Maura Charles of Keep it Human: “Overcommunicate”

Overcommunicate. This may go without saying, but when you’re not in the same office as your workforce, you need to over-communicate. Don’t assume that people are finding things out in the usual trickle down ways. I use my weekly team meeting as a time to share important information, give people a heads up about things coming that they may not be aware of, and check-in with my reports to see what is on their mind. And I reiterate whatever is appropriate from that meeting in an email, particularly if someone had to miss the weekly meeting.

We are living in a new world in which offices are becoming obsolete. How can teams effectively communicate if they are never together? Zoom and Slack are excellent tools, but they don’t replicate all the advantages of being together. What strategies, tools and techniques work to be a highly effective communicator, even if you are not in the same space?

In this interview series, we are interviewing business leaders who share the strategies, tools and techniques they use to effectively and efficiently communicate with their team who may be spread out across the world. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maura Charles.

Maura Charles is the founder of Keep it Human, a digital innovation and product consultancy. She has led digital teams in media, e-commerce, and the performing arts. At Keep it Human, Maura uses advises a range of companies from early-stage startups to global corporations on their digital business and ways of working. She embeds with teams, helping them identify why they’re stuck and coaching them to work through challenges to perform and deliver results.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve been working on and with technology teams for more than 25 years. My first tech job was as an undergraduate student at Johns Hopkins University in the 1990s, working on content development for a CD-ROM project. It was my first true experience on a cross-functional team. Before graduating, I interned at the Discovery Channel, where I helped build their very first consumer Website, and I was hooked! I started out focused on content and editorial, but I educated myself about coding, digital design, UX, and other aspects of building great digital consumer experiences.

I have always followed interesting work and over the years I found myself re-inventing amazing brands across a range of industries. Some of the most fun for me were Encyclopaedia Britannica, the New York Philharmonic, Bloomingdale’s, and Real Simple. I have spent most of my career helping what I would call “legacy” non-tech companies become the best digital versions of themselves.

Tech teams are cross-functional by their nature. You need people with a range of expertise to build, scale, and monetize software products. You need product managers, designers, UX specialists, engineers, dev ops specialists, content creators, marketers, and customer experience specialists. As a product leader, I was always the generalist in the bunch, responsible for managing all these specialized teams without any real authority most of the time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Early in my career, technology was developing so fast that I was often working on the cutting edge of “new media.” In 2001 after September 11, I worked for Cablevision in New York, and we developed interactive television apps — long before the hardware (Scientific Atlantic cable boxes in this case) could handle the software our teams were building. We had a cool test lab in our office with about 15 cable boxes of varying abilities, and it was exhilarating and agonizing to be so ahead of the curve. Streaming services weren’t even a gleam in a media executive’s eye yet!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love this Churchill quote. “Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never — in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in, except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.”

It reminds me to push forward, but to always stay grounded in logic and your values. As a leader, I’ve often had to be the voice of reason in a room where nobody wanted to admit that the emperor had no clothes. I’m a problem-solver, but I’m also a truth-teller.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents have always been my biggest champions, even though they still do not understand what I do for my work! They’ve always encouraged me to learn new things, work hard, and be kind and respectful to others.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

Real-time problem-solving deskside meetings are common in my line of work — digital product management (software development). It is often helpful to have two people looking at the same code or design element on a monitor — this can be mimicked with screensharing, but it feels different when the other person isn’t right next to you.

In tech work, particularly in agile and scrum, people often work in small, self-organizing teams, which do a lot of in-person tangible exercises like post-it brainstorms and white-boarding. You can do all of that online with SaaS tools that have been emerging in the past decade, but again, the energy is different when you are interacting through video and screens. You might miss the sensory experience of occupying the same space and getting non-verbal cues from your coworkers.

And then there are the informal conversations that help people bond: coffee breaks, eating together, commiserating on a tough day, celebrating big wins. Most of that is not natural to us online yet. Yet. We will get there, but it will take some more advancements in technology and adjustments in our culture. When we’re holograms or walking around a metaverse, maybe it will be easier.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

Since I focus on the human aspects of tech work, I think the biggest challenge I’m seeing is the lack of human connection. There is research that being physically near other human beings has an impact on us. When we’re not physically near each other, it’s harder to connect in a variety of subtle ways. Depending on the team and where they are in their development, you might see more misunderstandings. All the things that happen offline need to happen online now: storming, norming, performing — going through those phases in a virtual remote environment makes many interactions harder. Conflicts arise and it’s more challenging to identify and work through them virtually. I recently surveyed my network on LinkedIn to ask what has been most challenging regarding teams: managing conflict was far and away the leading response.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Set clear expectations and standards.

