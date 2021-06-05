Matt Buder Shapiro of Vytalize Health: “Never stop networking”

Never stop networking — up, down, or laterally. I’ve always been a major advocate of networking. No matter how smart you are, nobody gets anywhere without help. From day one, I knew the importance of finding helpful mentors to guide me.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Buder Shapiro.

Matt is the Chief Marketing Officer of Vytalize Health, a new kind of Medicare Accountable Care Organization powering primary care practices with bold financial incentives and smart technology. Matt previously was the Founder and CMO of MedPilot, which Vytalize Health acquired after helping navigate over 1 million patients through their healthcare experience. Matt is also the co-chair of OhioX’s public policy committee and a political strategist and advisor for Dr. Tom Lee, the founder of One Medical, ePocrates, and Galileo.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I was born and raised in a suburb outside of Cleveland, Ohio, called Shaker Heights. As much as I’d love to take credit for my journey and passions, my parent’s backgrounds and interests in healthcare and politics played significant roles in my future career. Success doesn’t come easy. I feel incredibly fortunate I witnessed everyone in my family around me working their butts off to excel in their interests. While my parents working late did hurt my chances of sneaking in past curfew, it taught me that putting in sweat equity is how everyone achieves big things.

I developed a love for entrepreneurship at an early age through numerous business ventures starting in elementary school. My first time developing a product was in 6th grade when I explored patenting a device I called the “Snow Swiveler.” It was part snowboard and part rudder that your back foot could use to direct you. After creating specs, a brand, and digging into patents in the market, I realized someone else’s patent was already covering the device. As disappointed as I was, it led me to my first app idea of a more streamlined patent finder tool that ultimately helped me win my first job out of school at a Madison Avenue firm called Digitas. It was there that I built on my love to tell stories through marketing. After a few years in the healthcare world, I jumped into political marketing, where I ran the New York media team for the firm behind Obama, Bully Pulpit Interactive. My frequent train rides between New York City and Washington DC provided the backdrop for the idea behind my company MedPilot.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

As I mentioned, I was very fortunate to have strong role models in my family growing up. My mother has been a prominent political activist for as long as I can remember. She has been a leader in the community at many groups, including the Ohio Democratic Party, Planned Parenthood, and the American Jewish Council. Even before I picked up any interest in politics, I was taught the importance of putting my energy and focus on areas that I feel strongly about. My mother isn’t compensated for her political work, but she still puts in tremendous hours. Her motivation is that she knows she is making a difference, and no dollar amount can motivate you more than that at the end of the day.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I define making a difference as improving somebody’s life, whether it’s one person or billions. You can do this by numerous things like helping increase their access to quality healthcare or education. I feel strongly that to make a difference, you need to be laser focused. For me, I think healthcare is the industry that I can make the most significant impact based on my experience, insights, and interest. I won’t always have the same job, but you’ll always find me in the same industry.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

My organization’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to value-based care by taking care of the doctors who take care of us. It’s not hard to get people to agree that the healthcare system is broken in America. The hard part is figuring out what we should do about it. We believe that we need to realign our care with the proper incentives. Doctors should be compensated when patients become healthier, not just for providing services. Vytalize Health designed a new care delivery system tailored specifically to Medicare patients. Today, we’re helping tens of thousands of patients and are managing over $1 billion in medical spending.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I’ve been passionate about healthcare from an early age due to my father being one of my main role models. He’s always been genuinely hardworking and credited it to the importance of his job. You spend the majority of your life working, so he always said that it was essential to ensure you devoted that time to something that truly made a positive impact. While my lack of science skills precluded me from ever thinking I could become a doctor, it led me to want to impact the healthcare world in any way I could.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

While I always had the drive to become an entrepreneur, I knew that I needed to develop critical skills first. Truthfully, most of us keep wanting to wait and build our skills through education or work experience and don’t always know when the right time is to take the leap. For me, I started to believe the time was now when I found myself with hours each week that I was spending on a train going back and forth between NYC and DC for work. I was bored of wasting time and wanted to utilize that space as a chance to start building something. I needed to leave my job to pursue it full-time eventually, but that commuting time gave me enough bandwidth to flesh out my thoughts and develop a plan of action.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

I think the most important thing to remember when figuring out how to start a company is to know that everyone before you had to learn how to do it by just “doing it.” You can read books and take classes all you want, but nothing will fully prepare you for the experience. However, I developed a close group of advisors that had built companies so that as certain things came up, I could bounce ideas off them. Unfortunately, failing is the best way to learn. Just be ready when you fail to identify what went wrong and adjust your approach quickly.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

My closest mentor during my experience of starting a company was Mark Skidmore. Mark was a founding partner and Chief Strategist of Bully Pulpit Interactive, the firm behind Obama and Clinton’s presidential campaigns. I launched MedPilot while still working at his firm, so it would have been easy not to be the biggest fan of my new endeavor. Instead, Mark was supportive of my eagerness to build a company and switched from my boss to a key mentor. Being able to lean on his insight and experience of building companies helped me immensely. His ability to be open with me on the highs and lows of building a company was a key reason I was able to navigate the entrepreneurial journey.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Within the first few weeks of starting MedPilot, I received an email from a patient that had recently used our service. She took the time to explain how her medical expenses had crippled her family, and she had feared that they would never recover. She thanked my team profusely for working with her healthcare provider to build a payment plan that would allow them to dig their way out of debt. I still keep her email saved so I can never forget why we created our company in the first place.

