Matthew Fisher of Carium: “More Collaboration, Fewer Mergers”

The role of clinicians and systems within healthcare is well known, but the views and knowledge of patients are not often considered or incorporated. Individuals do know the most about their own bodies and what is happening. Recognizing the value to be gained by enhancing the patient voice within the healthcare system is a development that has not really occurred as much as it should. Incorporating the voice of the patient does not mean ignoring or discounting the professional expertise of clinicians or the impact brought by organizations. Instead, it argues for establishing a balance between those perspectives to create a dialogue where all sides really listen to each other and take the time to digest the information and perspectives that can be shared.

Matt is the General Counsel for Carium, a virtual care platform company. Matt is responsible for managing and overseeing all legal issues within Carium, including using his extensive experience with healthcare regulatory matters to meet the demands of a challenging regulatory landscape. Matt is also a volunteer leader with the American Bar Association Health Law Section and the Health Information and Management Systems Society.

My career path to healthcare was completely unexpected. My initial reason for going to law school and becoming a lawyer was to help me work in Congress and be able to write legislation. Being open to new experiences though, I got a summer job at a law firm and found that I liked working in that environment. After graduating and starting full-time at the law firm, I was lucky enough to get assignments to work with the firm’s primary healthcare client, a large physician group. Through the experience of digging into healthcare regulations (which can be very twisting and produce unexpected results), I found a passion for that area of law. The experiences helped me decide that healthcare was the area I wanted to build a career around. Once I made that decision I dove headlong into working with healthcare clients, volunteering in different professional organizations, and talking to anyone that I could find in the industry. All of those opportunities emphasized to me that many people needed help working through the complex tangle of regulations and I am happy to be that navigator and guide.

Another key component of my career journey has been participation in various social media communities. Making connections and meeting people from across the healthcare industry through Twitter and LinkedIn introduced me to new ideas and an opportunity to discuss those ideas. Additionally, social media provided me with a place to provide my own input and insight, which then helped me to establish my place in the industry and become a resource for others. As a specific example, I started participating in various tweet chats, such as #HITsm, where I met individuals directly in the industry, which let me learn from them as well as begin to form relationships to showcase the value I brought to the discussion. The online communities also made it easier to attend industry conferences because I had friends to seek out and often to meet in person for the first time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Walking into a dive bar held by a social media community at a conference with over 40,000 attendees and having that present the opportunity to meet a co-founder of my current employer, Carium, ranks up there with the more random and interesting stories from my career. The community, pinksocks, is an ever spreading, but tight group that is known for its friendliness and inclusiveness. Even though I generally do not like going to a crowded place where I do not know many people, I still attended the gathering and bumped into someone who wanted to talk about HIPAA and privacy. Not many people will necessarily share the desire to talk about HIPAA in a bar, so I took the opportunity and talked. That conversation continued after the conference and resulted in being able to work with Carium as a law firm attorney. Through the couple of years of representation I had the chance to develop a good working relationship with the whole team and that eventually resulted in my making the jump to be a full-time member. The story of a chance encounter in a bar fostered because of a shared online community is really something that is only possible now.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early in my career I wanted to prove that I could handle work independently and not have to rely too much on others. While still checking in on some points with someone senior to me, I would constantly get a question of whether I checked with another colleague on the tax impact of a transaction. I kept responding that the issue was being handled, primarily by relying on my client consulting with their accountant, instead of going to another colleague who knew the area. Thankfully no negative consequence came out of the situation, probably due in part to that transaction falling apart and not happening.

