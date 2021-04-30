Matt Baxter of Wedge: “People want to see you win”

People want to see you win. I sent about 15,000 LinkedIn messages over the last few years. One happened to be to an original hire at LinkedIn 20 years ago. He responded that he was willing to chat and meet for coffee. I drove to Chicago to connect. We have very similar backgrounds, coming from blue-collar work turned into tech entrepreneurs. He ended up investing in Wedge my company, even becoming a board member, but more importantly, he’s a mentor, man of faith, and one of the most incredible people I have ever met. Don’t be afraid to ask. People love helping dreamers and those who aren’t afraid to change the world.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Baxter.

Matt Baxter is the founder and CEO of Wedge, the one-way recorded video screening solution that enables candidates to show their true selves, and host of The Matt Baxter Show, a podcast focused on purpose, passion, and calling. A serial entrepreneur since the age of 15, Baxter’s goal in everything he does is to help push people one degree closer to where they want to go.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

There was no glamorous start to my career, launching my first business at 15. I borrowed my dad’s mower and started knocking on doors to mow lawns in my neighborhood. I picked weeds, spread mulch, and spent summers sitting on a lawnmower. What I began to enjoy, however, was the ability to have the freedom to work the hours I wanted to (often meant 10 hours on a Saturday and Sunday) — but it was my schedule. I had the choice to pick up more customers or stick with what I was doing. It was a blast. I enjoyed serving people and providing a service that my customers enjoyed. I also learned I could make more money mowing three lawns in a day than working a minimum wage job.

As a senior in high school, I hired my first full-time employee. Fast forward two years, we had about seven employees and a nice little book of business. I was approached by a local property management company that was interested in acquiring the business. After three days of negotiations, I sold the business in July of 2015.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Selling my lawn care business fueled my desire and joy for entrepreneurship. I had the original idea for Wedge because I experienced the headache of hiring as a business owner and saw the struggle from a candidate’s standpoint about being identified only on a single sheet of paper like a resume. We launched Wedge with the vision to allow candidates to stand out above and beyond traditional resumes and for companies to be able to have a better understanding of who candidates are before they walk in the door for an interview.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I never knew that I would be working in HR, but I have grown to love it. With Wedge, we have the ability to play a small role in helping people get jobs, tell their stories, and enabling companies to hire great talent. That’s pretty cool.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

To say “success” isn’t entirely accurate. I will acknowledge that we have reached a point with Wedge that many companies don’t. Running a startup is hard. It’s a daring and crazy task. But, with a great team, big vision, relentless execution, and the right timing, you can make it happen. We have been fortunate to have great people in our corner.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh gosh, where do I start? I have hired friends; I have fired friends. I had a partner that I bought out when I was in college. I have been the scatterbrained visionary that chases the shiny object and leaves the team wondering, “What bright idea will Matt have today?”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Wedge stands out because it works. I know that’s a very simple answer, but we intentionally built the product to be simple, easy-to-use, and deliver a fantastic candidate experience. We have gained traction with customers and partners and constantly hear from candidates about how great their experience was because of that philosophy. We want to be a solution that works so seamlessly companies can get started the day they sign up, and candidates can feel like they’re able to shine above and beyond traditional hiring methods like resumes and cover letters.

One of my favorite messages I received was from a gentleman who shared that he had been recruiting for 35 years and that he had never had such an amazing time using a product. He had fun, he felt he shined, and he felt valued. He even asked if we were a publicly-traded company because he wanted to buy stock. That was a great message to receive.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Small actions go a long way. Walk and talk, play a round of call, call a colleague to chat — no agenda. Be the person who is interested in others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

One of my favorite stories is the first capital I raised. I was in my junior year at Hope College. I was set up on a call with a “wealthy” alumnus who I didn’t know much about. The gentleman picked up the phone and said, “you have three minutes, two minutes to tell me about yourself and one minute to tell me about your business” I told him my backstory from lawn care to lacrosse to college, then I shared my vision for Wedge. Word vomit in three minutes or less. He came back and said, “Thanks, that’s all I need,” and we hung up. I ended the phone call asking myself what on earth had just happened.

He sent me an email three days later asking to chat more. I picked up the phone, called him, and we spoke for five minutes about my week, his week, etc. Then he said, “I’d like to invest $50,000 if you would be willing to take my investment.” I had never raised money, never even thought about it, and had no idea what I was doing. But ultimately, that was the seed capital to build our beta product and fueled what Wedge is today. Since that meeting, he has become a phenomenal resource, mentor, and friend.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I hope that between my loud voice on LinkedIn, my podcast, and Wedge’s growth, we can be a light in the business world. I hope we can help candidates share their stories. I hope that we can help companies hire and find great people. I hope that our story — and my story as a founder and an entrepreneur — plus the people we bring into Wedge will influence others to dream big, take on the challenge, and chase their wildest dreams.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Move fast and break things. The greatest companies started with a problem and a solution — they changed, evolved, and adapted over time. Trust the process. Things take time. Usually, they take twice as long and cost twice as much. Ask for help. Leave your ego at the door. People want to see you win. I sent about 15,000 LinkedIn messages over the last few years. One happened to be to an original hire at LinkedIn 20 years ago. He responded that he was willing to chat and meet for coffee. I drove to Chicago to connect. We have very similar backgrounds, coming from blue-collar work turned into tech entrepreneurs. He ended up investing in Wedge my company, even becoming a board member, but more importantly, he’s a mentor, man of faith, and one of the most incredible people I have ever met. Don’t be afraid to ask. People love helping dreamers and those who aren’t afraid to change the world.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Pretty much daily, I have people reaching out to share how great their experience was using Wedge as a candidate. As sappy as it sounds, every message gives me goosebumps. I embrace the highs to weather the lows.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe every person has a story, and those stories are worth telling. My movement would be to create a platform that gives people a place to share who they are, to tell their story.

