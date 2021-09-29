Matthew D. Besser of Bolek Besser Glesius: “Network with a purpose”

Networking is the lifeblood of your career, and not just for referrals. No matter how great your work is, if nobody knows who you are it’s hard to go anywhere. That said, with very limited time available you need to network mindfully. Don’t join something because it seems like what you are “supposed” to do. Yes, you should do activities that are meaningful to you. At the same time, you should also ask yourself whether it fits into your career path.

The legal field is known to be extremely competitive. Lawyers are often smart, ambitious, and highly educated. That being said, what does it take to stand out and become a “Top Lawyer” in your specific field of law? In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law”, we are talking to top lawyers who share what it takes to excel and stand out in your industry.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Matthew D. Besser.

Matthew D. Besser is an employment discrimination and civil rights lawyer at the Cleveland employment law firm Bolek Besser Glesius LLC. US News’ The Best Lawyers in America© named him the 2022 Cleveland employment “Lawyer of the Year” for his work representing employees. Active in the legal community, Besser serves as a Board Member on the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and is past Chair of its Certified Grievance Committee. In 2021, he became General Counsel of the ACLU of Ohio.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

I admit it sheepishly, but I knew I wanted to be a lawyer from a pretty young age. I have a good excuse though. Both my parents were civil rights lawyers. I grew up watching them handle important cases that impacted peoples’ lives for the better. And I wanted to do that too.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

The bulk of my practice is representing people in employment discrimination cases. The most common types of cases I handle are probably sexual harassment, disability discrimination, age discrimination, and retaliation. I also have a special place in my heart for First Amendment law and love to take on those cases. I’m currently handling one in which a police officer arrested a young man for cursing at him — a clear free-speech violation.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I wouldn’t say any of these traits are unique to me, but I could point to three that have helped me.

The first is a strong drive. I’ll give you an example. In law school, I knew I wanted to clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals, and I knew I needed really good grades for that. So I treated law school like a job. I studied every night and outlined religiously throughout the semester so I wouldn’t be cramming when finals came. That strategy worked. I ranked high enough that during Fall of my third year I got a clerkship on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. I’ve tried to carry that drive over to my cases as a practicing attorney. But it’s a double-edged sword. It’s too easy to lose work-life balance as a lawyer. Driving yourself too hard can send you over the cliff of anxiety and unhappiness. That’s a bad mental place to be in and it’s something many lawyers — including myself — need to work on.

The second is being an independent thinker. It’s always been my nature to question why we do things a certain way, and whether we can do them better. That goes for things like how we take depositions, how we conduct voir dire, how we write, or anything else we do as lawyers. As a young associate at a big law firm, this sometimes got me into hot water. Going against the grain in that environment doesn’t always get you ahead. In the long run it’s been a blessing. Looking for new and better ways to approach the job has made me a more creative lawyer and a better one too.

The last is compassion. Like almost any other business, the law is about people. It’s just that as lawyers we are often dealing with them in high-pressure situations. My clients come to me at near the lowest point in their lives and I think it would be all-but impossible to do civil rights work if you couldn’t muster some compassion for people. I also try to have compassion for the other side (when they deserve it), or at least for their attorneys. If nothing else, it helps you get along with opposing counsel to remember that they also have scheduling issues, clients to keep happy, maybe partners to keep happy, and families of their own. And the ability to get along with opposing counsel goes a long way in any legal community.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

I’ve been extraordinarily lucky. It’s no secret that opportunity is an enormous part of success and not everyone is fortunate enough to have opportunity presented to them. At the start, I was lucky by accident of birth. I had two parents who were loving role models and were able to send me to schools where I got a great education. My luck continued after that. Fate crossed my path with remarkable people at every step of my career who believed in me and helped me get meaningful experience. Those opportunities all built on each other and pushed me to where I am. I’m sure my life would look very different but for all these opportunities along the way.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

It can matter, but it doesn’t have to define your career. The reputation of your school will affect how hard or easy it is to get your first job. That said, some of the most amazing and successful lawyers I know didn’t go to ivy league schools and I’d step into court alongside them any day.

It’s much more important to pick a school where you feel comfortable and that you can afford without saddling yourself with crippling debt. Spending an extra two hundred thousand dollars or more just so you can have a diploma from a school ranked incrementally higher by an arbitrary ranking service strikes me as a really dicey decision.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I would tell myself to relax. As a young lawyer I was so focused on the what-ifs of the future. All that worry causes anxiety and unhappiness. So I wish I had spent less time worrying about my career trajectory and more time appreciating what I had going for me in the moment.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

Years ago I represented a father and his two sons who were all fired from their jobs as miners because one of the sons reported the boss for a major safety violation. It devastated the entire family, both financially and emotionally. About a year or so after we eventually settled the case I got a handwritten letter from the father telling me how I helped his family repair their lives. With the letter he enclosed a photo of himself between his two sons, all three of them smiling and happy. It is one of my most prized possessions as a lawyer. Cases like that are why I do what I do.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on a pro bono Fourth Amendment case about whether a public university can use students’ webcams to conduct suspicionless searches of their houses before remote tests. With remote learning becoming more and more prevalent, it’s an issue that is going to have to be decided by the courts, and I expect we’re going to see several other cases like it. For right now though, it’s a novel issue and I’m excited to see where it goes.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

I don’t know where I go from here. I’m trying not to “what if” myself too much. Maybe I’ll keep doing what I’m doing for the rest of my career. Whatever ends up coming next, I hope it’s something that lets me impact peoples’ lives for the better.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

I’ve had some wild things happen during jury selection. In one of the first cases I tried, one potential juror was a young woman who inadvertently said that her boss pays her “under the table.” A few minutes later the judge moved on to the next potential juror. The first question he asked was what the man did for a living. His answer? “I’m an IRS enforcement agent.” And he wasn’t joking. The entire courtroom burst into laughter, except of course for the young woman. She let out a sigh of relief when he said he didn’t think the IRS was going to come after her.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

We are hybrid right now. Everyone has the option to work from home. Who knows what happens after the pandemic. I assume many law firms will let their attorneys telework more than before.