Are there two things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

There’s nothing wrong with changing your opinion or stance. Especially in politics, you can get hammered for “flip-flopping” your positions. However, there’s nothing wrong, whether you’re a political figure, company, or individual, updating your views as you become more informed. Times change and our opinions should as well.

It’s critical to ensure your company is made up of solid representation from all parties. Every company, including mine, has a long way to go to make us more representative of the diverse customer base we serve. There’s nothing wrong with it. Just don’t be afraid to keep trying to improve.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

Never stop networking — up, down, or laterally. I’ve always been a major advocate of networking. No matter how smart you are, nobody gets anywhere without help. From day one, I knew the importance of finding helpful mentors to guide me. However, never forget that once you’re in the entrepreneurial world, it’s not as simple as just looking at a title to figure out if it’s someone who could be beneficial during your journey. Because of this, make sure you continue to leave your door open to people. You never know who your next investor, client, or partner could be. I ended up meeting my startup’s lead investor at a bar mitzvah when he overheard me discussing my interest in startups. You never know, so make sure to stay open to meeting people and be careful not to become too “transactional.” Starting a company is all about learning how to prioritize your work properly. I was never an exceptionally organized person initially. Still, I soon realized that if you didn’t track and analyze everything you should be doing, you’d end up working incredibly hard and not getting anywhere. I now live and die by my to-do lists. I leverage them for daily business tasks, long-term goals, and even all my personal items. I’m now able to manage running a multi-million-dollar business, all while ensuring I never forget to order a gift for my wife’s birthday! Besides, you’ll learn how satisfying it is to check something off your list! Always make sure to try to enjoy the thrill of the startup journey. Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s unlikely you build the next Amazon. One way to guarantee that your experience isn’t a failure is to enjoy the process and learn every step of the way. It also is convenient that having a good time is contagious and will help you attract the right teammates, customers, and opportunities. Don’t forget to appreciate what it means to create something new, solve problems, bring people what they need, and grow as an individual and as a team. I don’t mean to say that every day will be filled with rainbows, but if you constantly remind yourself to take a step back and appreciate how incredibly cool it is to build something meaningful, you’ll have trouble not enjoying the journey. You’re going to be wrong over and over again. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with this fact, so don’t be afraid to acknowledge, re-calculate and make the necessary adjustments. I mean it when I say there’s zero chance that everything will go according to plan. A constant refrain you hear is “fail fast.” This means to try things, learn, and then improve. I’m not saying it won’t be painful when you fall flat on your face. Trust me, it is. However, you can always take solace in knowing that no one who’s been in your position before got everything right the first time. We founded MedPilot with the initial goal of empowering patients to understand and manage their medical expenses. Our original model was direct-to-patient before we quickly realized that it would be difficult to make a sizable impact one medical bill at a time. However, we didn’t throw in the towel. We just gathered our feedback and adjusted our model to focus on health care providers and revenue cycle management companies. This allowed us to gain scale while still achieving our initial goal. We’ve now been able to help over one million patients, and hundreds of health care providers improve their financial experience. It’s great to ask for advice but know how to be the ultimate decision-maker. As soon as you announce that you’re starting a company, you’ll be flooded with both solicited and unsolicited opinions. “Raise as much money as you can. Early and often.” “Bootstrap for as long as you can and hoard your equity!” While it’s important to be humble enough to take in all the advice, make sure you’re confident to make your own decisions. After all, you’ll quickly learn that you’re going to find people on both sides of the fence for every choice you need to make. Of course, you’ll gradually learn which opinions help you the most, but you are ultimately accountable, and it must be right for you.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I talk to many aspiring entrepreneurs driven by the desire to make a lot of money. While there’s nothing wrong with that, I’ve found that the business leaders that feel the most fulfilled are the ones that are focused on more than just monetary factors. This extra motivation to do good will keep you going even when you are riding the crazy entrepreneurially rollercoaster up and down. Your endeavor may not result in billions of dollars, but if you can positively impact people, even if it’s just a few, you can’t fail.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Barak Obama. Obama was the first politician that genuinely made me care about the importance of politics. His ability to resonate with so many different people with different backgrounds is tremendous. He created a new generation of people who were motivated to learn about politics, and I believe that will serve our country for many years to come.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on Instagram at Mbuder17 or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattbudershapiro/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!