think diversity is absolutely crucial in the entertainment industry. We live in a world that is maybe more united and yet more divided than ever. There is so much hatred and pain, and a lot of marginalized groups of people have been oppressed for way too long. Diversity in film, TV and music is a way to combat this divide, because on the one hand it makes marginalized groups of people feel more seen, heard and understood — like having a female lead as a role model or a person of color who is the hero for once, as opposed to seeing the same straight white male dominate every story. On the other hand, the more diversity is represented in the media, the more the straight white male audience (I’m simplifying here, this of course is just the most striking example of someone with extreme privilege), will sympathize and grow compassion for humans of all walks of life. We still live in a very patriarchal and systemically racist society, so the more we celebrate our differences and uniqueness, in the way we look, live and love, the more unified we will be as a global society.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. You are enough the way you are! You don’t need to try and look or sound like everybody else, that will only take away from the things that make you so special.

2. Good things take time. There’s no timeline for when things are meant to happen for you — just keep going with patience and gratitude, and you will get where you’re supposed to be.

3. Commercial success isn’t the end all be all. It’s more important that you do what you love, and do it with your whole heart, with honesty and joy.

4. Take time to rest and recharge! It will feel like a race a lot of the time, but it’s not. Your well-being is more important than your productivity, and the truth is that your productivity will increase the healthier you are physically and mentally — so find the self-care routine that makes you feel grounded.

5. Take everything with a grain of salt — other people’s opinion, and your own. No one really knows what they’re doing, we’re all out here just trying to do our best. There will be people who hate what you do, and there will be people who love it. Don’t let that determine how you feel about yourself and your art, it’s not worth it. Life is short and at the end of the day, the best thing you can do is not take it too seriously and have fun with it!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

To me it’s all about self-care. I’ve found my flow more now than ever before — I know that I need to work out and meditate in the mornings, and write in my gratitude journal at night as well as planning out the next day in advance. That just makes me feel safer in a world where everything is so uncertain. It’s really powerful to practice doing things for yourself every single day. I think a lot of us feel like we don’t deserve to treat ourselves kindly, but I’ve come to the realization that it’s the opposite. I owe it to myself, to my mind and my body, to treat myself the best I can. And that will in turn allow me not to burn out and to keep creating from a loving, positive, healthy place.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I care a lot about the environment and find the climate crisis one of the most scary and devastating emergencies of our time. The more I’ve educated myself on it, the more my passion and love for nature has grown, and also my faith in its ability to rehabilitate if we just let it. So something that’s been getting me really excited lately is the concept of rewilding: the practice of letting habitats get back to their “wild”, original state, through regenerative farming and the protection of natural environments. I think a greener future, where forests, grasslands, rivers and oceans are protected, where flora and fauna are given the opportunity to restore themselves, and where humans live in harmony with nature sounds incredibly exciting to me. And it’s not too late for that. But in order for this to happen, systematic changes need to be made on a political, global scale. I’ll certainly use my platform to promote such a future in any and every way I can, and I am trying to make changes myself, to align my lifestyle with those beliefs. And it’s hard! But it’s a process, both for each individual as well as for our global society, and I believe we have it in us to get there.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The first person that came to mind was Paula Cole. If you don’t know her, she was pretty huge in the 90s, won a Grammy for her record “This Fire”, and played stadiums singing with Peter Gabriel back then. She was one of my teachers at Berklee, I took songwriting classes from her and was lucky enough to have her

as my private instructor for a few semesters, too. She’s a beautiful human and such a kind soul, and definitely instilled a sense of confidence in me that my music has something special, and that the more authenticity and honesty I bring to it, the more alive and real it will be. She’s courageous and brave as a writer, and always challenged me to get out of my comfort zone, not to settle for the ordinary but dare to be bold. Only now, years later, I really understand what that means to me. But she was one of the first people to push me into this direction, and for that I will always be grateful.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

T.S. Eliot said “We shall not cease from exploration, and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time”. This is so true to me: life is a journey that doesn’t end until it’s over. You may feel like you know what’s up, like you’ve finally understood yourself and profound truths of life.. And next thing you know, life throws you a curveball and puts everything into perspective. That’s what it’s all about, to keep learning, keep growing, and do the best you can at any given point. I’m currently in a place where I feel comfortable and confident in my artistry and in my voice, and I’m more than stoked about it. But I also know that life moves in circular motion, and I may be facing even bigger challenges than I’ve ever known in the future. Life is our teacher, and so is every person we meet. I guess the trick is to take things as they come, and to make the best out of what we have, without being too entitled or arrogant to recognize that there are still endless things I don’t know, will never know.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to hang out with Chris Martin from Coldplay and pick his brain. Of course, for one because I love Coldplay’s music. Genuinely, seeing them on their “Head Full of Dreams” tour was some other-worldly experience for me. But it’s not just that — I also think that as a human and artist he had managed to do exactly what I’d love to do with my music: he’s created art that brings people together, that promotes unconditional love and unity. That’s why their concerts are almost like a spiritual experience too (I’ve had many other people confirm that they felt that way too) — because somehow, they manage to have a whole stadium, 70k people, rock back and forth together, crying, every single person feeling like “yes — I belong. I have a place here, I am loved here”. How wild!! How powerful. So Chris, if you read this… lunch is on me.

How can our readers follow you online?

The best thing to stay in the loop is to follow me on instagram @maxembersmusic ! That’s where I am most active. It also is a huuuuge help when people follow me on Spotify and add my songs to their playlists, that way they will also know whenever new music comes out in the future. Tik Tok works too (trying to wrap my head around it) — @maxembersmusic — and of course there’s a website www.maxembers.com 🙂 Looking forward to meeting all you new people who want to join me on this crazy ride!

