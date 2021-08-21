Maureen Lonergan: “Nurture communities that build employee confidence”

Nurture communities that build employee confidence. Ensure allyship and mentor programs are in place to support women and other underrepresented employees. Having communities — or even just someone else to talk to who has a similar experience — helps employees support one another, move past irrational beliefs about self- and professional-worth, and create a more inclusive culture. Set the tone for inclusivity from the very top of the organization and encourage executive sponsorship of formalized employee communities.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But many tech companies are doing important work making monumentally positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making an Important Positive Social Impact.” We’re interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that’s helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maureen Lonergan.

Maureen Lonergan is the global director of AWS Training and Certification where she leads a team of builders committed to enabling access to cloud skills training to anyone with the desire to learn. Maureen is passionate about supporting professional development and preparing people of all backgrounds for careers in technology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I lived in many places while growing up — from American Samoa to Lake Tahoe, California. I’m the oldest of four; I have two sisters and a brother. My mom was a nurse and worked until she was 70. My dad worked as an engineer. I went to college for communications and one of my first jobs was as a training coordinator at Sybase.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

On two separate occasions, I took gap years to pursue other interests. The first was in Latin America in my early thirties, and then Mozambique in my early forties. For the latter, I taught preschool as well as English and soccer to high school children. The country was ravaged by civil war and there wasn’t a lot of opportunity. I helped the kids learn English, and for the older ones, I helped them get jobs in hotels or restaurants. We would provide basic things — pencils, crayons, backpacks, and food. The kids would come to school for the lunch we provided. That left a strong impression on how I wanted to lead my life. I had spent my adult life in training, education, and enablement programs, but it was during this gap year that I knew I had found my passion in educating the world. I jumped at the opportunity to build a global training strategy at AWS to help people and organizations change the world with cloud technology. My belief in using the power of skills training to positively impact individuals and communities is a big part of why Amazon has pledged to help train 29 million people globally for free on cloud-computing skills through AWS-designed programs.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you’re grateful for and who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m super grateful to my long-time mentor who worked with me at VMware (she was Chief of Staff for the CEO at that time). Now she’s the CEO of a tech company. She’s direct and always provides sound advice. She has helped me to navigate difficult situations and has provided excellent coaching as I grew into an executive role. When I was approached for the role at AWS, I was happy with the job I had. But when I discussed it with her, she encouraged me to pursue it and challenged me to bring my strengths and grow with the opportunity. This was the best advice. I’m forever grateful for her directness, her focus, and her unrelenting belief in me. I still meet with her on occasion to discuss challenges and opportunities.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

We have a great leadership principle at AWS — Learn and Be Curious. I love it because it instills a culture of learning within our organization. And I think it makes for a better environment for people to take risks safely and be OK with failing. You know, you don’t learn if you don’t fail. I’m a firm believer that failing is not fatal — it’s fundamental. And providing an environment where people can learn and fail is critical.

You’re a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first is keeping a learner mentality. That’s been critical to shaping who I am and my overall career success. I’m always striving to learn something new from every person I meet and the things I read. And I don’t stick to strictly to learning things that are directly related to my work; for example, during the pandemic, I taught myself how to play guitar.

The second is remembering that balance is critical. Spending time with family and friends, prioritizing what’s most important at home and at work, and letting go of the rest sets you up for success. I run every morning before I start my day, I’ve run several half marathons this year, and I am training for my first triathlon. Running isn’t easy, but I love the challenge it provides. It’s critical that I make it a priority. I can’t give my best to my people if I’m not prioritizing my wellbeing. I also prefer to be out of the office by 6:00 p.m. to unwind for the evening.

Lastly, I structure my days to stay focused on priorities. For example, I restructured my management meetings to focus on a single topic. I also instituted a “No Meeting Friday” for my whole organization. This helps us to have the time to think big about opportunities to better serve our customers and do that deep thinking. Through both of these, I’m able to stay aligned to my most important priorities — it’s really made a difference. Family is also central to my life. I’m lucky that my parents and one of my sisters live nearby so I structure my days so I can spend time with them.

