Matthew Schmeisser of MF License Center: “Celebrate the small wins, all of them”

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Schmeisser.

Matthew Schmeisser is an MBA tax accountant who automated his way to full stack web development in the oil & gas sector of energy industry. Matt is the founder and developer of Motor Fuel License Center (MFLicenseCenter.com), which is the only platform to centralize fuel tax license listings from federal, state, and local jurisdictions. MF License Center (MFLC) serves indirect tax teams at companies like Phillips 66 Company and Flint Hills Resources as a single source of truth for master data that’s more accurate and more accessible as input for automating gaps in other complementary tax software.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

While it’s easier to connect the dots looking back, I’d like to start by saying my story is just one of many possible paths and that the focus should be placed on methods rather than content. I’ll walk through the stages of my personal and professional development while sharing context and considerations because I think it will help the most people. We are all different, which is a good thing, and I encourage adapting anything that may relate and disregarding anything that does not. Most of all, I believe the most important takeaway is to just get started — so I’ll do just that.

I am a millennial from the Midwest that, for a variety of reasons in life, had to grow up fast. I learned from an early age to be extremely self-reliant. The positive aspects such as work ethic are obvious, but the negative ones like asking or accepting help from others are less obvious. Another side effect was the fear of failure. I proved capable and consistent from an external perspective, but I operated most of my life by actively avoiding failure. While I was mostly successful at only attempting to achieve what seemed possible, I rarely explored my limits or excelled beyond expectation. It probably goes without saying but successfully avoiding failure is not the same as succeeding. It’s also not a desirable recipe for a prosperous life. The point is that I was not able to articulate a meaningful direction for my career until I was willing to look at my past, understand how I got to where I was, and figure out where I wanted to go.

So what does this process look like? For me, I find it helpful to break larger problems down into smaller more achievable objectives. I had read something that resonated with me about starting with the end goal in mind and working backwards on the steps to get there. I thought about what I’d like to achieve with my work. I didn’t know what the whole journey would look like, but I eventually figured out that I enjoyed working with computers as part of accounting. I began by scripting my recurring work which led to automating work for others around the office. Within a year, I was already turning days of work into seconds each month. From there, it was about figuring out how to scale my capabilities and impact to reach greater goals. Looking back, that’s really all it took to set off the series of events that came together to be called my career.

As a whole, it was about setting a practical progression backwards from where I started to where I wanted to go. In doing so, it is challenging on a daily basis to balance working on meaningful long-term goals while making actual progress in the short-term to feel like I actually accomplish something during the day. I’m still learning and finding my way, but I’ll keep you posted.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The story that comes to mind is one of commitment. How far are you willing to go?

After successfully introducing the proof of concept at a major industry conference in 2018, I struggled the entire next year to define a compelling value proposition for enterprise and validate the business model with any actual customers. The effort was supposed to help scale a traditional service-based accounting company but started to quickly lose support without initial traction. In hindsight, the impact was obvious to me but less obvious to others. This experience would later provide me with a life lesson on the importance of communication and serve as the foundation for this interview.

At this point, I had no reason to believe that any sort of imminent success was on the horizon. However, I knew from my experience as an excise tax accountant the potential for such a platform. Automation was, and still is, at the forefront of tax compliance for motor fuels. The accounting of petroleum product transactions requires adherence to regulatory standards set by multiple governing bodies and taxing authorities. Like exchange location and mode of transport, license status is essential for companies to assess, collect, and report taxes. So a year later, just two weeks after the birth of my second and with the support of my amazing Wife, I set out to attend the same conference on my own accord.

Keep in mind, for someone who chooses to work with computers, this was a frightening proposition. I didn’t know what I was doing at the time but was determined to give it my best shot — even if it was just so I wouldn’t have regrets later on of what could have been. So, I started to do uncomfortable things like reaching out to people I didn’t know before the conference and telling them that I was looking forward to their discussion. I figure this is where growth happens since it’s uncomfortable, so I must be going in the right direction.

In the same spirit, I studied the list of prior year attendees on the flight over. I thought people I meet might be impressed by my enthusiasm if when introduced I’d already know their last name and where they worked. The list had nearly 300 names, and it didn’t turn out to be all that necessary but did come in handy on more than one occasion. The important thing was that it gave me confidence which I needed because I didn’t feel very confident sitting alone in the hotel the night before by myself in a faraway city for an event with strangers that may not even care.

The next day I arrived at the venue an hour before I knew anyone else would be there so that I’d be in position casually waiting and ready to strike conversation. I also knew that leaders tend to wake up early and arrive early to things, so I might be able to engineer some of my own luck for an introduction. Fortunately, that’s exactly what happened. I was welcomed by a great group of people and made lots of connections. One at a company that would eventually become my first major customer as well as one of my best supporters and most influential advocates.

I believe the takeaway is that luck and hard work are important and, when both are present, it’s possible to help make your own luck. I don’t know exactly how or why, but for what it’s worth, it’s been my experience that people who persistently work hard tend to be luckier the harder they work.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Like most things in life, I find the hard stuff is usually the most rewarding. I still look back at the story above every now and then as a reminder.