However, I could tell that despite trying to do a good job, something was not coming off well internally. Because of that feeling, I took time to slow down and think about what was being said. While the question I kept hearing was about a particular issue, the ultimate message was to set up teams and work with colleagues to produce the best outcome for clients. Once I fully appreciated what was being suggested and expected, I then started looking for opportunities to bring my colleagues into the work with a client and tap their expertise. That approach actually allowed me to more fully focus on the areas that most interested me while putting clients into the hands of the right person for other matters. Ultimately, the proactive approach in building teams helped me to advance within that first organization and the spreading of work was noted as a particular strong point for me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson is more of an ethos as opposed to a single quote, but it is to always keep learning, be open to new opportunities, and change if you want to. The lesson came from my mom who went through a few different career transformations. That lesson instilled in me a sense that I can always change what I’m doing and to be open to unexpected changes. That mindset is how I discovered healthcare and also how I transitioned from being an attorney in private practice to becoming General Counsel inside of a company, which is my current role. The complementary aspect of the mindset is being curious and asking questions. Starting a conversation will usually lead somewhere interesting and unexpected.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At Carium, we’re working on refining the means of strengthening the relationship and engagement between patients and the members of their care team through virtual care. We are continually refining our platform to make it easier to use and to extract more meaning from the data entered. In working with healthcare delivery organizations and partners just entering into the healthcare world, we believe we can enhance the opportunities for overall health and wellbeing. We have seen very promising results already with one client informing us that use of our platform helped reduce the number of patient readmissions, enabled earlier interventions with patients, and decreased the need for in-person visits. I believe that given the results obtained so far that scaling this work can help extend the continuum of care to new settings that meet patients where they are in their daily lives.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

I define an excellent healthcare clinician as an individual that looks to engage and develop a relationship. The ability to develop that relationship over time is important as well because that demonstrates the excellence that develops from a joint effort. As part of the relationship, it is important for a mutual respect to be there, which means appreciating the expertise and knowledge that both bring and determining how to combine those sources. Beyond the interpersonal component of the relationship, I view an excellent healthcare clinician as an individual who is open to new technology and tools too. The practice of medicine is changing all of the time, so excellence includes recognizing that evolution and changing in parallel. All of these considerations operate from an assumption that the clinician has sufficient training and knowledge of medicine to provide effective treatment and advice.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

One of the major problems in the U.S. health system exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic was the previously slow adoption of new technologies, in particular telehealth and digital health tools. When the healthcare system shut down in the early days of the pandemic, many systems were left scrambling to figure out how to continue treating patients. For example, one system did not have any telehealth solution implemented when the doors were forced to be closed. The system then scrambled to interview different options for enabling telehealth before choosing to register its clinicians on an individual basis. The problems did not end once a free solution was selected though because the cameras on the provided laptops had been disabled without a ready means of re-enabling the camera, which meant no video visits. Ultimately iPads were distributed or clinicians encouraged to use personal devices. The example of one community practice system highlights how certain decisions cascade and create a rippling impact.

The initial step for addressing the delayed adoption of new technologies and workflows has already occurred. The pandemic opened the doors to the use of technology among clinicians, organizations, and patients with all finding the use not only favorable, but also relatively easy. Further, evidence started to be developed as to the scope of care that could be delivered remotely or through virtual means as opposed to needing to occur in-person. Being able to understand an appropriate continuum for care, which centers on delivering the appropriate type of care at the right time.

Reimbursement, at a level equal to in-person services, was a key element in the use of telehealth based solutions. Prior to the pandemic, reimbursement for telehealth was quite scattered depending on the state as well as under Medicare or Medicaid. Emergency declarations removed all of the limitations around payment. In particular, setting reimbursement at an equal level made the decision to utilize telehealth services an easy one. As a common saying goes, money will talk. With that in mind, even with telehealth being recognized as beneficial, if revenue will decline as a result of its use, then it will not be used.

Moving forward, two primary actions will need to occur, which will also involve many sub-actions and developments. The first will be considering the scope of services to be rendered in what setting, which really means, as noted before, development of an appropriate continuum of care. Promoting virtual only services is likely not the solution because some care must occur in person as a physical exam is necessary. The right continuum will be a work in progress for some time, but virtual can offer an avenue for initial interventions and/or ongoing monitoring with an aim to improving overall health and wellbeing. If care can be delivered across the different modalities, then reframing thinking to view all of the services as just healthcare should happen.