OK, super. Let’s shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you’re helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, IT jobs are expected to grow nearly three times faster than average growth rate of all other jobs between 2019 and 2029. But the reality is that there’s a severe tech talent shortage. In fact, according to 451 Research, 85% of IT decision makers say their businesses are lacking adequate cloud skills, a situation that can hinder organizations’ growth and innovation. Employers can’t hire their way out of this situation; there simply isn’t enough skilled talent. Therefore, at AWS, we’re looking to do our part to change that by providing cloud computing education to build and validate in-demand cloud computing skills for individuals, teams, and organizations.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Our training and certifications are used in more than 200 countries and territories and are designed to help people tap into their career potential and innovate with the AWS Cloud. We have more than 500 free digital courses at foundational, intermediate, and advanced levels and classroom-based training — also offered virtually — delivered by AWS Authorized Instructors who teach using presentations, discussions, and hands-on labs. We also have 11 industry-recognized AWS Certifications to validate AWS knowledge and skills. There’s something for everyone. From people totally new to the cloud and looking to make a career change, all the way to seasoned IT professionals who want to hone their skills in new AWS services and areas like machine learning. Our most popular course, AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials, is a self-paced course designed for anyone who wants to learn the fundamentals of the AWS Cloud. Even my dad took it! He wanted to better understand my job.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

It really clicked for me when I was teaching children in Mozambique. I saw firsthand the huge inequity that exists and the tangible effect of providing education to help lift someone out of their current circumstance. I had spent my adult life in training and education programs, but it was during this gap year that I knew I had found my passion in educating the world. At AWS, we have an interesting opportunity — we have the best people and the best technology. I knew I could use these to provide access to education for anyone who wants it. Our tech is helping to build opportunities for people all over the world.

How do you think this might change the world?

It’s like the old adage, “Give a man a fish and you’ll feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you’ll feed him for a lifetime.” By providing access to skills training that’s in high demand all over the world, we can help unlock opportunities and have a positive, long-term impact for our employees, customers, and communities. It’s why we’ve committed to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people from all walks of life and all levels of knowledge all over the world.

One of the free training programs I’m super passionate about is called AWS re/Start. It’s designed to help individuals who may be experiencing unemployment or underemployment or who come from underrepresented communities start their careers in tech. The program is a full-time, 12-week, high-impact course that prepares learners for careers in cloud computing. They don’t need to have an IT background to join or be successful; they just need to have a willingness to learn. At the end of the program, 90% of graduates are connected with job interview opportunities. The organizations we work with to deliver this training share our mission to build a diverse pipeline of new cloud talent. There’s tremendous excitement for this model to help remove barriers to full time, skills-based learning opportunities.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

It’s important for the private and public sectors to take steps to close the digital divide to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from an increasingly digitized world. Specifically, this means thinking about ways that we can provide access to technology — and internet access, where needed — in conjunction with skills training efforts. For example, Digital Divide Data (DDD), a nonprofit social enterprise creating sustainable tech jobs for global youth, launched the first-of-its-kind AWS Cloud Academy in Kenya to train, certify, and employ underserved youth in cloud computing as a stepping-stone to more advanced IT careers. The first cohort was comprised of high school graduates from Kibera in Nairobi. Prior to joining DDD, many of these youth had never even used a computer. After an intensive six-month training and internship program, 100% of the participants passed the AWS Certified SysOps Administrator — Associate exam on the first attempt — this is not an easy test! The combination of training and work experience propels DDD graduates to earn higher income jobs, gain economic security, and ultimately, create a better future for themselves and their families.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

As I think about the current gap in skilled IT talent, there’s another challenge that we haven’t touched on and that’s the lack of representation in IT. Specifically, there’s a lack of women who choose careers in technology, and those who do, don’t stay. I want to share my perspective on ways to create a culture that nurtures women and underrepresented groups so they can thrive in IT careers.

