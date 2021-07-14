Matt Gallant of biOptimizers and tribeOS: “Constantly test everything around you”

…Constantly test everything around you. Test, learn, grow, evolve is part of being a scientist, to figure out what works and what doesn’t work. Testing makes you a much smarter marketer, makes you a much smarter entrepreneur, makes you a much better product builder.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Gallant.

With more than 25 years of copywriting and 20 years of e-commerce experience, Matt Gallant is a successful entrepreneur and co-founder of more than 6 multi-million companies. His copywriting skills, his knowledge of design, and his passion for testing have given him the experience to make any product a win.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m from a small village of about 30 people called Haute-Aboujagane in New Brunswick, Canada. I always had a strong drive to build businesses and I had huge visions and fantasies about doing that. My first business was teaching guitar lessons when I was 16 years old and then my first real business was College Pro Painters. It was a franchise with a very rigorous process to get hired, it was very competitive. For me, it was an incredible experience because they taught you everything, from hiring to selling to marketing. I did that for two years. I even won Most Improved Franchise of the Year. There, I went from sucking to being decent. At the same time, I was doing personal training. I got my degree in Kinesiology from the University of Montoc. I have always been doing multiple things simultaneously.

I was working 80 hours in the gym, 40 hours training clients and 40 hours working for the gym. I was also studying marketing and copywriting and I was doing self-defense seminars as well. I remember I brought a Navy SEAL to learn how to sell that. After that, I built a very successful personal training business in Moncton, which is the closest city to my village. I moved to Vancouver after that and I built another personal training business in a very competitive environment. Around that time, my marketing skills got better and better so it didn’t matter if it was a competitive environment, I understood early on that if I was good at marketing, I could build businesses. If you are really good at marketing, copywriting, and sales you can build a business in any market.

My first personal success was with a personal training client. She had a private label for skincare products and she wanted us to build a business together. We created a product called the Anti-Aging Super Serum. I had been studying copywriting for about three years and it was a huge success right out of the gate. After that, I decided to build businesses online and the first one was Guitar Control, it has been around for 17 years. Then I built another company with my business partner Wayde, which evolved to today’s biOptimizers.

That’s how I got started. It was a strong entrepreneurial drive and a lot of learned things: what I liked and what I didn’t like.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

(laughs) Sure. Probably the funniest story is that my aunt had a lot of National Enquirer Magazines and I saw the word ADS in the back for all classified ads. My personal training career was starting and I just thought “let’s try putting an ad and see if we can sell a weight loss program”. We ran an ad, it was $120, but we had no product. My game plan was to build it if it worked. We placed the ad, we sent all possible clients to my friend’s voicemail, and we got 120 phone calls. People would leave their addresses, so I wrote a sales letter doing the best writing copy I could. We sent the letters and I got one order and the check bounced. It was a powerful experience because seeing the response from the phone calls was awesome. I didn’t understand it at the time, but what I did was great because I’m a big fan of the LEAN startup which is to test, learn, grow, and evolve -my number one strategy for everything- and that is exactly what we did with that ad.

That was the first advertising I ever did and even though at the time it felt like a failure, there was a lot of success in it from getting the response and getting that bounced check. Looking back, if I had continued refining that, I could have made it work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Success is the combination of one successful person who leads to another, and then another; they open a door that leads towards a room with other doors. I would say the original door opener was Frank R Wallace who built a massive direct response publishing company. I bought all of his books and he literally brought marketing enlightenment. I remember I was in bed and it was like a Eureka moment: I realized that if I could get great at marketing, I could accomplish my dreams and my goals.

From that point on when that lightbulb moment came on and I started investing in courses. I bought Ted Nicholas’ courses which lead to Gary Hubbard, who I hired at some point. That led me to Dan Kennedy who led me to John Carlton who became my main copywriting mentor. From there it went to Gary Bencivenga. The first five years of learning, I spent all the money I had on books, courses, and seminars. I just knew I had to continue learning and leveling up. Then John Reese was another huge mentor. I was at his Internet marketing event which was, at the time, the greatest Internet marketing event that had ever happened.

