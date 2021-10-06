Matt Giffune of Occupier: “Getting a job has nothing to do with your skills or ability”

Getting a job has nothing to do with your skills or ability: When I was looking for my first job in real estate, I first reached out to college contacts who had already begun real estate careers. I asked each of them for three more names and built a huge database of people, which became my network. It took me a year and a half, and one of the people I met along the way was kind enough to send my résumé to someone that was hiring. Two weeks later, I had a job at JLL, where I worked for nine years.

As part of my series about the “Five Things You Need to Know to Succeed in the Real Estate Industry,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Giffune.

Matt Giffune is a co-founder at Occupier, a lease management software platform for businesses. Occupier enables companies to make better real estate decisions and maintain compliance with lease accounting standards. Before Occupier, Matt worked at VTS and JLL as a commercial real estate broker.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the real estate industry?

I was initially drawn to the real estate industry because of the entrepreneurial nature of the work. It seemed like an industry in which anyone could learn how to be successful and apply those learned skills to creating value, whether for oneself or a company.

I did not know that in the commercial real estate world specifically, both landing a job and succeeding in that job was really difficult and largely based on relationships. It took me over 18 months of networking and interviewing to land my first real estate job as an analyst at a global commercial real estate firm. That experience proved to be a microcosm of the job itself. When I eventually became a commercial real estate broker, my success was directly correlated to creating and growing relationships. Although I did this within the framework of a global real estate company, it felt as though I was building a personal brand and business that would compound over time.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that has occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or takeaway you took out of that story?

Roughly eight years into my commercial real estate broker career, I became frustrated with how far behind our industry was in adopting technology. Although building my own book of business felt like an entrepreneurial endeavor, I also began to notice I was still working for a big company and did not have full ownership of my future. These two factors led me to start scratching the itch of some of my job’s problems that technology could solve.

On nights and weekends, I started tinkering with ideas that could become products I could build a startup around. As a side gig, I started a commercial real estate leasing technology company with a co-founder and tried to get it off the ground before leaving my job. We built a product, acquired some users, and iterated for a while, but we never got anyone to pay us. That was super hard, and I made many mistakes along the way. I ultimately never left my job and shut it down.

However, along the way, I learned the problem I was solving was huge and was being worked on already by another well-funded company called VTS. It turned out VTS was aware of what I was doing, and their head of sales, Andrew Flint, recruited me to come work there. I worked closely with Andrew for the next four years as we grew the business into an industry-standard software company in commercial real estate. Fast forward to now, and Andrew and I — with the help of two other co-founders — have started our own business: Occupier. The takeaway is you never know where ideas will take you, so the most important thing is to start working on them.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson” quote? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

My dad used to tell me to always take the high road. I think of this all the time when faced with challenges in the business world. Whether it’s dealing with an angry customer, losing out on a business opportunity, facing a disagreement with a colleague, or being presented with a chance to take a shortcut, it never benefits you to stoop low.

I don’t have one specific example to share, but raising venture capital is perhaps the most challenging part of building a startup. You need thick skin because you are constantly being told “no” by hundreds of people in a concentrated period. When you believe so passionately in what you are building and people tell you it’s not going to work, it’s tempting to put them on blast or exhibit your disappointment. The world is small, and people are usually only one or two connections away — so burning a bridge will never help.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are always working on exciting new projects at Occupier. Since I left my job as a commercial real estate broker, the industry has made significant progress, but there is still so much innovation runway in real estate. Specifically, businesses typically do not have the tools and access to data to make sound real estate decisions. You see this in offices where space is vastly underutilized and in retail where stores underperform because brands struggle to understand how to best manage their brick-and-mortar channels.