I’ve spent my career designing training and enablement programs and mentoring women. I’ve seen the positive impact of encouraging women and underrepresented individuals to grow their careers in IT. As managers and organizations think about how to create a culture that nurtures women and underrepresented groups so they can thrive in IT careers, there are several best practices to keep in mind.

1) Acknowledge biases and actively work with your teams to combat them. Every human has unconscious biases; they’re our mental shortcuts to help us process information. Our brain categorizes people based on stereotypes we learned from our upbringing, media, culture, and more, so it’s important to invest in helping your teams understand their own biases and how to actively interrupt them before they become a barrier. Create mechanisms to reduce implicit prejudices, such as requiring training for combatting bias, both in formal situations, such as addressing employee performance issues, and informal situations, such as developing professional mentoring relationships.

2) Nurture communities that build employee confidence. Ensure allyship and mentor programs are in place to support women and other underrepresented employees. Having communities — or even just someone else to talk to who has a similar experience — helps employees support one another, move past irrational beliefs about self- and professional-worth, and create a more inclusive culture. Set the tone for inclusivity from the very top of the organization and encourage executive sponsorship of formalized employee communities.

3) Improve opportunities for career growth. There’s ample research that shows an employee’s relationship with their manager is the leading cause of retention — or attrition — in the workplace. A manager’s key responsibility is to create an environment where employees can do their best work and continue to grow professionally — perhaps even outside the traditional bounds of the employee’s role. For example, I met with a woman at Slalom Consulting who wanted to build cloud skills among women in non-technical roles at the organization. Together, we built a solution that helped these women learn cloud fundamentals, with overwhelming support from Slalom CEO, Brad Jackson, and senior leadership. We hoped for 300 participants, but almost 900 women completed the program.

4) Reward risk taking and continuous feedback. There can be a tendency for employees to not speak up or propose a new idea unless they think they know the right answer or have done all the necessary research. This can lead to inefficiencies, lost productivity, decreased morale, and siloed decision making within organizations. Facilitate and encourage a culture that rewards risk-taking of all types. At AWS, any employee can put their ideas — big or small — down on paper in what we call a “narrative” and generate discussion and feedback from across the organization. This practice allows our employees, regardless of their tenure, level, or role, to share their perspectives on ways to better serve our customers. Create an environment where your people can voice their unique insights and big ideas, even if they’re not fully formed. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by what you hear.

5) Acknowledge the need for a work-life balance. While women are now more educated and employed than ever before, statistically they continue to take on more of the household and familial responsibilities than men. Encouraging a balanced approach toward non-work obligations boosts overall job satisfaction and appreciation among employees as well as long-term loyalty and productivity. Managers should have regular, open conversations about non-work obligations with their employees and work with them to find opportunities for balance between work responsibilities and home responsibilities. We’ve learned a lot during the pandemic with remote working conditions, and one thing we’ve taken away is that employees value employers who understand and honor the fullness of their lives.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I’d say that starting small is still a start. A small rock thrown in the water still makes a ripple. Apply your talent and passion to make a positive impact today. There’s never a perfect time. Don’t wait until you have all the right answers. Just look for opportunities that speak to you and show up, speak up, and take action with purpose.

Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? (He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.) 🙂

It would be incredible to meet Oprah. She built her brand from the ground up, and I admire her as a businesswoman with a strong sense of self. When I first started at AWS, things were smaller, and I lacked confidence. I needed to find my voice. My colleagues would message me during meetings and say, “Speak up.” Saying the hard things can be tough. Even if people don’t agree with you, it’s OK. Not everyone agrees. When I run, I listen to Brene Brown’s podcast and she talks a lot about vulnerability. I’m learning to leverage it as a power. I wouldn’t mind having lunch with her, too!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I recommend a few resources. First, I recommend that anyone with a curiosity about cloud computing to check out our free training options at AboutAmazon.com/29million. Second, we frequently provide new course information, practical advice, and resources on our LinkedIn page and through the AWS Training and Certification blog. There’s something for anyone who’s enthusiastic to learn.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.