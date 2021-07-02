Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mattering Of The Mind: Josephine Premice #Haitian-American

The Power Of The Mind and What Matters The Most! A Look At JOSEPHINE PREMICE and Her Performance Of "Tis' Only A Matter Of Mind Over Matter!"

We have heard this so often, before. “It’s all in your head.” Too often, people underestimate the power of the mind. What we think becomes is manifested, if we are not careful. It’s all about the mind.

The overcoming of our greatest fears can happen within our psyche. It all depends on how strong we are in tackling it all. Music has a way of performing, and allowing us to rid our fears, in a way that we are unaccustomed to. There are those moments in time, when you get the ability to move through every doubt you have ever pondered upon.

There are challenges within our lives, in which so few of us have overcome. Needless to say, overcoming these challenges are not “unattainable.” If we want to achieve something, we have the power of doing so. Remember that victory begins with the mind. Whether it’s our quest to love, our career plans, travel escapades, or establishing a family; just remember that it all begins in our thoughts.

Listening to the Calypso song, by one HaitianAmerican, legendary performer, our challenges become so quaint and easy to overcome. It’s an awakening into just how powerful we truly are; untapped power, that so few of us are ready to explore. The song is reminescent of children playing. Seeing an obstacle to overcome in building a sand castle, or playing in the sandbox, they overcome their challenges of make-believe. That’s the nature of it all. Wouldn’t it be fascinating if we could all return back to the time of childhood; experiencing the fearlessness, we had as children. They are always looking for solutions, and with a little effort we could overcome any problem. Bringing that into the adult world isn’t a bad idea. In addition, it would serve to help our adult selves, during those moments of stress.

The song is entitled, “TisOnly A Matter Of Mind Over Matter.” The lyrics paint different stories and challenges, and how we shouldn’t take them so seriously. Falling down the stairs. A man in love trying to get a woman’s attention. Unable to sleep. Whatever the circumstances, getting over them is not as bad as the mental picture we have crafted in our heads. Let’s get through this journey, and we will re-connect, instead!

Josephine Premice

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/34551122111708582/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GAUWoQuz3PM
https://open.spotify.com/track/7wVxAndkoAJv7c6D44nZyI

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