I haven’t always been as driven as I am today because I don’t think it was something I was born with. I do think it’s definitely something that needs to come from within to be effective. I like to think of it like a muscle and requires working out to grow. Unfortunately, this also means that I haven’t found a better way to grow that muscle other than repetition to strain and time to heal. While this isn’t always the most pleasant process, I believe it’s possible to adapt so that the process becomes more enjoyable and preferable over time.

Eventually, it sets in as a shift in mindset which more or less becomes the new normal. It’s not a change that’s immediately noticeable but becomes more transparent looking back. Like everything else, there are tradeoffs. For example, there’s a distinction between happiness and fulfillment that is worth considering. I think happiness feels more transient because it’s more readily felt in the short-term and can be more easily subjected to external influence. Whereas fulfillment is discipline practiced over time which feels more strongly rooted in beliefs or meaning that’s attached to the sacrifice. As a result, I wouldn’t describe myself — or be described by others — as the happiest guy. However, I can confidently say that I’m reliably content on a perpetual basis which is a more satisfying feeling to me. Maybe there doesn’t have to be a tradeoff? I’m not really sure — there’s probably a better way out there. This has just been my experience and should probably be taken with a grain of salt, but I hope it helps someone out.

I also live by the saying that “if it were easy, everyone would do it.” I like the saying because it’s simple and powerful, which makes it easier to use consistently. It’s helped me get through some tough times and is a reminder or mental bookmark for achieving perspective when the present can be overwhelming at times. Along the same lines, I usually say something to myself along the lines of “How committed are you, Matt?” when facing hardship. Like I said, probably not the best approach for everyone since we’re all motivated differently but works for me. It’s just how I’m able to remind myself of what’s important and meaning attached to what I value, which is usually some sort of commitment outside of myself.

I think the takeaway is that it’s the process of finding the meaning during difficulties that’s universally important and, not so much, how to go about it because we are all different in what motivates us.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

That is a good question, and I guess the answer is that it depends on the day. Some days are better than others, but I try to stay grateful and keep my days in perspective. The truth is that I’m incredibly fortunate to face the problems I have today. I think the merit of grit and resilience in obtaining success rests in the persistence of just not quitting. For whatever reason, I associate grit and resilience with a degree of pain and suffering which is not favorable by itself. I don’t think there is anything particularly special or magical about grit and resilience in-and-of-themselves but, instead, in the endurance of effort applied to achieve meaningful outcomes. This makes sense to me because it would be difficult to feel the highs without also having the lows. It’s just that I haven’t been able find a way to have one without the other. I assumed it relates to the saying about having the cake and eating it too. I also think it’s just our nature, as humans, to inherently place greater value on successes when the costs go up (to a point).

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure it’s the funniest but may be the most helpful. While I think it’s important to be different, it’s also important not to be too different to the point of being weird. The implications are obvious for people, but the same is true of product features or business processes. For example, when I introduced my first SaaS platform, I thought it was incredibly innovative to include self-registration, upfront pricing, and payment processing. These were all things that nobody else did and were not technically difficult from a product development standpoint. However, there was conventional and collective wisdom for which I had not known or accounted for. It turns out there are reasons for why these things are missing from enterprise products. It was a firsthand learning experience about the differences between B2C and B2B sales. Context is important because some things, while true in a small or local sense, can be counterproductive to the larger things you’re trying to achieve. To make a long story less long, the takeaway is that being different for the sake of being different isn’t necessarily a great strategy if there are good generally accepted reasons among a group for the way things are done. I also hilariously underpriced my offering at first, which I don’t recommend doing.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe our company stands out in a positive way because there’s no other company that does what we do, and we’re disproportionately enthusiastic about doing it. The second part is important because I don’t think the first is enough to make an impact in an established industry. MFLC is the only platform to solve a small, but well-known gap for the automation of fuel tax compliance by centralizing excise licenses from federal, state, and local jurisdictions. Not exactly exciting stuff for most people, but we enjoy it and find people like to learn about it because genuine enthusiasm is infectious. This ardent attention to detail permeates into everything we do. It helps create an encouraging environment that brings out the best in everyone, and I think that’s something out of the ordinary, especially in enterprise these days.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

