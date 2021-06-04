Matthew Postlethwaite: “Failure is your friend”

The film I created with my production partner, Sunny Vachher, The Great Artist, is all about mental health awareness. We touch upon some pretty intense topics within the film. Suicide being one of them. Film is one of the most powerful tools to help lead an impact, and the result we hope to have is that of normalizing the conversation around mental health.

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Matthew Postlethwaite.

An award-winning actor from England. Matthew began acting from an early age, training briefly at LAMDA, Yale, and eventually studying in the Master Class at Beverly Hills Playhouse for five years. Distantly related to Academy-nominated actor Pete Postlethwaite, Matthew started his Motion picture career in the award-winning Netflix/BBC show Peaky Blinders, The White King, and Shooting Clerks. Matthew was once kicked out of art school because he “wasn’t talented enough.” He later debuted his art collection in New York at the Affordable Art Fair. Matthew Postlethwaite has also won multiple awards in Film Production, Writing, and Song Writing, recently making history and winning the Acclaimed Hollywood Music in Media award for the best original song.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

My name is Matthew Postlethwaite, a British actor, and producer. I have lived in Los Angeles for almost eight years now. I have acted all my life and have never really wanted to do anything different. I had my first break when I was 21 on a Netflix / BBC series Peaky Blinders.

As a producer, I have always dreamed of creating stories that change the narrative that pushes forward ideas and boundaries.

Can you share the most interesting or the funniest story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

I had my 21st Birthday on the set of Peaky Blinders. Having Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, and Sam Neil all sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me was a serial moment.

One of the funniest moments; I remember once while filming Shooting Clerks, we were running through a scene, and the Director asked me to improve one line. Naturally, I did what any actor would do and took full advantage of the situation. I changed the line each time, and that take went on for a few hours. Mainly because none of us wanted to stop. We were all hysterically laughing. I even caught the DP (Cinematographer) was laughing. It was a very funny moment.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I remember when meeting Helen McCrory, I was intimidated by her and her talent. She is one of the kindest people I have ever met, so much so that If I ever need any advice, I know I can ask her.

Also, our Director Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, United Nations Honoree, Global Peacemakers, and Disruptive Innovation Award-Winning Filmmaker, and all-around talent. There’s something about a strong individual who knows why they are put here on the earth. Her vision and talent are immeasurable. It’s hard not to be motivated around her.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m most excited about turning The Great Artist into a series. As an actor, it is a dream role. As a filmmaker, it is a dream project to be a part of.

The Great Artist series will be an entire exploration of the mind. The highs and lows of mental disorders to help normalize conversations that surround them.

Under Purpose Co. we are currently creating TV shows and Films, all with the purpose of transformative change.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

The Greats of film: James Dean and his unapologetic acting style. He set the standard for a new wave of acting. Daniel Day-lewis, Laurence Olivier.

I’m also inspired by people who are not in the film industry: Harriet Tubman, Frank Kameny, Martin Luther King Jr. Those who were oppressed and pushed through barriers heroically really create a fire inside me.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

The film I created with my production partner, Sunny Vachher, The Great Artist, is all about mental health awareness. We touch upon some pretty intense topics within the film. Suicide being one of them. Film is one of the most powerful tools to help lead an impact, and the result we hope to have is that of normalizing the conversation around mental health.

The things that we consume for entertainment matter. The need for representation in film and TV matters. That’s why we are honored to have the support of our partner nonprofits GLAAD, American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, National Alliance on Mental Illness CA (NAMI), National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Movember, Kindred, Tethr, The Tramuto Foundation, and Stand with Impact, who believe this film needs to be shared globally to inspire much-needed conversations about mental health. To help amplify the social impact.

Through Purpose Co, we hope to bring to light stories and ideas that push forward those oppressed’s narrative.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

The trigger was, “It’s today. It’s always today.”

If you talk to our team, they will tell you I’m always working. In fact, I have a tough time shutting off. It can be very demanding. But, honestly, for me, it doesn’t feel like work. I love creating projects, and even more so, I love acting. It can be challenging for my friends. As soon as I get a role, I am in it, I live it, and It’s tough to pull me away from my work. I’m like a child who has just discovered candy when I get a new role.

I also don’t want to look back on my life and think that I could have done more with my time here. Every day is a chance to do something extraordinary, I dream that the work I create will have an impact long after I am gone. Art in this society takes courage. But at its core, it is merely about aligning to who you are as a person.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I had one of the most powerful moments in my life recently on a film set that I had written and was acting in.

I purposefully wrote that I wanted the lead character’s girlfriend to be transgender, and that was the only mention of it — In the description. There wasn’t anything in the dialogue that hinted at it. It was merely a loving relationship between a man and a woman. When we got to the set to shoot, I was rehearsing with the actress, and she mentioned to me that she was thankfully for the role and how it was written. It immediately stopped me in my tracks. She continued and said that so often, she doesn’t get to play a character where her gender identity is not the subject, and she was grateful for our portrayal of the character.

That is a moment that will probably stay with me for the rest of my life.

I thought at the moment, “This is why films are created. This is why we are creating films the way we are.” I headed back to set after a brief moment crying.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

1- At the grassroots — Reach out to your friends and family. Call that friend that you haven’t seen for a year or spoken to. (Commenting on their social media doesn’t count). Call them and see how they are. We live in a time we all feel more alone than ever; we’re missing human interaction because of Covid-19. But at the same time, we have never been more equipped with technology to deal with it. Facetime someone you care about and let them know.

2- We need to be creating more content that allows for discussion. I believe film, TV, and media are the most potent ways we spread our messages. As an industry, we need to do better. As production companies, we need to focused on what messages we are putting out into the world and why. Will it benefit? Will it help a conversation?

3 — In terms of representation: While films, TV shows, and media are essential, the government can do ALOT more to help normalize groups of oppressed people. The Senate should pass The Equality Act to amend existing civil-rights laws to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, public education, federal funding, credit… As a filmmaker, my goal is to move forward ideas of inclusion and acceptance. With one vote, the government can progress fundamentally basic human rights, instantly.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1- Failure is your friend. I have failed many times in my life. MANY. And often, when we do, we are disheartened, and that is okay. However, I have always made connections or have ideas created from it.

2- Be brave. Brave choices make you stand out. While your high school friends may laugh at you now, they won’t be when you’re winning your award.

3- Don’t listen to negative views about you or what you are doing. It’s often true that negative people are jealous. But more deeply and accurately, even if they don’t admit it, they wish they had the courage you do.

4- You are never too old to start. If being an actor, a painter, or whatever you dream of stays in your head, there is a reason for that. It will be one of your biggest regrets when you look back on your life. Start now, whatever age you are. Morgan Freeman was 51 before he found his break.

5- Change is good. Embrace it. Don’t let it lead you. You lead the change.

6- *BONUS* (Because you have me thinking now) — The truest meaning of life is happiness. Everything flows from it. It matters. Protect your happiness and dance with it.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

The world is a much bigger place than who we are. It is full of people exactly like you who don’t have 1% of the means you do. It is our responsibility to be kind, to think about what we say before we say it, to think about how our acting impacts those around us — I believe we all will.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would like to collaborate with Dustin Lance Black. He is, in my view, one of the best writers and story creators alive.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Paraphrasing, but my mom once said to me, “you can fail at something that you don’t want to do, so you might as well try at something that you want.” It’s true, and I think about it all the time.

Also, I continuously stand by “be educated in it.” ASK. Always ask. You’ll be surprised what doors open up because of it.