One of the many consequences of the pandemic has been to make a lot of people realize how much of some jobs can be done remotely. I include myself in that. Although I had occasionally done them before the pandemic, I was initially resistant to doing nearly every deposition by video. I’ve come to really appreciate their convenience though.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

I think it’s been the same adjustment for lawyers that it has been for everyone else. I can’t predict the future, but I’m in favor of changing the way lawyers work if it will help them manage the stress and emotional toll that comes with the job.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

I can’t speak for every practice area, but referrals are still important as an employee-side attorney. In general, networking is really important. But I think many young lawyers do it wrong, as I’ll talk about in a second.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

The threshold question is whether that’s the best place to devote your energy. There’s a lot of noise and competition in the social-media world. Things like LinkedIn are good to make connections and keep your name out there. Still, I think there are much more efficient ways to build your reputation and practice than by tweeting or buying a Facebook ad.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Network with a purpose (but with people outside your practice area).

Networking is the lifeblood of your career, and not just for referrals. No matter how great your work is, if nobody knows who you are it’s hard to go anywhere. That said, with very limited time available you need to network mindfully. Don’t join something because it seems like what you are “supposed” to do. Yes, you should do activities that are meaningful to you. At the same time, you should also ask yourself whether it fits into your career path.

One way in particular I see lawyers not maximizing their time is by networking with lawyers who do the exact same type of work as they do. First of all, you only expand your reach by meeting new people. Networking with people you practice with on a day-to-day basis is important for civility and reputation-building, but it doesn’t grow your network. More to the point, these folks might be your competitors. By and large, they aren’t the ones sending you work. Instead, find networking opportunities ancillary to your practice area. If you’re a personal injury attorney, network with workers’ compensation attorneys. Their clients got injured somehow. Maybe it was something that could lead to business for you. Or if you are a corporate defense attorney, network with business groups. Those are the clients you need to cultivate.

2) Invest in people and reap dividends down the road.

I can’t tell you the number of favors I’ve done for other lawyers who called me for advice or help. Give a few hours of time for free as a professional courtesy. Volunteer for a project nobody else seems to want to do. Write an article. Come up with an idea for a CLE lecture. Once I offered to help a friend build a major political campaign from the ground up. That took countless hours but it was one of the best things I ever did to build my reputation.

You don’t always see the benefits of these things right away. But the cumulative good will undoubtedly builds up. Over time, those favors might come back to you as opportunities. I can trace every single one of my leadership positions back to an initial starting point when I volunteered to help someone with something. Not all those favors will pay off, but some will pay huge dividends that you can’t even imagine at the time you do them.

3) Jealously guard your humanity.

Lawyers can be jerks. Maybe it’s something about the job or maybe it’s the type of people the job attracts. It can be really competitive and the stakes can be really high. It’s very easy, particularly in some civil practice areas, to get caught up in the fight and stop treating people with the dignity the profession demands. That’s bad enough on its own. For your career though, developing a reputation as a jerk, a screamer, or worst of all, someone who plays fast and loose with the rules will sink you. This may be easier said than done, but you’ve got to cling tight to your sense of honor, decency, respect, and professionalism. If nothing else, it will help your own mental well-being as much as your reputation.

4) Observe both “24 hour” rules.

Be responsive to calls and emails. Don’t be the type of person who makes clients or opposing counsel have to repeatedly chase you down because you take forever to get back to people. Do your best to return calls and emails within 24 hours whenever reasonably possible. That is the sort of little thing that other lawyers will subconsciously take note of when they think about whether you are an easy person to deal with.

On the other hand, it can be far worse to respond too soon. Invariably, you’ll get plenty of emails or calls or letters that infuriate you. Your impulse may be to respond right away with a scathing message that puts this other person in his or her place. You’ll regret it if you do. Angry emails don’t improve your relationship with anyone and don’t help your reputation. I’ve seen those email end up as an exhibit before a court. If you really must, write the angry email and save it in your draft folder. Then the next morning you can decide whether you really need to send it. You’ll probably decide to dial it way back.

5) Put in the time to be an expert.

If you want to become the go-to lawyer for something, you need to be the one people think of to go to in the first place. That means you need to put in the hours to learn the law. As a general matter, there’s no substitute for experience. So this will take years to develop no matter what. But you can give yourself a big head start by making sure you master the area of law and its nuances. That way, if you do all the things in 1–4 above right, in time, when someone asks “who is the best lawyer in X area,” your name might be the one that immediately comes to mind.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

If I have that kind of spare time, I’m going to use it to go fishing with my kids or take my wife out to dinner. Sorry, President Obama, you’ll have to wait your turn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!