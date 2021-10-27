Matt Phelan: “Safety”

The first aspect, which we’ve already discussed, is safety. This could be considered a precursor to happiness because if you don’t feel safe and secure, it’s hard to feel happy. Sometimes we think of safety as something as basic as getting your needs met, but actually feeling safe to be yourself and to take risks and make mistakes are an important part of being happy.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Phelan.

Matt Phelan is a Co-Founder and Head of Global Happiness at The Happiness Index. In his day to day role, he’s responsible for the global expansion of the organisation. He’s the founder of The Happiness and Humans Community, host of The Happiness and Humans Podcast and author of Freedom To Be Happy: The Business Case for Happiness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up on a farm in the English countryside. Seeing my parents, who were Irish immigrants, work through the BSE and foot and mouth disease outbreaks, which had tragic effects on farms throughout the UK, definitely helped build resilience to deal with being a CEO through the 2008 financial crisis and 2020 global pandemic.

I am a firm believer that animals are better at communicating than human beings and that we can learn a lot from nature in how to build a thriving work culture.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My MUM, Patricia. Patricia Phelan was mother to 5 children whilst working full time. She’s the most incredible leader, and I still love taking her to work meetings with me today. She taught me about servant leadership and how to listen with intent.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My coach Clive Hyland helped me understand the importance of listening to my body. Without this advice and an understanding of wellbeing I would not have been prepared to lead through the good and the bad times that life chucks at all of us.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

As an altar boy in the catholic church I was fired for successfully working out how to conclude the weekly mass early by 5 mins so I could get home in time to watch the start of 90s TV hit Gladiators. I learnt from this that it is not great to get fired BUT it is not the end of your career.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Measuring employee engagement and happiness on a global scale keeps my geek tendencies fully nourished. I love seeing the real time data come in from companies as diverse as Unilever to Deloitte and seeing how they use it to improve their culture.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think the most important traits I have cultivated which have helped me build two successful businesses are the ability to listen, act and learn from feedback. A recent example that shows all of these, was when we tried to implement a four day work week. I had listened to some feedback which suggested our team wanted more balance and flexibility in their work lives. Initially, I thought a 4 day work week would make people happier, and give them greater work-life balance. However, when we took action and recommended the programme, I realised that a blanket 4 day approach really isn’t any more flexible than a 5 day work week. Everyone we work with has a different preferred schedule. For example, some people need to go to pick up their kids Monday-Friday, so having a 4 day working week would actually be disruptive to their lives. Instead, we realised we need people to focus on outcomes rather than the time they spent at work. This ultimately has made our team happier and more successful than any blanket approach could have done.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I’ve been working with Happiness data for 10 + years and am fully immersed in the daily insight we gather. During the early days of lockdown, I turned everything I’ve learned into an HR top 10 selling book on Amazon called “Freedom to Be Human: A Business Case For Happiness”. I also host the podcast “Happiness and Humans” where I talk to experts in the field of happiness at work!

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I want to start my answer by saying that I don’t want to cast judgement on the USA. Sometimes it can feel like we’re over here being smug and European, but I think a lot of the issues you see in the US are also at play here in the UK albeit in a different way. Take for example holiday allowance. In the UK we typically get 25 days per year, which seems loads compared to the 10 or less days you might get in the US. But we consistently see that in countries where people are given the whole summer off, they are able to maintain a better balance with their personal relationships and particularly family. This has a huge impact on happiness overall.

One of the big areas where we do have an advantage in the UK is when it comes to psychological safety. I think the impact of your health insurance being tied to your work and potentially your performance is going to have a massively detrimental effect on happiness. We know that feeling safe is a precursor to feeling happy. This means if you don’t feel safe, you struggle to feel happy. Knowing that you have a safety net, and that you will still have health care if things don’t pan out makes people more able to take risks, which can have a big pay off when it comes to happiness.

