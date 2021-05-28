Matthew Murray: “Recognition”

I learned early on in my career that people who feel most uncomfortable with feedback are the ones giving it.I started a feedback initiative and the goal is to make feedback more frequent, which I think can help lessen the “the stigma” of having to give “feedback”. It’s like recognition, it’s not just about manager to employee, it’s also about peer-to-peer, reverse mentor, it’s the total culture of feedback that is much easier with proximity. Recognition and feedback culture can go hand in hand.

During his 18-year PepsiCo career, Matt has held a number of diverse, global leadership roles across marketing, sales and general management. He is currently the North American General Manager and Vice President of the Pepsi Lipton Tea partnership, which is comprised of the Pure Leaf, Lipton, Brisk, Tazo and Yachak Energy brands, overseeing all functions for a market leading +$3B portfolio. Prior to this role, he has served in a variety of positions across a wide range of functions and geographies: VP/GM for Frito-Lay’s Midwest Region, Global Juice Category Leader, China Beverages Sales based in Shanghai as well as multiple brand management roles across iconic brands such as Mountain Dew and Pepsi.

Matt graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in History from Amherst College, and an MBA from The Kellogg Business School at Northwestern University. He currently resides in Connecticut with his wife, three kids and two dogs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I am a Boston native that loves anything sports and history related — and I’m a BIG movie buff.I’m also a proud husband and father of three. Following my MBA, I’ve spent the last 18 years with PepsiCo in variety of roles domestically and internationally. I’ve done marketing and sales roles in the US and China, lead Global organization with large businesses in Russia/India/Europe, and had multiple GM roles across Beverages and Snacks portfolios.

I’m lucky to have tried a little bit of everything! It’s been a pretty non-traditional path for me that has helped me learn what works and what doesn’t — often by a lot of trial and error — in trying to build the most effective teams possible. Especially with remote and diverse teams.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I spent 3 years in China which was an incredible experience, personally and professionally and as you can imagine, I have many interesting stories. A few things that experience taught me:

1. The work was incredibly flexible, and I was able to embrace change and chaos.

2. I became really comfortable managing ambiguity and managing a “mile wide and only couple inches” deep.

3. Understanding the importance of finding common ground and building genuine, authentic, trusting relationships is so critical to your eventual success.

A particular story that stood out to me from that trip was early on into the trip, I went for 3-day market tour in Hunan aka “The Oven”. No one on the local team spoke English, and my Mandarin was “spotty” at best. It started out as if it was going to be the biggest mistake, maybe end my China adventure, however, it turned out to be best decision I ever made to forge ahead. 3 days (and a 2 long nights) learning a ton about the business, the people, culture without understanding more than a few words. It’s amazing how much you can learn just by observing, how you can build relationships with people without having to talk so much. The GM, known as one of the toughest characters, he and I became important allies and friends and even took our families together on vacation…And we still didn’t know what the other was saying!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well I started out as an intern at Pepsi, so I kind of knew the lay of the land, but when I got hired full time as Assistant Marketing Manager, I showed up on my first day and it turned out my boss (who hired me) was on a two week vacation and didn’t have anything set up for me — no email set up, no computer, no desk — Nothing.

So for those two weeks, I was told to network, roam around the halls and meet people, get to know different teams and brands — and that’s exactly what I did! I love this story because it showed me the power and importance of building relationships early on, in any business, relationships are hugely important and I was able to build those right off the bat, thanks to this “surprising” opportunity on day 1!

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

I got great advice early in my career: you can’t show up your best professionally, if you aren’t at least in a good place personally. And throughout my career, when I’m feeling stressed or at point of “burning out”, its almost always because I lost focus on the personal side of things. With that, I really try to prioritize “balance and flexibility” and shape a culture that encourages people to do the same. Of course, it’s personal for everyone but for me, it’s about exercising — reading non-fiction — finding quirky hidden gems on Netflix/HBO to binge.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

I actually have a lot of experience working with a remote team way before the pandemic hit. Interestingly enough in my +18 years at PepsiCo, I’ve always managed a team that was at least partially remote — across the country and the globe. Over the last 15 years, the percentage of my associates and LT have become increasingly more remote, and in some cases +80% are remote. I will say, now that so much of the world is now working remotely, it’s really nice to have tools such as Skype, Zoom, Teams, etc. that make it easier to communicate.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each? Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

Getting the work done, is the easy part — and I’ve been amazed how efficient you can be. Even with respect to more collaborative and iterative work like innovation development, design and campaign/brand development.

