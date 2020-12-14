Mavenindex: In times of COVID-19, health and family life is a major concern

As we try to move away from the stereotypical gender roles that have been presented to us, one thing is for sure, the family member that runs the household is the one that makes all the decisions. Historically, women have taken on that role of “housewife”, and while that all may seem glamorous, it is more work than we think it is. In times of COVID-19, health and family life is also a major concern.

Whether they are just staying at home moms or in the work force, women have responsibilities every day that seem to go unnoticed. They continue to be secondary when it comes to formal labor force participation, land and property ownership, and access to financial services. People do not realize that when women realize their abilities and economic goals, whether it is starting a business or improving their household, they are more resilient and can provide for their families one way or another. They may not all be the CEO of a multinational corporation, but they are CEOs of the household.

According to Amy Nelson, Founder, and CEO of The Riveter, women spend more time making purchasing decisions for their families than men. Without knowing it, they direct and influence many people in consumer spending. They will leave reviews, employ word of mouth marketing, and possibly buy a product/service they like. Through the experience of searching for and commenting on their favorites, they can get the word out there about a brand.

For this reason, businesses, large and small, should think of “The Household CEO” first when trying to create new products and services. Companies that bring women into the process of product development can hear the voices and opinions of the people who are actually taking the effort to learn about it, buy it, and tell others about it.

That was the mindset that co-founders Nicole Cathcart and Nathan Eastman had when they created the MavenIndex. They wanted to develop a way for women with valuable expertise and experience in making purchasing decisions for the household to voice out what they need and want.

The MavenIndex is a platform where Mavens, women to sign up to share their recommendations, ideas, and experiences, can decide anything from personal care products, bank accounts, real estate, and many more.

The mission of MavenIndex is to empower women economically because they know that gender equality is imperative to ending poverty. They want to provide a way for women to face injustices, big or small, that can influence others. By creating authentic relationships between brands and real people, women can make a difference for those seeking insights about household products and services.

While this may be just one step to gender equality, it is a large one. MavenIndex is trying to do its part to close the wage gap by increasing the value of unpaid work traditionally done by women. They hope that this type of labor will be more “equally distributed once it has more societal value.”

For women that are interested in joining the waitlist for early access to MavenIndex, click here for their website.