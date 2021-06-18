Matthew Lally of TheGiftYak: “Give back now”

…Give back now. This is a small industry we’re in. It might seem big depending on where you sit within (or if you’re still outside) the circle. I can assure you that it is indeed small. Give back by donating your time to charitable groups who don’t have marketers. Give back your time to new students who need career guidance. Give back to the people you’re working for or with.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Lally.

Matt is a veteran growth marketer whose been scaling startups for over a decade. He currently runs his own digital marketing consultancy in the Bay Area, is the Founder of TheGiftYak.com, and creates free marketing content on YouTube. He’s a former Account Director at marketing agency Wpromote.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I got started in digital marketing back in the early 2000s. I was helping some family and friends with their nascent online businesses. I was a young buck running photography, editing, pricing and website development. That spurred an interest in affiliate marketing, but I wasn’t focused enough to follow through. Life lesson: If I had been more patient two decades ago, I would have been eons ahead of where I am now. Good food for thought for anyone thinking about starting… do it!

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I was early on in my career. I was reaching out manually to a dozen or so partners of one of our clients. We needed to ask them for copyright permissions. I sent a blast email to every partner with the wrong using my email template that was incomplete. I’ve made plenty of small mistakes, but no big ones. I think that’s the key to being successful. Allowing yourself a few unforced errors, but ensuring the quality of work from that point forward is unmatched.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Picking one person would be impossible. I can rightfully thank the CEO of every startup I’ve been apart of. They have taught me immeasurably — both good and bad. More good than bad, though. Truthfully they’ve catalysts for my own entrepreneurship. I believe if you want to start a business one day, watch and mimic your CEO.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I get a kick out of watching businesses grow. I run a consultancy in a very competitive area — the Bay Area — which I feel is undeserved by marketers who get deep into the trenches. I offer a truly white glove service. No middlemen, no agency bs (I come from the agency world).

Two of my clients are in very different industries. One is a high flying startup. The other is a entrenched local business in the medical field. With my startup client, we’ve grown paid advertising spend by 3x over the past 6 months with no increase in qualified lead costs (or loss in quality). With my medical local business, we’ve launched their first paid ad campaigns, redesigned their entire web experience, and refocused their organizations recruitment strategies in just a quarter.

There aren’t many marketers out there that can singlehandedly transform businesses across advertising platforms, marketing mediums and business strategies. I think that’s what separates the work that I can do and the impact that I can have on a business. That’s what makes my consultancy stand out. It also gives me the freedom to build my own online businesses like my gifting website TheGiftYak.com.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’ll answer these from the perspective of a marketer because that’s what I classically am. Being a great marketer helped me become a business owner and leader. My three tenets for being a successful marketer are set in stone.

Marketing in Silicon Valley is about growth. You must be analytical. You must have a rigor in analysis, the ability to consume data and synthesize it quickly. Because both marketing and companies are moving so quickly.

Marketing is changing too fast. You must be a self-starter. The best marketers work autonomously and learn on their own. While I help companies grow across every marketing channel and platform, I got my foundation in search marketing and expanded. Go deep and then wide on your learning.

Marketing is all about communication. You must be a communicator. Marketing is often seen as a cost center, rather than a growth engine (yes, even in Silicon Valley), you must be able to communicate and defend your team or marketing program. Remember, the first executive usually to be fired is the CMO.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m putting all of my marketing skills to the test with my curated gifting website called TheGiftYak. There are millions of queries everyday on Google for finding new gifts. I get to mix together my love of gift gifting AND digital marketing. I’ve made it very public that I’m building this website as well. I’ve already launched 50 videos on YouTube detailing every step and how others can follow along to build their own businesses online.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Okay, let me preface this by telling the audience that I’ve managed more than 50 million dollars in advertising spend for some of the highest growth startups in Silicon Valley. I’ve seen or done it all when it comes to PPC over the past 5 years. There is a single critical mistake most businesses make when it comes to digital marketing.

“You can’t manage what you can’t measure” — a famous quote by Peter Drucker. The bane of the digital marketing existence is data capture. It is hard, especially for small businesses. Most businesses don’t have marketing teams (or engineering teams) to decipher what a pixel, conversion event, or iOS 14.5 is and why it’s important. This leads to haphazard online ad creation. It leads to mismanagement of marketing dollars. And finally ending in a distrust of online marketing as a growth channel.