I believe a lot of people buy one course and they fail and that’s a mistake. Maybe you learn 5% of what you need to learn, but you need to keep going and you have to keep doing and taking action. At some point, your brain is going to put together the right puzzle of knowledge, experience, and wisdom and that is when you start winning.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have built a lot. I have built 13 profitable companies in my journey and for a good time, I was really good at taking a company from zero to a few million in revenue a year. I was able to do that just with marketing, specifically with advertising and copywriting skills and good product creation skills. I realized like 6 years ago that for me to get to 8 figures, 9 figures, and beyond, I needed to really become a CEO, a much deeper entrepreneur. I bought a book called Traction because some friends said it was a pivotal book and they were right. It is basically an entrepreneurial operating system (EOS) that taught me how to make biOptimizers, a company of $100.000 revenue a year, to 25 plus million dollars this year. It focuses on how to build teams, how to build world-class products, and how to build a great company with many skills involved.

I made a lot of mistakes prior to that, and these were early on like not caring about customer support and customer experience. Now, those mistakes would kill a company, people would go online and destroy you. Businesses go down to having the right strategy and executing according to that strategy. My strength has always been strategy, but the problem was I didn’t have the team and the resources for it. I could have had the best strategy in the world, but if no one is executing, nothing happens. The opposite can happen as well. If you have a bad strategy, but you are executing it perfectly it won’t matter, you’ll probably fail.

For me, it was a matter of creating that operating system: building the team, from hiring to what we call team operating system (TOS), and identifying what a great team looks like. You funnel the strategy to these teams and then they execute. There is a lot more into that, but that’s the high-level gist of it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first one is extreme drive. I think all the successful entrepreneurs that I personally know, that I’m friends with, have extreme levels of drive. Hard to say, part of it is genetic. There is a great book called Driven written by a friend of mine called Doug Brackmann. He makes a great job describing what makes highly driven people different. Part of them is wired with higher dopamine systems and other genetic traits that make us unique. Also, you need to feed that drive. If I look at what fed my drive, it changed over the years. I was scared to continue living in New Brunswick. I had a strong drive to leave, I didn’t feel at home there. I also felt the frustration of not being what I wanted to be, that was my fuel for a long time. After a while, I started succeeding but still, I felt I should be at a higher level and that drove me for a while. But underlined all that, passion has been my fuel. I made a decision after a while when I worked at a lobster factory, probably the worst job ever and probably not just because you were cracking lobsters and you stunk, but because people were miserable. Most of them had 10 or 20 years working there and I saw how miserable they were, so I understood that was a great example of what not to do. I decided to pursue things I was passionate about instead of chasing the money.

My first career was personal training which I loved. I have always loved helping people with their personal health and fitness. Seen them improve is awesome. For almost every business I’ve built, I either had a strong interest or passion for it. From Guitar Control, I’ve played the guitar since I was twelve, to what I’m doing now from advertising with tribeOS or health and fitness with biOptimizers is just passion, I’m passionate about it. I’m unable to have drive for things I don’t have passion for. About 6 years ago I did some deep work and intensive brain training and cleaned up a lot of trauma. When I came out of that, I really reconnected with my purpose so that gave me a whole other level of drive that I have never had before. I’m still riding that wave and I feel I have decades more to accomplish in this world and to help make it a better place.

The second trait I have is that I’m a hardcore experimenter. I think of it as being a creative scientist and using the scientific process to innovate. One of the first things in advertising that I fell in love with was split testing. The idea that I could come up with two ideas and test them to be able to figure out to which one person responded better was one of the most fascinating things I have discovered to this day. I’ve done about 18.000 experiments since I started and that has been probably the biggest driver of my success. Learning, figuring things out, and seeing patterns that most people have no clue exist moves me. Through testing, I probably discovered 50%-60% of the things that were wrong. A lot of people never test and they just take what they allure and assume it’s the truth. They are losing out, they are leaving millions and millions of dollars on the table or they are in a struggle zone. You can go from struggle to success or from success to extreme success by just testing. So test, learn, grow, evolve is the core value that has come out of this. It is something we use with everything. Every product we create, we test it so we can build a better product, every marketing campaign we do, we are relentlessly testing and even in my own personal health, I’m always testing things and using data. The main goal is to innovate.