However, there is more of a risk with remote working when it comes to the people/culture side. Missing the water cooler moments, all that happens outside the conference rooms. Here are the 5 main challenges I face regarding managing a remote team:

Context: People working in silos, specific teams. Not having as much informal and formal sharing what’s going on overall, their role within broader organization. Career Development: There is less opportunity to organically network, get exposure, build informal mentor/mentee relationships, learn about other roles and opportunities beyond what they currently have exposure to. Recognition: Harder to do frequently, organically when remote. It can also be harder to prioritize when people are more focused when together on “getting the work done.” Balance Bleed — Burnout: The work/home is literally same space. Lack of downtime/de-compress time can lead to burnout. Longer hours, high burnout risk which is a big focus area for our business. Feedback: Frequency of informal and “curbside coaching” feedback is diminished. Most especially outside your direct manager, often where you get the most frequent and honest input.

What we are doing to address:

For my team, PLP (Pepsi Lipton Partnership) specifically, we are doing the following:

Rolled out new flex working policies which include flex hours, free Friday afternoons, and no meetings outside of the normal day work hours (i.e. 8:30am-5:30pm, etc.) Employees are encouraged to customize further with manager.

Send a weekly recap email to entire department. Informal, “water cooler style” while also keeping informed on what I’m up to/thinking both professionally and personally, my outlook on business, recognition, etc.

We moved our video Town Hall frequency to monthly and leveraged platforms for extended anonymous Q&A for employees, no topic is off limits, and I will answer everything.

Rolling out new customized recognition program tailored to remote working. Builds off framework of “5 languages of appreciation” and how individuals all value appreciation differently. From some, it’s all about public recognition across the team, for others, it’s about giving or spending quality time, and for others, its tangible gifts.

This program is being mapped out for every employee and customizing appreciation based on preferences. Bottom line, it’s all about individualization — both in what you do and how specifically you express it — as well as the importance of building a peer culture of recognition.

We enhanced our talent discussions and career development support for folks in position to move with 6–9 months.

Building a culture of feedback beyond their direct manager.

Not forgetting about Fun: “Tea Partay” committee to organize virtual happy hours, find opportunistic and light opportunities to keep people connected and fun.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

I learned early on in my career that people who feel most uncomfortable with feedback are the ones giving it. I started a feedback initiative and the goal is to make feedback more frequent, which I think can help lessen the “the stigma” of having to give “feedback”. It’s like recognition, it’s not just about manager to employee, it’s also about peer-to-peer, reverse mentor, it’s the total culture of feedback that is much easier with proximity. Recognition and feedback culture can go hand in hand.

A few suggestions I have:

Don’t make feedback a rare and awkward situation.

Remember that anxiety levels on feedback can be higher in remote environment where people have less interaction in general — and interaction tends to focus heavily on the work.

When appropriate, start with a positive about where someone is showing growth on a development area:

Be direct and honest. Provide 2–3 specific examples that is enough to show pattern, yet not enough to overwhelm.

Ask for reflection, self-awareness. Be sure to co-own game plan going forward.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

I generally don’t like giving feedback via-email if it’s about individual capability/development. Its way too impersonal, and can feel like you are the one avoiding the tough conversation. Simplest solution is to pick up the phone or wait until you can do in person. And as manager, you need self-awareness to understand where you have established right level of trust and empathy with employee.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

There’s not one way to interact — but don’t get stuck in the tyranny of Zoom. In fact, phone conversations are also great — especially if you can do it on the go, while walking around, taking your dog for a walk, etc. It’s important to be conscious of environmental stimuli, changing things up. As we all can understand for a year of experience, Zoom can get real stale after a couple months.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be a lifelong learner — always be curious.

Read that life longer learning promotes brain health and is essential to intellectual wellness and living and aging well. Its also a great way to keep yourself motivated and engaged, and build confidence that you can do/become whatever you want. I also think learners tend to be more empathetic and interested in other cultures, perspectives, things that are different — and I think that attitude makes the world more accepting, inviting and tolerant.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s never too late to be what you might have been”

My mom was the most curious and fearless learner I’ve ever met. She re-invented herself many times: high school teacher, entrepreneur, art educator, etc. Always following her passions, and never accepting she couldn’t do or be something. Almost child-like quality to believing you have endless potential — and it worked out countless times for her. It’s always inspired me to follow my passions and not stay locked into one way of thinking or living.

Thank you for these great insights!