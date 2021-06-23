Matt Cunningham of Rustic Brew Farm: “Plant a garden”

Plant a garden. If you can show a child the entire process of growing food from seed to produce, caring for that living plant for the entire season, then enjoying the “fruits of your labor,” they will really learn valuable lessons about sustainability, independence, and environmental balance.

As part of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Cunningham of Rustic Brew Farm.

Rustic Brew Farm in Marysville, Ohio sprouted out of a 4th generation family farm to specialize in growing craft brewing, distilling and baking ingredients. Utilizing an on-the-farm custom malthouse and stone flour mill, Rustic Brew Farm bridges the gap from farm to pint, dram, and now plate with quality brewing and cooking ingredients such as craft malt, premium hops, and stone ground flour. This family operation is run by Ohio State University grads Matt and Michelle Cunningham who live on the farm with their three children. Learn more at rusticbrewfarm.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I am the 4th generation of our family farm. This is something that I am extremely proud of, and feel a deep sense of purpose and responsibility to keep our family farm alive and thriving. I love what I do, and I love the close knit family atmosphere on our farm. After farming full time for 10 years, I began to get the feeling and general sense of the way commodity farming is moving. Everything seems to be strongly favoring the “WalMart” philosophy of extremely high volume and low profit margin. Everything in our industry from equipment, to land leases, to input costs are set up to benefit larger corporate farms who do massive amounts of acres. I feel like the family farm is being erased. Out of a sense of fear of losing our family farm, I decided to make a big leap into adding value and direct marketing products from our farm straight to the consumer. This allows me to do more with less, which is what I will need to do to survive. We began growing hops and barley on our farm, built a small malt house to malt the barley, and began direct marketing our malt to Ohio’s craft breweries. We have also begun stone grinding our grains into flour for distillers and bakers across Ohio. Knowing my customers and being able to taste the end product that came from our farm is extremely rewarding, not to mention more profitable, which will hopefully enable our family farm to continue in this changing environment.

What is the mission of your company? What problems are you aiming to solve?

Our mission is to bring products from our farm straight to the consumer. To do more with less, and at the same time advocate and educate people about modern agriculture.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

Our farm is completely vertically integrated. We plant, harvest, dry, store, clean, malt, package, and deliver our product straight to our customers. Our grains travel less than 10 miles within our operation, and stay within Ohio once delivered. In fact, many of our customers are so close that we’re able to use reusable containers to deliver their malt. We just pick up the containers to clean and reuse when they’re done! Speaking of waste, we’re proud to say we have none. The byproduct of the malting process is donated to a local cattle farm for feed, and any other waste is spread back on our fields as organic matter. Every September, our barley is planted and is a living plant on the field all winter. Right after we harvest the barley we plant our soybeans, leaving our soil covered with living plants for about 13 months straight. This prevents erosion, feeds soil microbes, and sequesters carbon from the atmosphere. We use an electric forklift to eliminate emissions, and plan to purchase an electric delivery truck once they are available. From there, our plan is to install wind and solar on our farm and begin producing our own green energy!

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

In our business, sustainability can directly lead to increased profits by reducing the need to spend tons of money on inputs. In modern commodity agriculture, we must purchase expensive inputs year after year in order to produce a good crop. This is becoming a substitute for good soil health. If we become more sustainable and concentrate on improving our soil health, then the amazing microorganisms in our soil will provide many of the nutrients needed to grow successful crops, reducing the need to buy expensive inputs. Anyone can see how reducing expenses with the same or increased revenue will lead to higher profitability!

In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

Plant a garden. If you can show a child the entire process of growing food from seed to produce, caring for that living plant for the entire season, then enjoying the “fruits of your labor,” they will really learn valuable lessons about sustainability, independence, and environmental balance. Recycle. This will teach children that “trash” can be reused for something else. It will get them thinking outside the box for uses of other things as well. Plus it really reduces your trash! Support local. This illustrates how everything is connected. Getting to know the people who provide you with what you need reinforces a sense of community, while further educating people on where their products come from. Visit a farm. Let your children experience a farm first hand. Talk to a farmer and learn about all the work it takes to bring food to your table. This will help them appreciate their next meal! Get outside! Experience the very thing we are trying to protect. Watch a squirrel climb a tree while carrying a nut and witness the delicate balance between man and nature.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Your hair will become more gray. The stresses of starting a new business in a new industry while growing crops that I’ve never grown before were more than I thought. Worth it in the long run, but very stressful. Go bigger from the start. Looking back, I wish I would have built a bigger operation from the beginning. I’ve had to expand 3 times, cramming more equipment into a small building trying to make it work. It would have been cheaper and easier to build bigger from the start, but I wasn’t sure this would even work, so I couldn’t justify the amount of debt needed. Make your farm visitor friendly. I did not expect the amount of people who would want to visit our farm. I wish I would have considered infrastructure like parking, concrete driveways and a customer friendly section of my barn. Extend your projected timeline. Nearly everything I’ve done has taken about twice as long to complete as I projected. This is extremely frustrating in the moment, but looking back doesn’t seem that detrimental. Don’t forget what’s important. Don’t get so wrapped up in achieving your goals that you miss the family that’s right in front of you. I’ve tried to be better at scheduling some family time recently, but in the early years I worked too much and missed some things. You never get that time back!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife, Michelle. She has been my rock through this entire thing! From helping me come up with a name, to calming me down when things aren’t going right. We built this thing together, I never could have done any of it without her!

My parents. They have also given me so much support in this new venture. My dad has taken up the slack countless times on the farm while I’m out delivering or meeting clients. I’m very grateful for that.

Aaron MacLeod. Aaron has a malt and barley lab at Hartwick College. He tests all my malt batches and has been absolutely essential in my development as a maltster. My malt house would have never gotten off the ground without the guidance and support from Aaron. Thanks so much!!

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

Independence from corporations and government. If we could grow some of our own food, make our own power, trade some convenience for better quality — I truly believe we will all be more sustainable, resilient and satisfied!

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life? “Bigger isn’t always better, but better is ALWAYS better”

This is from my Grandpa, LeRoy, passed to me from my dad Rick. He was talking about farming, saying that more acres and more bushels isn’t always better, but doing a better job with what you have will always be better. I have taken this and tried to apply it to everything in my life. I ask myself “is more of this actually better? Or just more?” Almost everything in our society focuses on ‘bigger’ and ‘more’ while not necessarily being better. Think about that on your next CostCo run.

