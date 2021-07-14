Matt Cohen of Ripple Ventures: “Product ”

Product — The difference between high quality and low quality products is obvious. Whether it’s software or hardware, quality is key. Quality comes in many forms, but you know it when you see it. When I’m considering making an investment, I have to have no doubt in the quality of the product. Pitstop is a perfect example of the importance of having a quality product. Customers are able to immediately see a clear ROI after using the product since the data quality and analytics are so accurate and readily available.

An operator turned investor, Matt Cohen started Ripple Ventures in 2018 to bring his “operator-first” mindset to the early stage investing world. With his first investment in Turnstyle Solutions, he helped bring the company from idea in 2012 to exit in 2017 by being more than just a name on the cap table. Through his hands-on operations, strategy, and business development guidance, the company sold to Yelp! in 2017. Afterwards, Matt went on to Street Contxt, a global communication platform for the institutional financial community, to help scale their enterprise sales team. Matt also runs “The Tank,” an incubator space that helps connect Founders to the advisors and mentors they need to bring their ideas to life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you please share with us the “backstory” behind what brought you to this specific career path?

I am an entrepreneur and venture capitalist focused on early-stage technology. I’ve been involved with some great companies but my first investment in Turnstyle Solutions as the founding investor influenced me the most. From the early days at Turnstyle, I helped bring an idea to life and watched my initial investment turn into a 50 person company that was eventually acquired by a US public company in 2017.

I know the risk entrepreneurs take when starting a company, and I understand what helps them succeedV at the earliest stage. I have hands-on experience in selling enterprise SaaS solutions to the top financial institutions globally. I see the importance of working with trusted advisors and partners early to help scale a business faster. Finally, I know what helps add value to a company in the beginning and what is just for show.

I founded Ripple Ventures in 2018 to help entrepreneurs and start-ups learn from my experiences while giving them more than just capital to succeed. With our ‘Operators-First’ approach, we work with companies every day, not just every quarter. That is why we opened ‘The Tank’, our incubator space to offer start-ups a turnkey office space to scale their businesses with advisors and mentors surrounding them every day to help them succeed.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Power of Habit — by Charles Duhigg — The Habit loop is a neurological pattern that governs any habit. It consists of three elements: a cue, a routine, and a reward. This book helped me understand the components that can help in understanding how to change bad habits or form good ones. Essentially, craving drives all habits and is necessary to start a new habit, or reshaping an old one. Duhigg describes how Procter and Gamble used research on the habit loop and its connection to cravings to develop the market for Febreze, a product that eliminates bad odors, to make a fortune. This book shaped my views on not only the way I created my own habit loops personally but how I developed my own investment strategy and thesis when it came to investing in and supporting startups.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver.” — Ayn Rand

This quote fueled a recent blog post I wrote about “Working Smarter AND Harder”

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

A leader is someone who is willing to do their own work without handing it off to others because it’s the easy thing to do. Leaders don’t accept other people’s advice as gospel.

Leaders will put in the work to do things that can have lasting impacts and endure the short term pain for the long term gain.

A leader is someone who always puts their team and company first

A leader knows their own limits and recognizes when they are not the smartest in the room

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think I have tried to provide opportunities and advice to many individuals who are less fortunate than me when it comes to choosing their own life’s path. I always set aside time every week to have meetings and calls with people who are looking for advice on their personal and professional journeys. At Ripple, we have also launched our RippleX program to support a diverse group of college students across the US & Canada to provide them access to the venture capital ecosystem in which they typically would never have access to.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main part of our discussion. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share a few things that need to be done on a broader societal level to expand VC opportunities for women, minorities, and people of color?

As a heterosexual white male I dont think should be telling the venture community at large what has to change. The only thing I can say is “Listen Up & Take Action”. For example, our Ripple X Fellowship program is trying to close the gap on access and opportunity when it comes to venture capital and investing by providing college students from diverse backgrounds and local colleges access to the venture capital ecosystem.

Can you share a story with us about your most successful Angel or VC investment? What was its lesson?