At Occupier, we’re building a platform that connects all stakeholders within a business (real estate, finance, third-party brokers and consultants, and legal) to their essential real estate data to help them drive better business decisions. We do this by capturing the entire life cycle of real estate occupancy through software emphasizing intuitive workflows. Countless companies still rely on paper versions of leases, causing delay, risk, and financial loss in turn. Our vision is to bring commercial real estate online for businesses.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think what makes our company stand out is the people that work at Occupier. We have more than doubled our headcount during the pandemic, and most of our new employees joined our company remotely. We now have people spread throughout the U.S. and Latin America. As a seed-stage company, you are always experimenting with new product ideas, go-to-market strategies, and operating models so you can learn and adjust. It’s a testament to the resiliency of our team that we were able to more than double our revenue and new customers during 2020, and we are moving even faster in that direction for 2021. If one is happy with their work, it will ultimately result in a great product and satisfied customers.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Along my career path, I have been fortunate enough to work with some great people, find great friends, and lean on my wife and family members to figure things out. I believe you should surround yourself with a cadre of mentors who can provide insight and advice about various areas. For example, if I am struggling with a particular decision about a business issue, I might reach out to someone in my network who has been there. If I look at ways to improve my health, I might seek advice from friends or role models who have domain expertise in living a healthy lifestyle. I can’t say one specific person has given me a lucky break or opportunity, or that I have had a lifelong mentor that guides me through every decision. I will say mental health is a real problem for almost every person in varying degrees, so always having someone to talk to (whether that’s professionally or personally) can help get you through life’s challenges.

OK. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share three things that most excite you about the real estate industry? If you can, please share a story or example.

Climate tech: Given the existential threat our planet faces from climate change, I am excited about innovations that are emerging in the built environment to help reduce carbon emissions.

Given the existential threat our planet faces from climate change, I am excited about innovations that are emerging in the built environment to help reduce carbon emissions. The nascency of proptech: Although the term “proptech” has been around for roughly a decade, there is still so much more we can do to bring efficiencies to the industry and real estate markets. One example is the tokenization of real estate. What started as crowdfunding platforms providing access to retail investors is morphing into a truly liquid asset class through tokens. It will be interesting to see how this segment can cope with the regulatory and industry dynamics that slow the real estate sector down.

Although the term “proptech” has been around for roughly a decade, there is still so much more we can do to bring efficiencies to the industry and real estate markets. One example is the tokenization of real estate. What started as crowdfunding platforms providing access to retail investors is morphing into a truly liquid asset class through tokens. It will be interesting to see how this segment can cope with the regulatory and industry dynamics that slow the real estate sector down. The push for diversity in the industry: The commercial real estate industry has typically been and continues to be a male-dominated one. With pension investors and asset managers demanding racial and gender diversity among operators and brokers, the industry will hopefully start to represent a wider group of constituents soon.

Can you share three things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement three ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples, if possible.

The hesitancy to embrace blockchain technology: I think the barriers to real estate investing, and therefore wealth creation, are mainly administrative and regulatory, making it difficult for the average person to amass wealth through real estate. Although that might benefit well-heeled investors that know how to navigate markets and transactions, it keeps others out. With blockchain technology providing the promise of fully digital contract records, the real estate industry should be embracing it in full force to create efficiencies, security, and the democratization of real estate investing.

I think the barriers to real estate investing, and therefore wealth creation, are mainly administrative and regulatory, making it difficult for the average person to amass wealth through real estate. Although that might benefit well-heeled investors that know how to navigate markets and transactions, it keeps others out. With blockchain technology providing the promise of fully digital contract records, the real estate industry should be embracing it in full force to create efficiencies, security, and the democratization of real estate investing. The lack of diversity in real estate: As mentioned in the previous question, racial and gender diversity are improving in the industry, but still lagging severely behind. As of 2017, more than 75% of top executive jobs in real estate were held by white men. I can recall being a commercial real estate broker and attending events, pitches, and meetings where white men were the only people in attendance. I would combat this problem by rethinking how people are recruited into real estate firms. The main barrier of entry is that most jobs are obtained by knowing someone in the industry — not by standing out from the crowd. Spreading the word about the real estate industry in areas outside of the usual social spaces would help.