The third trait is to create values. This is something a lot of entrepreneurs do because it involves giving the customer, your avatar, more value in your life and making their lives a better thing. It is such a key element. Take a look at Amazon for example. Customer obsession has been their number one core value and it’s a great thing. You can’t go wrong when creating more customer value. When you take a look at how mega fortunes are created, it is always by creating mega levels of value, exponential levels of value. At this point, I ask myself how I can create a product that is ten times better or how can I drop the cost of things ten times or how can I make marketing ten times more effective. Those are the questions that unlock more value.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I’m always working on new exciting projects. We are really deep into brain optimization. We just released a sweet of nootropics which are brain enhancing products. We are also looking at a lot of equipment and technology that enhance brain performance because, as an entrepreneur, I believe your brain is your number one tool. Your brain’s ability to work long periods of time and your mental endurance to solve problems, from creative thinking to great strategies, all of that comes up to your brain. Optimizing my brain has been one of the greatest things I have ever done. We are really focused on unlocking more and more capabilities and it is really exciting. By using the test, learn, grow, and evolve technique you can create breakthrough products that are ten times better than anything that is out there in the market. It is exciting. As we grow, we are able to invest more and more into tools, more testing, better technology, and more startups that are going to change the world. I love all of that.

The reality is that most people’s brains are compromised and as people get older their brains start declining more and more. I was an active alcoholic and drug addict from the time I was 12 to 32 years old. I hit bottom and I’ve been sober for twelve years now. When I got sober, my brain was not functioning at its best, it felt like I was losing my memory, I didn’t have any mental endurance. If you don’t have mental endurance, you can only work like four hours a day. I would get tired, I would forget things such as people’s names or where my keys were. In most people, that is their day-to-day life. They really don’t have energy, their brains don’t really work that well, they are forgetful. If that is the case, you are only at a quarter of your potential. By giving people technology and nootropics, they are able to get 90–100% of their potential and help them accomplish whatever they want to accomplish. Whether it is: having a better career, building businesses, being a better musician, being a better parent, husband, or friend. If your brain is compromised, your capability and the way you show up to the world are going to be compromised. Anything we can do to make people’s brains better is going to translate into a massive performance.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

A key concept that I have never heard anyone talking about is a channel-to-business model match. We have heard of message-to-market match and product-to-market match, all of them are necessary, but assuming someone built a great product, you need to pick the right channel.

I think one of the biggest mistakes is that they know someone successful in one of the channels and they want to emulate that. Channels are like medicine: you need to match the right medicine with the correct illness. Not every channel is going to work for every business. Certain business models and businesses work really well in one channel and in others, they don’t. It takes from 6 to 12 months to crack a channel. As your business becomes profitable and you handle one or two channels, you can hire teams that can be great at those channels. So, the big question is: can you do all the channels? Maybe, but you need to go one at a time, crack the code, build the team and move to the next channel.

The other aspect about that, as a business leader, to thine own self be true meaning you need to figure out which channel you can become great at. If you have a great personality and you feed people with your feedback then being an influencer might make sense. If you love teaching and you are great at simplifying concepts then becoming a thought leader on YouTube might be the right channel. If you are analytic and creative, maybe PPC might be a good channel for you. I knew PPC was going to be a great channel for me because of the way my brain works. I was a success right out of the gate. I’ve been on PPC since 2002 and it has become a lot harder with time, so you need to be great at it or learn the skills to be great at it. Once in a blue moon, people launch something and it works, but that is rarely the case. Most of the time, you’ll launch something and it will work a little bit, but that is a great success. A lot of people give up at that moment because of the feeling of losing money, but they omit the advantages of testing. You can go from losing money to breaking even, from breaking even into banking a little money and finally making a lot of money. Most of the time, in my case, we were somewhat successful and when that happened, we tested our way to success.