Interconnected with determining when and how to deliver the right type of care will be ensuring payment for those services. Guaranteeing payment will likely require legislation to be passed on both the federal and state levels. History prior to the COVID pandemic demonstrated that laws did not mandate payment parity or equality, which meant that payment was set low or not at all. While co-equal payment for virtual services should not be expected to continue, it will be necessary and appropriate to set payment at a sustainable level. Debate will occur as to what constitutes a sustainable level, but it should be one that justifies use of virtual services and recognizes the benefit of the services.

Data sharing provides a second example of the struggles of the healthcare system. Not even the government was sure of where it wanted data sent, exemplified by shifting reporting from the CDC to HHS in the middle of the pandemic. The change caused confusion as to who would review the data, how the data should be sent, and how it would be used. Aside from reporting, sharing data between systems remained a challenge. While attention appropriately focused on caring for patients with new challenges arising daily or even more frequently, the inability to share or access data when needed added unnecessarily to the challenge. Delays in compliance with and enforcement of new information blocking regulations reflected the complications within the system. Updating functionality was not expected given the arguably wholesale changes needed. At the same time, not having all of the necessary data did not make treating new conditions or symptoms easier.

Even with the challenges around data sharing, reports have emerged of some progress made on that front as a result of the pandemic. For example, new collections of COVID related data were formed that pooled data in new ways and could form the basis for going forward. The larger pools of data facilitated the creation of potential predictive models, which included the ability to learn from the experiences of a variety of patients. Understanding that such developments are possible and beneficial will optimistically encourage the same actions across the board going forward.

The reference to the delayed information blocking regulations that finally went into effect on April 5, 2021 offer another glimmer of hope for the enhanced sharing of information going forward. The new requirements and attention to freeing up data will hopefully create a better atmosphere for getting data to the intended or necessary place. The potential of the push from the new regulatory requirements is certainly hopeful, but the full impact will likely depend upon ensuring appropriate education and awareness of the requirements along with enforcement. Absent knowing what to do along with the threat of penalties, compliance could drag. That combined danger should spur every effort to minimize the likelihood of that scenario playing out.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The selfless and committed nature of all healthcare clinicians was clearly one of the ways that the healthcare system did well. The actions of clinicians to continue caring for patients regardless of the risk to themselves was truly an inspirational part of the pandemic. While the efforts of clinicians and the risks assumed have been well covered, the coverage cannot be done enough. Even during the earliest days of the pandemic when the risks were still being determined as well as the ways that the virus could transmit, clinicians did not hesitate to do whatever was necessary to take care of patients. Those actions are the true heart of healthcare and should be a reminder of what healthcare and medicine are all about. The connection between clinicians and patients cannot be forgotten or underscored. Without that relationship healthcare will not work.

The rapid adoption of and transition to new modes of care delivery represented a shining moment for the system even though it was a long time coming. Even with the challenges and complications described above, the ability to rapidly put telehealth solutions into place within weeks at most was a reflection of systems being ready. The rapid deployment showed that even though fears existed about the ability to put digital health and other technology solutions into place, those fears ended up being unfounded. For example, some clinicians reported that patients accessed telehealth visits without difficulty, including patients who it assumed would have trouble logging in or operating devices. Additionally, clinicians gained unexpected insights into their patients daily lives through the visual opportunities presented by seeing the patient’s surroundings. The unintentional incorporation of social determinant style information gave clinicians a better appreciation for what patients were going through and could help inform different choices.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

The healthcare system has experienced a number of changes over the past decade plus, but that does not mean more is not needed. Considering what has already occurred, the following ideas, in no special order, can keep the drive going forward.

1. Improve Understanding of Regulations

Various healthcare regulations are too often blamed for preventing action in healthcare. HIPAA may be the favorite scapegoat for inhibiting innovation, especially on the digital health front. For example, HIPAA is blamed for blocking the ability to share information or not even letting technology be used. However, when the particular requirements of HIPAA can be explained, then many doors can be opened. At one point, an idea was pitched to enhance communications among clinicians through use of a secure messaging application. The initial premise was to target clinicians to get the clinicians to sign up individually and share patient information. After hearing the idea, I was able to explain how HIPAA would frame the scope of the relationship, in particular that an employed clinician probably cannot bind their employer to an agreement and that the employer would likely need to be a party to the relationship. Explaining the nuances of HIPAA helped with a better implementation of the idea and in a way that did not require a later pivot that would take more time and money. As the story illustrates, taking the time to ask questions and get a firmer grounding in the requirements of the law saves time and frustration later while also revealing potentially new paths to pursue.