My first investment in Turnstyle Solutions as the founding investor influenced me the most by far. I learnt so much from that angel investment as I helped bring an idea to life and help the Founders through some difficult times. I learned the true meaning of hard work, perseverance and determination. I also learnt that even after 300 people say NO to supporting you, you can still achieve success by learning from failure and improving each time if you surround yourself with good people.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

I have so many but one that I always rely on was an angel investment I made into a vitamin company that was the exact same idea as Pill Pack but much earlier. I made the investment because I loved the idea, but what I failed to do was my own due diligence. Instead I followed other people’s investment without doing any of my own DD (ie background checks, founder references, customer interview, financials, etc.) and sure enough the company failed and turned out to be a fraud. I consider that investment loss my personal MBA and something that provided me with some great lessons on why you should never follow someone else’s advice and do your own research!

Can you share a story with us about a problem that one of your portfolio companies encountered and how you helped to correct the problem? We’d love to hear the details and what its lesson was.

So many but one that sticks out was one of our first fund portfolio companies Apteo.co who we originally led an investment in to help them tackle the alternative data space in finance. The company ran into some problems early on as the market they were selling to was quite competitive and slow to move. With the company running out of funding and only a few months left of runway, we helped the company completely pivot from finance to e-commerce while helping them navigate several problems. Our team worked with them to do competitive analysis, product feedback, and customer introductions. We helped lead the companies bridge round to provide them more runway and used our partnership network to help them get accepted into the shopify app store after being turned down several times. Overall, the experience was extremely rewarding and demonstrated our funds ability to stick by our founders through the tough times when no one else one.

Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that story?

LogRocket & Alltrails. I met both founders while living in Boston as an angel investor trying to write $25k to $50k checks. On LogRocket, I thought the valuation was way too high for a pre-seed round and I passed. I look back and realized the founders were incredible and the market was massive so in hindsight I wish I never passed just because of valuation. On Alltrails, I met the founder when he was raising a bridge round on AngelList and I didnt think the market for hobbyist hikers had any revenue opportunities in it. Boy was I wrong, the community behind Alltrails was so rabid and engaged and that opened my eyes to the power of community supported startups.

Super. Here is the main question of this interview. What are your “5 things I need to see before making a VC investment” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Team, market, product, traction and passion

Team — One of the best teams I ever met was Voiceflow. They built an MVP after dropping out of college to help friends build interactive children stories on Alexa. They quickly realized that more people could use their platform to build other interactive apps on Alexa and the company has rapidly built and deployed software around the world with little to no capital. Market — There has to be a market large enough to accommodate the benefits of scale. There’s certainly something to be said about building for small, concentrated markets, but for most startups I invest in I want to see that addressable market will support their long term vision. One great example of this was Rose Rocket. The trucking industry is a $700B+ industry, including growing areas such as last-mile ($60B) and LTL ($40B), which are growing fast due to the rise of eCommerce. Product — The difference between high quality and low quality products is obvious. Whether it’s software or hardware, quality is key. Quality comes in many forms, but you know it when you see it. When I’m considering making an investment, I have to have no doubt in the quality of the product. Pitstop is a perfect example of the importance of having a quality product. Customers are able to immediately see a clear ROI after using the product since the data quality and analytics are so accurate and readily available. Traction — Before I invest I have to see that this team and product have traction. I don’t want to bet on something that isn’t resonating with anyone, so one of the main things I look for in an investment is traction — even if it’s tiny. Voiceflow started small, gained traction in their key audience, then exploded. That early bit of traction amongst a passionate community of in-the-know people was a great sign that the company was destined to do amazing things. Passion — Passion is hands down the most important thing to have in any team, product or market. People who truly care about and love what they do build amazing things — whether products or communities. To this day, I’m still in awe at the passion Zenhub has for its project manager/developer solutions. It’s created massive gravity around their product and it’s given rise to an extremely deep community.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would tell younger people to try and start companies as early as possible vs waiting until later in their careers. The amount of opportunities out there for young people are endless and the risk of failure is basically zero. You will never have less to lose than when you are young so you might as well try and start something. If you fail, learn and try again!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Sam Harris (Making Sense Podcast Host) — I was fortunate to hear Sam speak at the Summit Conference in LA two years ago and he completely blew my mind. I would love to sit down with him and just ask him everything he thinks about life, human connection, artificial intelligence and why we do what we do!

