Matt Pfaltzgraf of Softgiving: “Don’t be afraid to fail and move on”

Matt Pfaltzgraf is the founder and CEO of Softgiving, a platform that offers full-service solutions to produce highly engaging live streams and fundraising campaigns. Through innovative growth philanthropy, Matt and his team help bridge the gap between charities, influencers, brands, and the next generation of donors. Matt credits a great part of his passion for entrepreneurship and community to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with which he was heavily involved throughout his youth. Before founding Softgiving, Matt served as the director of regional payment at SHAZAM, a nationwide, member-owned debit network that supports community banks and credit unions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My brother and I were raised by a single mother in Iowa, where we relied on charities for their services to live a good life. We spent years going to the Boys and Girls Club and shopping at Goodwill for bikes and clothes. It had an immense impact on my upbringing, and I wanted the opportunity to pay it forward.

Early in my career, I worked in financial technology and gained expertise in payment technology. Then about five years ago, I was looking for a new challenge in life and married my two passions. I started Softgiving, a company that used my technology background to help advance charities.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Last year, Microsoft asked Softgiving to be a part of the new Xbox console launch. They reached out for support in executing their international live stream to kick off their new console benefiting Make a Wish International. It was incredible — we brought a business and charity together to launch an important product while simultaneously raising money for a great cause. Since then, we’ve been integrating more brands into our online live fundraiser with great success.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Before we landed on Softgving, there was Kickin, but that didn’t work out. Then we had Munificent, which we thought was clever because it meant ‘overly generous giver,’ — however, a marketing friend of mine said you couldn’t pronounce it after 2–3 drinks. We tested the theory and, on the spot, I came up with the name Softgiving because we were trying to do the opposite of the hard ask.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

At Softgiving, we help charities reach an entirely new donor segment through a new channel of content creators in the gaming and esports space that they have been unable to reach themselves successfully. We work with large and small charities to introduce their organization to young adults while also raising millions of dollars for them, at no risk for the charity and without requiring additional work.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Angie Moore is the Chief Individual Fundraising Officer at CARE, a 75-year-old global humanitarian charity, and is where the term ‘CARE package’ originated. CARE and Angie were the first well-known charity to take a gamble on partnering with us over three years ago. In just the last year alone, we’ve helped raise them over a million dollars and have been a significant part of their new channel activations.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1. When defining success, companies should look beyond their return to shareholders, employees, and customers. They should also measure how they are advancing the communities around them.

2. Governments at all levels produce a significant number of inefficiencies due to a lack of innovation. They leave a substantial amount of their communities left to defend themselves. I encourage them to truly measure their community’s quality of life and be more transparent about how they are improving people’s lives.

3. The most substantial impact can come from neighbors helping neighbors. Building relationships with your neighbors and checking in with them from time to time promotes a greater sense of community and security, which improves everyone’s quality of life.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is about being decisive and taking ownership. No one likes to fail, but being a good leader means you have to be ok with failing sometimes. When my company accomplishes big goals, I always point to the reasons for success because of the team — the group of people at the front lines and behind the scenes working with the product and customers, they deserve the credit. The team relies on me to have foresight into things they can’t see and provide a clear direction. When it doesn’t happen, if something goes wrong or mess something up, it’s always on me. Regardless of what happened, there’s always something that I should have seen coming or could have done better because it is my responsibility as their leader.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t be afraid to fail and move on. I spent the first three years after founding Softgiving focusing on a product and business model that simply wasn’t going to work. I narrowly focused on trying to get the original idea to work. I wasn’t listening to what the market was telling me, so I lost time and money. Get everything in writing. When I first started the company, I received many empty promises that sounded exciting, and I thought they would lead to instant success. What I learned quickly was what people say what they’re going to do and what they end up doing are two different things. When you’re running a business, you have to be buttoned up. You must hold people accountable, and when it’s verbal, you don’t have a leg to stand on. Choose your partners wisely. Business partners are like relationships. When I first started, I was too quick to want to get married on the first date. You need time to get to know the people you’re going to work with, define the roles and responsibilities, detail what the exit plan will be like before you engage so that the split is easier if it comes to that. If someone doesn’t seem like the perfect fit, then it’s ok to pass. It’s going to be hard to celebrate your wins. Something that has stuck with me over the years is that it’s hard to step back and appreciate how far we’ve come. Having business success has been like beating a hard level in a video game; you work hard and rely on a lot of things to go right, but as soon as you accomplish it, you’re on to the next level and have forgotten about the effort it took for you to beat the previous one. Make plans to celebrate milestones and keep those plans. Instead of having one boss, you’re going to have dozens. When I started Softgiving, I thought it would be great to work for myself and not report to anyone. Reality has been much different. When you run a business, you have employees, board members, investors, customers, and partners that you need to keep happy to grow and flourish. Yes, I make major decisions, but they’re more people counting on me than just me.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Being more mindful and polite to strangers can have the biggest impact. You never know what someone else is going through or what they’re dealing with in life. It’s easy to think the worst about someone who may have slighted you. I think everyone is trying to do the best they can within their abilities. Things like asking how someone’s day was, being patient, or forgiving quickly can have an immense impact not only on others but yourself as well. It also doesn’t cost any money or energy to do.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Winnie the Pooh.

I always thought accomplishing big dreams was what people with unique abilities did. To accomplish a major goal, first, you have to believe you can do it. Over time, I became willing to put myself in what began as uncomfortable situations knowing that I could figure it out and reach my goals if I didn’t give up.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve always admired documentarian, Ken Burns. His level of curiosity with the historical events and the people at the center of them is inspiring. His drive to find answers combined with his talent to turn it into digestible and entertaining content for people to learn about the fabric of America is incredible. I could ask him questions for hours.