Despite HIPAA receiving most of the attention, the fraud and abuse regulations are even more complicated and confusing. No organization or individual should try to work through the regulations without assistance because one single fact will change the outcome. An accurate analysis is essential because failure to meet regulatory requirements means an arrangement is not compliant and creates risks for all parties to the arrangement.

2. Expand Use of Remote Monitoring

With patients either being kept or staying away from in-person care because of the pandemic and the ability to collect more daily life data about individuals, exploring the opportunities presented by remote monitoring is essential. Understanding what is happening outside the walls of the healthcare organization means gaining better insight into an individual’s actual health while also being able to track trends in health. Whether considering a chronic or acute condition, if consistent insight into the individual can be recorded, then more timely interactions can be driven.

A prime example of the real benefits from remote monitoring comes from a post-cardiac surgery care use case. Patients need to track certain metrics including blood pressure and activity to enable an assessment of the patient’s recovery along with the impact of the surgery. Traditionally the tracking could occur with manual tracking, frequent office visits, or coordinating home visits by a nurse to record vital signs. All of those actions could be time consuming, inaccurate, inconvenient, and more. However, one system adopted a solution that presented patients with a single interface that could automatically collect needed information from connected devices along with enabling audio/visual interactions, pushing of information, and other connections. After the first few cohorts of patients used the remote monitoring package, the system found the number of emergency visits declined, the number of in-office visits declined, and remote interventions increased that drove the reductions. Additionally, feedback from one patient was quite positive from an individual empowerment perspective and being able to visually see the progress from the data dashboards. The patient also reported a benefit from being able to show the recorded data to other clinicians that did not receive the data in the first place, which again helped streamline the patient’s care. The examples from both the clinician and patient perspectives why remote monitoring should be a key component of a digital strategy.

3. More Collaboration, Fewer Mergers

A merger-mania has continued to sweep through healthcare for the past few years, which has seen consolidation of health systems and the reduction of independent physician practices. The mergers are sold with the promise of enhancing care coordination, improving efficiency, and reducing costs. However, analyses of operations following mergers fail to demonstrate the promised efficiencies and savings. Instead, the cost of care rises, which can occur even absent rates being negotiated higher as facility rates or fees can be included, which translates to a higher cost burden on patients and payors. Despite the findings, mergers continue to be proposed.

Instead of more mergers being proposed, a more productive step could be arrangements short of a merger that actually drive integration, efficiency, or cost-savings. For example, accountable care organizations or other models premised on value based care ideals can contractually impose obligations to meet certain performance standards that participants can then be held to or suffer consequences under the agreement. Going a contractual route can also require meeting additional standards around integration or coordination to minimize antitrust implications that may not apply in a regular merger. The additional legal requirements can in turn continue to drive better alignment as failure to maintain compliance could jeopardize the overall relationship.

Pursuing options other than a merger can also result in keeping more options on the table. An organization could potentially pursue more than one arrangement for different use cases, which means finding the best partner for each issue. Further, if an arrangement is not working out for one reason or another, then the parties can more easily disentangle from one another, which is certainly not the case after a merger.

4. More Value Based Care, But Fewer Models

Value based care models, meaning pay for performance or quality as opposed to volume, have been on a slow burn it seems like ever since the Affordable Care Act passed. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have launched a large number of demonstration projects in various forms, including multiple accountable care organization (ACO) models, bundled payments, and other initiatives. Commercial insurance has also played around with some options. However, the multitude of options and variety of means of being able to participate can produce confusion along with too many means of staying on the fringes without fully jumping in.