In times of uncertainty and transition, it’s important to have clear, documented expectations for how your organization operates and communicates. Tech teams are often self-organizing, so it’s important for everyone to have buy-in to standards. One way to do this with your team is to create a team communications manual where you agree on the values and guidelines for communicating. An example of a value might be, “Communicate to the right audience at the right time,” showing that you value being proactive and making sure stakeholders and partners get important information. And for guidelines, a comms manual would include what channels the team agrees to use (email, Slack, texting, etc.) and for what purposes. Another way to go deeper in a way that helps individuals is to ask each team member to share their own personal style preferences with the whole team — a User Manual of sorts. I have done this at several companies, and it’s a great framework for people to highlight how their world currently is with remote work and what their boundaries are. A person can include things like typical working hours, family obligations, and preferences for handling certain kinds of conversations. For example, here’s one of mine: “I love real-time chat when I’m online. I prefer it for day-to-day communications, but when a conversation over chat gets tricky, I’m the first to say let’s get on a quick phone call.” Overcommunicate. This may go without saying, but when you’re not in the same office as your workforce, you need to overcommunicate. Don’t assume that people are finding things out in the usual trickle down ways. I use my weekly team meeting as a time to share important information, give people a heads up about things coming that they may not be aware of, and check-in with my reports to see what is on their mind. And I reiterate whatever is appropriate from that meeting in an email, particularly if someone had to miss the weekly meeting. Equip your workforce with the tools they need. Ensure your team has the software and hardware they need to communicate well with their partners, stakeholders, and leadership. If it’s important that they are always reachable, for example, make sure they have a mobile phone with company email and communications systems like Slack enabled. If they need better software for real-time collaboration, help them get the license through procurement. We had a storm last summer where my house lost power, Internet, and even all the local cell towers. I couldn’t even call or email anyone to tell them what had happened! While that’s a bit of a fluke, it’s a good example of what can go wrong when you’re not relying solely on company systems to communicate. Create space for your workforce to spend time together. In the early days of lockdown, everyone was just trying to figure out how to survive. As we realized it would last longer than a few weeks, people needed to connect with their peers and colleagues. Some things I have seen that worked well were private Slack channels, text app groups (i.e. Signal or Whatsapp) for really private conversations, happy hours with activities (we had a fun trivia bingo night and one of our colleagues who is an amateur standup comic hosted the event), mid-day exercise or meditation classes, and regular 5:00 check-ins for people to join optionally to say hello at the end of a long day. Make sure to get people involved in planning these activities so you don’t miss the mark on what people want. Happy hours with no activity can be extremely awkward online and lead to less participation in activities planned down the line. Make it clear how people can get time with you. This one is a huge challenge for leaders. If there’s one thing I’ve seen, it’s that almost everyone has more responsibility in the remote work world. And with the great resignation causing staffing gaps, it’s not easing up for anyone and people managers are being pushed to their limits — and often beyond them straight to burnout. My best advice is to set a realistic, regular cadence for one on ones and team meetings and try not to change it. If you find yourself canceling a lot of your weekly meetings with direct reports, change them to every other week and commit to making the meetings happen. Also, make it clear what your boundaries are and how you prefer for people to get time with you. Are you ok with someone requesting a meeting by putting time on your calendar or does that throw off your whole week? Can someone text you with an emergency? Do you block out 30 minutes a day for emergencies? Do you have an assistant who can help you protect your time? Whatever you decide, make sure people know so you can protect your boundaries and give them the access they need when it really matters.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

During 2020, I was a full-time leader at a global corporation. My company did not have desk phones in the office, so we relied on cell phones, Skype, or Microsoft Teams calls when needed. That transitioned nicely to working remotely, although some people really missed using headsets — particularly those sharing small apartments with roommates or families — so they were allowed to order new ones. I found that most people switched to cell phone calls vs. using Skype or Teams, though.

We already used Slack and email for most of our team communications, so the real shift was using video conferencing all the time instead of just when someone on the team was working remotely.

One big challenge was working on a small laptop all day without a docking station and larger monitor. Engineers, designers, data analysts, and finance team members all rely on being able to use multiple monitors in their daily work. It didn’t take long for people to sound the alarm, and luckily, our company recognized the need and allowed people to order and expense equipment like that. And then a lot of people’s laptops slowly died during that time and we had to replace a whole bunch of equipment with no IT staff in the office. It was a little crazy at times, but people really came through with creative workarounds.