It doesn’t just stop with small businesses. Large corporate enterprises are prone to this problem, but for other reasons. Gigantic, multi-billion dollar corporations will launch advertising campaigns with no tracking in place. Why, you might ask. Well it generally comes from a mandate from an executive. The mandate gets passed down 5 levels of management before it reaches a junior marketing manager who works with their agency to launch as soon as possible. I’ve seen it.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

A successful digital marketing campaign includes strategic planning, setup and evaluation. Planning consists of understanding the consumer journey, which channels you can reach them and through what audiences (or keywords). Set up is ensuring that not online are the advertisements correct, but that the website is working correctly and that conversion data is being measured. Finally, launching ads isn’t good enough. They must be evaluated consistently. Performance must be tracked, changes must be made and tests run to course. Digital marketing is a never ending game.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

If I were a betting man, I would bet that 10 times out of 10 a business should start PPC advertising on Google Ads. Google has the users (billions of us searching on it every day), it has the team (thousands of highly trained engineers), and it has the data (all of our search histories) to make the best PPC product. The user intent from buying queries is so high that marketers are willing to spend hundreds of dollars on a single click because they’re ROI positive.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Firstly, there are no short cuts. You must be willing to think about the user journey and intent. You have to do your research and have a strategic plan of attack.

Secondly, tracking is everything. As I mentioned before, without a way to tie back the performance of your campaigns to a revenue metric — you are not going to scale your campaigns.

Finally, keep it simple. Rome was not built in a day. I’m an ex-agency marketer whose managed millions of keywords and created tens of millions of ads. Your campaign does not need to be that. Start small, prove it out, and grow from there.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

First impressions. They matter a lot. Your subject line and copy are critical to drive engaging clicks to your website. It’s also critical to segment your marketing lists. Hyper segmentation with correct email journeys and nurture programs set world class apart from regular. Finally, stay on top of the trends in email marketing. Right now a big trend is creating campaigns for dark mode. Most marketers aren’t taking the time to do that. These are the things that separate talent.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I’m very passionate about any form of digital marketing, but I’ve helped businesses generate hundreds of millions of dollars in value through paid social marketing. The social network ecosystem right now is in flux. There are a lot of challenges in advertising on networks like Facebook these days. Specifically when it comes to Apple, iOS 14.5 and the impact it’s having on the industry, I try to realize I’m just an individual. I can help businesses grow. New best practices can be developed. It’s helpful to realize that these trends come and go. Sometimes performance is exceptional, but market forces can change that. You have to adapt.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Digital marketing is shifting every day. The expert practitioners of 10 years ago are just business owners and executives now. I tell young people all the time that digital marketing is a great career for that simple fact. It moves fast and allows new entrants to rise. Here’s what I would be focusing on right now if I was new to the industry:

First, become an expert. You can’t master every marketing channel. Trust me, I’m trying. It’s not possible. There’s too much information that must be synthesized and digested. Too many tests that have to run for you to truly develop an understanding. You can control one channel. Become great there and then branch out.

Second, be a sponge. If you’re working in an agency — you’re lucky! You might not be rich, but you have the ability to learn a lot. A lot! Learn from anyone you can. Whether they’re junior or the CEO. Learn from everyone and be kind.

Third, go the extra mile. I was fortunate to be apart of a great agency in Silicon Valley. We catered to high growth technology companies. Companies with a lot of money, aggressive goals and constantly changing scope. We never said “we’re not paid to do that”. If you’re working for a client, you do everything you can to grow their business. This mentality is what will separate you years down the line.

Fourth, have a backbone. Digital marketing is hard. There is a lot of data. Because there’s a lot of data, you can tell a story any which way. I’ve seen plenty of marketers who are unable (or willing) to stick to the story that they see in the data. Do not waffle on the issue. Don’t sit on the fence. If you think the data is telling you to do X, recommend doing X and why. You will be respected for it.

Fifth, give back now. This is a small industry we’re in. It might seem big depending on where you sit within (or if you’re still outside) the circle. I can assure you that it is indeed small. Give back by donating your time to charitable groups who don’t have marketers. Give back your time to new students who need career guidance. Give back to the people you’re working for or with. Everyone will remember you for it and you never know what will come your way. All of my clients have come from word of mouth.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I devour most of the internet, but I don’t have a specific starting point. A few resources I’ll mention are my own YouTube channel (which I promise to get more videos soon) for unbiased marketing videos and the “Just Start” subreddit for budding entrepreneurs.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m actively building TheGiftYak.com and you can always connect with me on Linkedin 😊

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!