Financial stresses generated by pandemic driven shutdowns of healthcare organizations were touted as a potential driver for pushing more practices or systems into full value based care. The argument followed a line of reasoning that capitation payments and managing risk would keep money flowing in even when patients could not be seen and services not provided. The anticipated shift has been slow to occur.

Some steps could be taken to better encourage the shift into value based care though. One step is to reduce the number of ways to get into it. Picking on ACOs, it can feel as though CMS alone has a dozen options to choose from, each with a different set of requirements and metrics to meet. Condensing the options down to likely two or three that can allow for stepping up the level of risk would be more productive. Another helpful step would be standardization of quality metrics. Each value based care model can potentially measure the same metric in a different way, which complicates participation since different sets of data are needed for each program. Multiple data sets translate to workflow and operational burdens that create frustration not benefit. The bottomline across the concerns is to make it easier to participate and enable common workflows. Adding to already overstressed burdens is not a means of making the system better.

5. Involve Patients

The role of clinicians and systems within healthcare is well known, but the views and knowledge of patients are not often considered or incorporated. Individuals do know the most about their own bodies and what is happening. Recognizing the value to be gained by enhancing the patient voice within the healthcare system is a development that has not really occurred as much as it should. Incorporating the voice of the patient does not mean ignoring or discounting the professional expertise of clinicians or the impact brought by organizations. Instead, it argues for establishing a balance between those perspectives to create a dialogue where all sides really listen to each other and take the time to digest the information and perspectives that can be shared.

Examples can probably be innumerable, but knowing a number of patient advocates, including Stacy Hurt and Grace Cordovano, drives the point home in many ways. Numerous instances of patients being told to do certain things, but not understanding the instructions will be referenced by each advocate. The advocate, if lucky, will be included in the discussions, but not always, which means leaving the patient in a position to not benefit as needed. Another issue could be a patient knowing some test has occurred, but not being able to access the data or share the data with another clinician. The examples are clear that patients can know what is happening, but are not given a meaningful opportunity to demonstrate that knowledge or awareness.

Enhancing the voice of the patient means giving patients a seat at the development table too. Savvy Coop, a patient centered organization helps connect patients with certain conditions to researchers or others to share what the patients know and help with more informed development. If the ultimate end user or beneficiary of a new device or tool can help shape that device or tool to be more beneficial, why would that chance be ignored? Shifting the perspective in that way sounds simple, but does require some fundamental landscape changes.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Concerns around physician shortages to a degree reflect long entrenched issues within the medical education system. One aspect is the lagging diversity in the composition of medical student populations. The low level of diversity as compared to general populations is to a degree a reflection of where the medical schools are located along with the cost of attending. Cost is a barrier to many individuals, but especially segments of the population experiencing social determinant impacts, in particular financial stresses. If prospective doctors cannot afford to attend medical school, then the pool of future physicians is reduced from the start. These concerns could be addressed by examining the overall costs of attending medical school and developing alternative paths for attendance. For example, more scholarships could be offered or just attempting to reduce the cost overall. Arguably, the cost of attending higher education generally is at prohibitive levels and not just an issue for medical schools. Additionally, exploring the opening of more medical schools connected to different colleges or universities. To some degree it is a matter of creating new paths and opportunities that are closer to the diversity goals.

Another issue for physician shortages is an arguable insufficient number of residency spots. Each year there are not enough slots for all medical school graduates. The systems supporting residents do not necessarily determine the scope of slots. Residency is largely supported by government programs, which means government programs have a relatively large impact on the size of residency programs. If more physicians are desired, then additional spots in programs should be created. A reduction in the arguable bottleneck could prime the pump better and result in more physicians.