Another mistake is not building a world-class product. I believe all businesses are born from something I like to call the Value Nexus. It is about figuring out which value your target market has that is unfulfilled and that you can do a better job at for people to feel excited and willing to pay for. If you figure that out, you build that into the product, and then you market that, you will succeed. You need to win the war before going to war and that means you need to have a good product design. It doesn’t mean you have the product, it means that you checked and understood the landscape of the product that you want to build, you know the avatars for your product, their pain points and unfulfilled desires, you analyzed where the market is going, and finally, you built a better product.

There are two things that you need to be great at or at least learn: copywriting and design. Copywriting is the art and science of using words to persuade people to take action. You can always hire people if you are not good at those, but the better you are, the more successful you will be. If you can build a good product, have good design and copywriting, and choose the right channel, you’ll be successful.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

The blueprint is the Value Nexus. You need to figure out the values for your avatar and understand the areas that are unfulfilled and that they are willing to pay for. Then, you need to build that into the product, and once ready, you advertise it and that becomes the cornerstone of your marketing.

About 15 years ago, our first biOptimizers successful product, which has sold tens of millions of dollars worth, was called MassZymes. I knew from previous research that enzymes were incredibly effective. At that time, protein was the hottest product in the market. If you bought a fitness or wellness magazine, half of the advertising was focused on protein. I knew what the market wanted and I knew it was not protein, it was amino acids. Your body breaks protein into amino acids, so we build the first heavy probiologic body-building enzyme in the market. It was successful right out of the gate due to the Value Nexus. Our Value Nexus was that people wanted amino acids, but they didn’t understand that. They thought they needed protein. We decided to build a product that really complemented protein making it more effective. It was a grand slam and it is still one of our top three sold products.

Another great example was a course we launched called Freaky Big Naturally. In our opinion, none of the body-building programs was serving the natural body-building market. My business partner at that time was a natural body-building champion so it made sense to create a course to help people build muscles naturally. It was a great success.

One example from the instruction musical space, after selling multiple products and over ten million dollars in courses, was to understand people want to learn in a simplified way the pro secrets of playing an instrument. Making these secrets as accessible as possible was the Value Nexus. People wanted to sound like a pro and be able to sound like that as fast as possible. We hired Ozzie Ahlers who played with Jerry Garcia who created the Gumby Soundtrack. We worked with him to simplify his decades of experience in a product called Killer Keyboards Made Simple. Also, we assumed at the beginning that maybe people wanted to play a lead guitar because that is what we wanted, but our fears, wishes, and desires are not always what the market wants. We started calling customers and we discovered that what they wanted was to play their favorite songs. Once we understood that Value Nexus, we created the Entire Guitar Song Collection, and, again, it was a huge success.

Figuring out what the market wants and what they are willing to pay for are the keys to success.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

I started back in the Overture days, which was one of the earliest platforms, and got some results. Then AdWords came out and it was amazing until maybe 2012. First, in 2008, AdWords started clamping down on some marketing so it was harder to make some things work. Second, Cost-Per-Click started going up as more people started entering those platforms. Third, the market evolved and consumers started being more skeptical. Fourth, ad fraud started rising. We have a company called tribeOS and it has probably the best ad fraud technology ever built. We tested 10.000 sites and 93% of the traffic we bought was fraudulent. AdWords for all those reasons has become very difficult to make work. It is very expensive, search is really expensive and, in our opinion, there is a significant amount of fraud on Display. When Facebook came around, it didn’t work at first, but then it turned and I believe it has become the best platform to run Pay Per Click ads in the last few years. The ability to understand who people are and going after your avatar is far more accurate on Facebook than on other platforms due to the amount of data they have on people compared with just basic demographic profiles and keywords, which is what AdWords has. Facebook really outcompeted AdWords, in my opinion, because they have more data. Now, with the new iOS changes and the tracking issues, it is going to be interesting to see what happens.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Your market, copy, and design. Probably the biggest mistake people make when they set up their campaigns is that they don’t really know their market and they go too broad. If you go too broad and advertise the wrong people most probably you will end up losing money. On the flip side, the machine learning that Facebook has is pretty good. Now, we have a tool called CPA Optimizer built to improve the targeting you are using for your PPC campaigns and it can yield from 15% up to 100%+ improvement in return on ad spend. I would say targeting is the first thing you need to get right.