As mentioned in the previous question, racial and gender diversity are improving in the industry, but still lagging severely behind. As of 2017, more than 75% of top executive jobs in real estate were held by white men. I can recall being a commercial real estate broker and attending events, pitches, and meetings where white men were the only people in attendance. I would combat this problem by rethinking how people are recruited into real estate firms. The main barrier of entry is that most jobs are obtained by knowing someone in the industry — not by standing out from the crowd. Spreading the word about the real estate industry in areas outside of the usual social spaces would help. The “buzzwordiness” and appeal of proptech investing: Although there have been billions of dollars pumped into tech companies rethinking every corner of the real estate industry, it hasn’t changed all that much. Take WeWork as an example: Its fantastic implosion wasn’t so much because its business model was not adding value, but rather because the vision it sold did not meet the reality of what it was doing. So it took a major contraction for WeWork to right itself, resulting in a lot of capital wasted and people losing jobs. Real estate tech investors can raise capital easily right now, but investing for the sake of investing will not help the industry move forward.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Maintain an open dialogue with your people regularly so you can keep a pulse on what is motivating them. When people feel valued and they are doing their best work, the benefits will come naturally. This idea is illuminated recently by the shift to hybrid and remote work due to the pandemic. Embrace the change and make sure your people are not only happy with their jobs, but also with their life situations.

OK, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “real state insider.” If you had to advise someone about five nonintuitive things one should know to succeed in the real estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Getting a job has nothing to do with your skills or ability: When I was looking for my first job in real estate, I first reached out to college contacts who had already begun real estate careers. I asked each of them for three more names and built a huge database of people, which became my network. It took me a year and a half, and one of the people I met along the way was kind enough to send my résumé to someone that was hiring. Two weeks later, I had a job at JLL, where I worked for nine years.

It doesn't matter what job you start in: People looking at getting into the industry tend to have an "end goal" job in mind, narrowing their field of opportunity. I first started renting apartments in the Boston area while trying to crack into the commercial side. Through that experience, I learned the basics of dealing with clients and closing transactions, which helped me transition to multiple different roles down the road.

As a broker, you get paid for the deals you don't do: I have had so many deals die on the goal line or start and stop before they are done that they are hard to count. Everyone cheers when you close a deal and get paid your commission, but part of the reality of being a broker is that you spend a lot of time on work that does not necessarily lead to making money. For example, I had a listing in suburban Boston that was vacant for more than two years. The building traded hands, and the new owner hired a different broker. Less than a year later, the entire building was leased to a massive company. I spent two years of my life trying to lease that building with no financial outcome. The relationships built with my client, co-brokers, and other parties far outweighed the time spent.

Double down on your best relationships: The real estate industry is more of a people-oriented business than many others. Once you have established a trusting relationship with someone, you'd be amazed at how much value that relationship can create. As a young tenant representation broker, I spent a lot of time knocking on the doors of tiny startups to help them with their next office move. I landed a 2,000 square-foot relocation assignment with a small startup company that eventually folded, but I stayed in touch with the entrepreneur. He was on to his new venture less than a year later, and over five years, it expanded to 50,000 square feet. I was able to help manage that growth to align with the business goals each step of the way.

Know that you don't have to wear a suit: In my first few years in the business, I will admit I felt pressured to conform to the norms of the real estate industry and wore a suit and tie every day. At some point, I realized in every meeting with clients — and especially in the tech world — that I would be the only one in a suit. I slowly started to relax my dapper attire (first ditching the tie and then the jacket) until I felt comfortable that my outward appearance was not what would make me successful. I am not claiming to be the leader of a fashion movement in real estate. But today, you would be hard-pressed to find a young person in the office fully dressed in a suit every day.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Right now, I would start a movement to get the world vaccinated for COVID-19. It seems this should be a pretty simple decision that would improve the lives of everyone globally, but alas, we are living in some interesting times.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can check out our website at occupier.com, find me on LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

Thank you for your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.