Once physicians are in practice, more support is needed to improve workflows and reduce unnecessary burdens as both of these issues can result in burnout, which translates to exacerbating shortages. The less than ideal implementation and use of various forms of technology is one issue that receives a lot of attention. A number of technology based advancements (electronic health records being the prime example) were introduced with the promise of making life simpler and easier, but in reality made physicians focus only on data entry and otherwise disrupted workflows. While technology is now iterating and getting better, one way to address it is to first recognize and understand that work does need to be made easier for physicians. There is no reason why physicians should be spending hours after finishing their clinical day finalizing documentation. The seemingly endless work is driving physicians into burnout and away from practice. Knowing that that problem exists will hopefully facilitate discussions between physicians and developers to incorporate actual user experience as opposed to trying to impose new work streams that may not make sense. Actually getting to a place where technology exists in the background without interfering with practice could be one step to reducing a physician shortage because physicians would not be driven out by frustration.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

Being able to increase diversity among physicians takes an appreciation that the barriers to diversity extend well beyond just who is currently in medical or contemplating going to medical school. Factors beginning both from the start of an individual’s life and well before have an enormous impact on being able to address diversity. If an individual does not start from the same footing it becomes that much more difficult to create or grasp opportunities in the future. From that perspective, addressing diversity in medicine means recognizing a whole host of past wrongs and complications, which can then inform measures to foster the opportunity for more diversity to become a reality.

Given those circumstances, diversity among physicians and in healthcare generally is not just an issue for the healthcare system to address. It interweaves with diversity issues in all areas of life. Drawing a parallel to the increasingly consistent findings that social determinants of health impact outcomes for seemingly every condition or type of service, those same factors also play a role in why diversity is lacking among physicians, clinicians broadly, and other roles. Taking action to work on the issues will be time and labor intensive, which is why it is difficult to suggest actions that can or should be taken. That being said, one thing that everyone should do is have an open dialogue about the issues to facilitate an ongoing discussion that could lead to improvement.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Reducing or helping burnout among physicians is not going to be a simple or easily addressed problem. As the discussion around causes for the physician shortage demonstrated, there are a large number of issues piling up that are wearing physicians down and taking the joy out of medicine. With that in mind, the somewhat pithy statement of restoring and/or rediscovering the joy in medicine does have a large degree of truth about how to begin reducing burnout among physicians. In my opinion, restoring joy means getting medicine and physicians back to why so many of the individuals became physicians — fostering the relationship with patients.

In many instances, the joy derives from establishing a relationship between the physician and patient, working together to maintain or get back to health, and then continuing that interaction over time. That core has been missing to a large degree over recent years because of financial, technological, and other stressors. A number of ancillary solutions have entered the market to alleviate pain points, but some fundamental adjustments to the recently implemented workflows would likely produce better results. The changes go back to removing barriers to meaningful and direct interactions between physicians and patients. The concept aligns with the idea of having each clinician or member of the team work to the top of their profession, so that again goes back to removing much of the tedious work that has been thrown onto physicians.

Working to address burnout also means not patching over the problem. A number of systems have tried giving physicians workshops, access to stress relief services, or similar patches over the real problem. A single day of activities, which in many instances are not how physicians would want to spend their free time, is not a way to help address burnout. Instead, such gestures could exacerbate negative feelings or entrench a perception that organizations do not understand that problem. Instead of offering token items, open a dialogue with the physicians to actually understand the root of the problem and brainstorm actual practical concepts that would begin to mitigate the factors truly driving unhappiness and dissatisfaction among physicians. Not including physicians in the discussion of burnout will surely just result in no reduction and further problems.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

The initial concrete step to address any of the issues covered is the initiation of honest, transparent communication. If all invested parties, whether individuals, corporations, communities, or leaders, are not hearing what the other is experiencing or has to say, then the same cycles will merely keep repeating. Communication means both voicing ideas or concerns and active listening. It cannot just be staying silent until it is one’s turn to speak. That approach is not the way to have a good dialogue either. Each perspective should be given its fair time and thoughtfully heard.

Another set of concrete steps is to closely examine existing public policy to identify where limitations or deficiencies are built in. Once those are identified, then change should be enacted. If the status quo is not working, then do not rest until it has been changed, optimistically for the better.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

True collaboration and coordination without concern for market share or competitive advantage in healthcare is an ideal to hopefully be pursued. A good reminder is that healthcare should have patients at the center, which idea can be lost in the daily shuffle of work or strategic thinking. However, if all aspects of the healthcare system can really come together and craft ways to collaborate, the end result would likely be better for everyone.