Second, you need a great copy. You need to constantly be testing your copy, testing every single word. With AdWords, we used to split test word by word by word and we were able to achieve huge improvements in return on ad spend by just finding a better word for the same thing.

Third, design matters especially with Facebook. They have thousands and thousands of images, images that will move the needle massively. Here is a pro tip: never use an image that looks like a stock image, you always want your images to look and feel real. Some additional ideas are to use generated content, nature, or really weird and oddly designed imagery. You can hire a professional designer to create a really weird graphic that grabs attention. Your images need to grab attention and ideally, grab the right kind of attention. If you get those three things right, you will be profitable.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

The one thing that you need to think about with emails is “are people going to be excited to open this email?” There are two things that excite people: high levels of entertainment or really powerful, high-value education. We have used the same test, learn, grow, and evolve process with emails. We have collected over 8 million email opt-ins mostly with Guitar Control. That was our guide and model: get the lead and segment the lead. That would be my first tip, lead segmentation, it is very powerful. We like asking questions right on the opt-in page and we segment based on their interests, this allows us to build an auto-response series that really talks to that market.

My second tip would be to constantly optimize the opt-in page. Run split tests on it. You need to track every piece of information. Here is a tip on opt-in pages: if you only optimize for opt-in rates, you might be attracting the wrong kind of people and your conversion rates will suffer. You need to look not only at the opt-in rates but at the value per lead and the conversion rates after the opt-in. If you have an angle that gets a lot of opt-ins, but it is the wrong angle, your conversation rates will sink. That was a key element we learned while testing. People have an expectation for every part of your funnel. It is a click expectation, a promise expectation, an opt-in expectation, and if you are not fulfilling those expectations you will kill conversations.

The third tip goes back to copywriting. There are different types of emails, but one type that really works is testimonials. There are massive differences in testimonial qualities. Some are weak, people just don’t care. Some others are great stories and people get hooked up with them. You need to find those great testimonials and include them in the email. Finally, grab the best part of that testimonial and use it as your subject line. Those emails do really well. Now, if your goal is to drive people to a piece of content then your email should be really short. We discovered that a shorter email gets a higher click-through rate than a longer one. Your best emails will always be promotional so I recommend hyping up the product and the launch, at least 6 months before. There is a great course called Product Launch: Secrets by Jeff Walker, it is basically about what a product is and how to build up hype for a launch. Another thing you can do with autoresponders, Frank Kern calls it the Four Day Cash Machine, is based on a four-day promotion. You give a decent discount, but not too deep to avoid losing people’s trust in you, and if people buy it, you stop the promo at some point. Promos need to be time-based. They will double or even triple your sales.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I’m really passionate about Gold Lantern. (laughs) Gold Lantern is a technology that we built and we spent 7 years building it because we wanted a tracking system that could do what we needed and Google Analytics couldn’t do it. I think that really high-quality data is one of the most valuable assets any digital marketer could have. With Google Analytics you first lose too much data and also, it is not accurate enough. I wanted to track ROI over time and have ad fraud detection, which is super important especially if you are paying for traffic, and I didn’t have it on other platforms. We have another tool inside Gold Lantern called CPA Optimizer, which I mentioned earlier. This can alone improve your ad spend over time by 15% to 100%. Those are amazing tools that I would, frankly, be lost without.