With a doubt, automation is the way of the future for office work. I’d recommend others in industry to consider looking at how automation will impact their related work in the next few years. I’m not saying that automation will replace knowledge work, but automation can help turn redundant, time consuming, and repetitive work into a more enjoyable experience for all. Let’s be honest, general office and some tax-related work can easily and likely lead to burn out. I think automating for efficiency with the right tools can be more fulfilling and useful for individuals to achieve more. That’s where I started several years ago — I began scripting work processes to replace myself. I eventually turned weeks of recurring work into literally seconds. I also found that I enjoyed this type of work more than accounting. You can thrive when you can rest assured that certain work is already being automated. As most companies do a great deal of the laborious work in-house, there is a more accurate and verifiable, efficient way to integrate automation into the workflow. The technology is already out there, utilize it!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Absolutely, I’m most grateful for my wife and glad to share. She is an incredible person. Her loving and stable support enables anything and everything we’ve been able to achieve both professionally and personally. She’s an incredible person, and I’m fortunate to have her. I also enjoy learning from her daily. While we share many important values, she is also my opposite in a lot of ways. She inspires me to be a better person and makes the process to get there worthwhile.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Outside of work, my wife and I are members of several philanthropic communities. We also actively participate in organizations for the causes we believe in. We enjoy making an impact to help others and give back to the community. It is something we’ve always bonded over and inspires us to continue working harder to give more. Ultimately, we share the goal to raise our children in a wonderful community, and they are our future. I believe you get what you put in, so we’re always working to put more in.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Double anticipated budget for time and cost — For whatever reason, you’ll probably need to at least double your anticipated budget for time and cost. Things usually take longer and cost more than expected. Here’s the thing, it very well may not even be because of you. Just because your company is agile doesn’t mean everyone else around you or those you do business with will be as well. There are infinite other reasons that can and will delay or cost more so it’s better to account for them. In fact, more adequately planning and providing slack is often viewed favorably as it indicates more maturity, experience, and capacity. Get other people involved ASAP — One of the early challenges entrepreneurs face when leading the company is when to hire. The simple answer is when the cost of a helping hand is less than the value of the next best activity you could be doing. However, there are many other good reasons to get others involved earlier like complementary perspectives to see what you can’t. It also takes working with people to have a significant impact at scale. Rome wasn’t built in a day and, usually, the company won’t be either. The sooner you can get more people helping you, the better. We are a social species after all! How challenging it would be both professionally and personally — This one seems obvious, right? I believe it’s not communicated clearly and often enough. Maybe it’s just social etiquette to not overly indulge in negative discussion, but I think this gets in the way of sharing just how difficult the lows can be on every level. What’s more, it can be difficult to isolate feelings of success or failure from other, perhaps even more, important areas of life. It helps to have a supportive partner but that’s usually not enough. I think it was Elon Musk who described that starting a company is like eating glass and getting punched in the stomach. I’d add while being on stage publicly humiliated in underwear to that description! Probably best to avoid if possible but endurable if unreasonably committed to the result… Always get it in writing, otherwise it doesn’t count — Probably the least glamorous and easiest to overlook is to make sure you get everything you will depend upon in writing. While a firm handshake is usually good enough for me, my experience is that it’s probably a good idea to back that up just in case. It shouldn’t be a problem if both parties are acting in good faith. If the counterparty is offended, just mentioning a bad prior experience with someone else is usually enough to smooth things out. Celebrate the small wins, all of them — Lastly, one of the best-kept secrets for being consistently enthusiastic and avoiding burnout is to take time for celebrating incremental wins. This doesn’t mean you need to go all out like WeWork, but you should keep track of positive progress to keep spirits up. It never hurts to keep a little in reserve for tough times in between. It also helps keep the direction forward-facing and creates measurable milestones that others who care about you will want to celebrate. That’s what it’s all about, right?

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Beyond the obvious that are easy to see from the outside in, I think some less well-understood aspects of being a founder include commitment, time, and the combination of both as stamina. I’ll quickly outline the circumstances before sharing a story demonstrate the emotional roller coaster.

I started with an idea and made something out of nothing. There wasn’t a lot of value in just the idea. The execution to build enough momentum to move from nothing to something is where both the value and challenge are. It can be easy to go down a rabbit hole of all the things I haven’t done yet and need to do. What helps me get past the emotional lows, is to reflect on all the progress I’ve made. It’s important to have a vision of where you want to go, but little wins along the way and taking time to see how far I’ve come is what keeps me sane on this crazy journey.

The thing is, as a founder, you’re responsible for the entirety of the outcome — all the time. At least that’s how I’ve held myself accountable. I think it’s this unyielding ownership of responsibility that drives the highs and lows associated with entrepreneurial ventures. It’s totally not reasonable in a lot of ways and doesn’t work in all situations. However, it’s something I feel all the time whether working or not. This is probably the less glamorous side that is often overlooked. While it’d be easier to take less responsibility and check out at more normal hours, I’m still not convinced it’s as effective when the goal is to achieve extraordinary results. I think Elon Musk summarized this best when he said that “nobody ever changed the world on 40 hours a week.”

For me, launching in 2018 and getting that first huge company as a client in 2019 was a huge win. When Covid happened, my out of state visits were cancelled. Moreover, all the in-person conferences which I sponsored were moved to online formats. That was a big blow since significant networking opportunities happen at these industry specific conferences. The good news comes in little spurts, but it’s about having the stamina to stay in it for the long run. For example, we became creative and decided to host our own webinar with industry leaders and similar topics. It was a huge success and kept our resilience strong.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe the best way to help most is by sharing our time. Life is the longest thing we’ll do, but time is our most precious resource. As a parent, I think there’s nothing more valuable that we can offer children than our time and attention. Having said that, it’s time to get back to the kids, but I appreciate the opportunity to share and hope it helps someone else along the way on his or her own journey.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow my progress on our official blog at https://www.mflicensecenter.com/fuel-tax-news-updates or connect on LinkedIn for updates at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mflicensecenter

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!