The biggest unresolved issue I see in remote collaboration, which has flip-flopped a few times now, is whether it is expected to have your camera on or if it’s ok to have it off. At the beginning of lockdown, it was an adjustment to not see people’s facial expressions during an interaction, so as a leader I struggled when people didn’t want their cameras on. But I respected that there might be reasons for wanting it off, and only asked people to turn it on when we were having a hard time working through a problem and I thought facial expressions might help us through a challenging conversation.

Now of course, we have lots of data that “Zoom fatigue” is real and that having your self-view up is emotionally draining. I’ve started to minimize my self-view and I think it does help! And I do turn off my self-view when my interactions aren’t critical to a meeting.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Any tool that allows real-time collaboration tends to be helpful. Whiteboarding software or other visual tools that let people see what you’re typing or clicking or designing real-time are the ones that have really been valuable. Google Workspace, Miro, Trello, Notion — these have all been effective for teams I work with.

What’s exciting is that some of these tools are now getting integrated into video conferencing software so you can really simulate that in-person experience beyond just screen-sharing.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

Our current operating environments are not working. People are burning out, and everyone is still in too many meetings. I would develop a system that did not rely on real-time communication or meetings, but somehow enables purposeful collaboration — where you can choose to interact with the people who are working at your company in new and better ways. Huddles are a hallmark of tech work, and tools to facilitate virtual huddles are desperately needed. Time and space are already messed up for us all now, so why not combine them in a way that benefits workers and businesses rather than making everything more difficult?

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

Absolutely! It’s even more important now. I have a few tactical communication challenges with clients, and as the companies rely more on contract workers this issue will only get worse without a solution. For example, each of my clients uses a different email platform, and I don’t want to have their security monitoring on my iPhone, so I have to be near my laptop to receive or send an email to a client. They require OKTA authentication for me to use their Slack instance, so I’m constantly getting signed out of Slack, which means I may miss messages if I’m offline doing some other focused work or in transit.

I love using asynchronous voice apps like Voxxer and I’m seeing more players in the space — and asynchronous video messaging also.

At the root of the problem is data security and privacy, though. Every platform, software, hardware, and cloud provider needs to get that right before scaling any kind of unified communication strategy.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I think it’s important to continue experimenting with these technologies, but it’s extremely slow to evolve and I’m skeptical that it will be practical for companies to use securely anytime soon. I have yet to see something with practical business applications.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Scott Galloway recently wrote a scathing critique of Facebook’s attempt to create a metaverse — and the media’s coverage of it. And he’s 100% right. Big tech companies do not value the privacy and cybersecurity of its customers enough, and there is a lot of evidence that they do not put ethics at the center of their product development. When media covers these innovations, they often talk about the cool factor without asking the important questions that should be at the heart of these projects. And corporations will demand that these systems are safe and secure before they allow employees to engage in these environments on company systems, while discussing company business.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

This is an area where my clients and I are at an advantage — as digital product creators, they have already been interacting with customers using all these methods. Some use chatbots, and some employ more sophisticated AI or machine learning, but many still have real human beings answering customer questions and supporting them through their platforms. And when product teams conduct user research, it’s rarely been in person in recent years — it’s more efficient and less costly to use SaaS providers for surveys and user testing. The feedback you get is often even more honest using these platforms.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

Building relationships with your team members is more important than ever — and you need to nurture all your collaborative relationships so that when there’s an issue you already have some trust built. You need to use emotional and social intelligence to be a successful leader, and that was true before most of the world was working remotely.

Coaching and mentoring are critical to your role as a team lead or a people manager. If you are in the habit of coaching, it will be more natural to give criticism whether it’s in person or over Zoom.

When you do coach, give the why: rather than simply giving someone constructive criticism, explain why it matters that they adjust their approach. People who are early in their career often do not have the full picture about what’s really happening at all levels of a company. As a leader, you are in a position to help them learn and set them up for growth.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

Be true to the culture of the team and let them tell you what they enjoy. As I suggested earlier, when you have events, let the team suggest and run them. Better yet, give them budget to do what works for them as a team. I had a manager on my team who held a paint night for her group and she had supplies shipped to everyone. They had a great time and it helped them bond during a challenging time.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am passionate about the mission of my company, Keep it Human, which is to help companies focus on the human beings that create technology software and products — and the human customers who will use those products. When we do this, everyone wins.

There is so much at stake. It’s up to us right now to ensure that technology teams are unbiased, diverse, and ethical, so that our society stands a chance of surviving and thriving with the products and technology that have become part of our daily lives.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am active on LinkedIn and write articles on Medium. And you can sign up for the Keep it Human newsletter on my business Website, where I share the latest on the human side of digital transformation and innovation.

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.