I love to see things from a 30.000 feet view down to a granular level. I love how I can go back and forth and really manage all digital advertising and track everything from YouTube to Instagram to Pay Per Click to SEO just in one place. Being able to see what’s working and what isn’t and double down or triple down on the channels that are working and spend less time and energy on the stuff that isn’t. That might be the most powerful tool that I could recommend and you can check it out at tribeos.io.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

As I mentioned before, you need drive. The second aspect is grit. When things aren’t working as you expect them to, you just keep going. You may call it resilience, I call it grit. Most of the time things aren’t working the way you dream, at least at first, and I see a lot of people are missing that grit or resilience to pass through those tests.

The third aspect is to constantly test everything around you. Test, learn, grow, evolve is part of being a scientist, to figure out what works and what doesn’t work. Testing makes you a much smarter marketer, makes you a much smarter entrepreneur, makes you a much better product builder.

The fourth one is being able to dive deep into details. I think winning strategies come from outcompeting people with the nuances. I can break down the basics in a few minutes, but where you win, where everybody wins in every channel, regardless of the channel, is when they are better at the nuances. Every channel and every market has different nuances that you need to figure out and if you can’t figure those out, you are going to struggle. Every single person that I know who has succeeded with every channel found certain details that they did to out-compete every other channel. Take a look at PPC, for the most part, CTR -click-through rate- is the number one thing for success. How do you maximize the click-through rate? It is with the nuances, specifically with better imagery and better copy. The nuances are going to be different depending on the market. If you are selling weight loss information vs financial information, the nuances are completely different. Every avatar is different as well as the nuances they will respond to. I believe you need to dive deep into the details to the point where you understand what those nuances are and you are able to out-compete your competition in those platforms. You can hire people, study and emulate what works, and “ test, learn, grow, and evolve”.

The last thing is knowing your strengths and weaknesses. When you are starting you should focus on channels that fit your strengths and with the ones that don’t fit your strengths, you need to become a great team builder to create a team with the necessary strengths to make them work. Thanks to content creators, we figured out which type of personality works on YouTube. For example, we once partnered with Eric Holes who got more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube. We figured out that he had that secret sauce for being great on YouTube and for a time, he was the king of Fitness on YouTube.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

To be fair, I don’t sharpen my marketing skills as much anymore because I have teams that are executing, so I’m more into sharpening my CEO skills, my entrepreneurial skills. But, early on I read great copywriters such as John Carlton and Gary Bencivenga. As far as design goes, what I do is to check what works and figure out what the meta is: determine the winning strategy and look at winning things from different markets. I always ask myself which is the principle working on each market or product and how we can apply it. Once you figure out the principle, applications are endless.

I think that trying to emulate people that are in your market is a mistake. I’m a big believer in not doing that, but on the other hand, I’m a big believer in looking at what the best are doing and asking how I can do it. It is through these breakthrough success stories that you can think about what you can emulate from what they are doing and which are the principles behind their success. I believe marketing is such a fast-evolving space that a lot of the mentors I had are probably a bit out of touch, but there is a lot of great stuff in the space. Some great authors are John Caples, Claude Hopkins with his book Scientific Advertising or Oglesby’s books that include timeless principles in advertising and marketing that will always work because they are based on human nature and human nature probably won’t change for a long time.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Two things. The first one would be the pursuit of biological optimization, which is what we are doing with biOptimizers. I believe that when people start being the best version of themselves physically and mentally, the quality of their lives improves. You have more energy, you feel better, you are a better human being.

The second one would be pursuing spiritual evolution and, I think from my personal point of view, that is why we are here on Earth. When you make spiritual evolution, spiritual growth, your life gets better, you become a better human being, you make very different decisions, and if everybody pursues that, the world would be probably Heaven on Earth.

How can our readers further follow your work?

People can go to www.mattgallant.tv. I have a book called Triple Your Productivity which can be downloaded there as well as my second book The Limitless Life. This one is about the keys of living as happy as possible and feeling and being as fulfilled as possible.

You can also read a lot of the blog posts that I’ve written. It is good content to learn from. I will hopefully be publishing more books and blog posts soon and if people want to experience biological optimization, you can go to biOptimizers.com or nootopia.com and try some of our products and brain enhancing supplements.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!