Something that affects us all, around the world, but that the US really takes a lead on, is toxic movie and tv culture that glamorizes poor working conditions. Mad Men and The Wolf of Wall Street spring to mind, but even Suits and The Devil Wears Prada seem to suggest that we should be willing to give up everything for our work. This isn’t a great way to model happiness.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest misconception about happiness is that once you’re happy then that’s it — you’ve cracked it! Happiness isn’t a one and done thing. It’s very much a journey not a destination. One thing I think everyone should know is that you can’t be happy all the time. No one can. We’re humans and we all have to experience the full range of human emotions. What your gran used to say is true — without rain you won’t appreciate the sun as much. If you’re trying to be happy all the time, this can lead to toxic positivity and also just make you more miserable as you won’t be able to.

People often think that success will lead to happiness. In our society we’re often told that we’ll be happier when we have a better job, or a bigger house or whatever your marker of success might be. But in fact, the opposite is true. When I talk to people about my book, this is something they often bring up, because it really changes the happiness game. It’s actually something that I think all leaders should know, because maybe then they’d start giving their colleague’s happiness the importance it deserves.

Looking after your employees isn’t morally just the right thing to do, study after study confirms it is the right business decision if you are focused on long term financial success.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest mistake I see people make is seeing happiness as something on their “to do” list. Unfortunately, happiness is not something you can check off. There isn’t something you can do, or eat or think that will help you check the “I’m happy today” box. I used to have happiness targets for myself and for my team, but happiness just doesn’t work like that. Instead, I find it more helpful to think about happiness, particularly at work, as a weather report. Sometimes it’s going to be sunny and you can just crack on with what you want to do. At other times, it might be raining. Then you’ll have to get in some weather-appropriate clothing. Of course, the hard part is figuring out whether you and your team need an umbrella, or a coat, or some stylish rain boots.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

At The Happiness Index everything we do is backed up by neuroscience. The science suggests that there are 4 key things that people need to be happy. These are safety, freedom, relationships and acknowledgement.

The first aspect, which we’ve already discussed, is safety. This could be considered a precursor to happiness because if you don’t feel safe and secure, it’s hard to feel happy. Sometimes we think of safety as something as basic as getting your needs met, but actually feeling safe to be yourself and to take risks and make mistakes are an important part of being happy.

The second aspect is the freedom to take opportunities. Being able to get new experiences, see new things and tackle new challenges are a key part of being happy. This is particularly important in a work context, but is something you can also implement outside of your day job as well.

Thirdly, positive relationships are key. In a work context this might mean good relationships with your managers, team mates and leadership. However, another aspect to this is being able to make time for other relationships which sustain you. This includes having time to work on and maintain personal relationships, ie. having good work/life balance. But you should also think about other positive influences such as mentoring or coaching relationships.

The fourth aspect is acknowledgement. We often think about this in a work context — getting praise and positive feedback on what you’re doing is important in being happy in the workplace. But it’s easy to see how it’s also important for happiness outside of work too.

You’ve asked for 5 things so I would like to leave you with the fact that in soil there is a bacteria that triggers serotonin in your brain. I am a huge fan of walking meetings so take a look at your diary and consider what meetings can be moved outside into nature and see if over time it improves your wellbeing and happiness.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Many of the people reading this article are probably very successful people, if not leaders in their field. As a leader, it sometimes feels like you need to always be ready with an answer or a solution. However, my first bit of advice is to listen and let people try to figure out their own solutions. Of course, if you’re directly asked for help with a problem, you can. My point is more that sometimes it’s best to not move directly into the practical, and to just give people the space to process their problems first. You might find you learn something in the process.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As a parent, I think that emotional literacy isn’t being taught well in schools. It would be really great if happiness and wellbeing education was prioritised for children. The skills they would learn are as core to their development and later careers as Math, Reading or Science.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to discuss our data over afternoon tea with the Dali Lama and Arianna Huffington. Both are key to how lots of people, including myself, think about happiness. Plus, as a Brit I think afternoon tea is a far more civilized time to talk. And anyway, who doesn’t find scones make them just a bit happier?

