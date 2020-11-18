Matt Artisan: “Test quickly before you launch”

Make sure every piece of content you put out is insightful. When I first started The Attractive Man, I put anything and everything out to the world. I had the mindset of just getting content out as quickly as possible. But I think what is even more important than speed is making sure everything the world sees is the best content you can put out. If you can transform someone’s mindset or results they will love you forever.

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Artisan.

Matt Artisan is the CEO of The Attractive Man, the leading dating coach company for men, and is the top dating expert in transforming the lives of men and empowering them to create authentic relationships. Matt Artisan was voted WORLD’s BEST NEW DATING COACH and has been featured on ABC News Nightline, MTV2, Vice, and more. Over the past 10 years, Matt Artisan personally coached men in over 40 different countries including the U.S., Australia, Japan, China, India, Qatar, Dubai, and the list goes on. His YouTube channel boasts over 800,000 subscribers and is the biggest channel in the “dating coach for men” category on YouTube.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In high school, I didn’t have a lot of friends and I was always shy and insecure and had no luck with women. My best friend even told me, “Matt Artisan, dude, girls like you until you open your mouth.”

Soon after, I started getting into rock music and I noticed guys in bands always seemed to have confidence and girls loved them. So, I did the sensible thing and I learned how to play guitar, moved to Los Angeles, and started a rock band. And, low and behold, we became successful. In 2007 we were featured on MTV2 and toured with Linkin Park and big-name bands and so girls started to approach me all the time at our concerts. And, as a result, my confidence increased.

But when my band broke up in 2008 I felt like my identity and “cool factor” were stripped away and I began to question why a girl would ever like me now. This led to depression. Luckily I found the pickup artist community in L.A. I started going to seminars and workshops on how to meet women. I became hooked and I would practice constantly, day in and day out until I could confidently approach the hottest woman in the club and get her to like me. I eventually became so good at meeting and attracting women that I became an instructor for a popular “pickup company” in L.A.

The problem was that most dating coaches and pick up companies at the time taught their students to use lines and routines and memorize scripts to approach and attract women. To me, and a lot of the students, it felt fake, so I eventually branched off and started my own company, The Attractive Man, that teaches authentic attraction and how to be naturally confident without using lines and scripted material.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

One of the hardest times was recently in March and April of 2020 when Covid-19 hit the U.S. and we had to postpone all of our live dating workshops, where we take men to malls and shopping areas to meet women. In one month alone, we lost 89% of our companies savings and 82% of our monthly revenue due to the cancelation of our events. This was devastating and I was afraid we would have to let go of some of our staff of 30+ people to keep the company afloat.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

During the beginning of the USA lockdowns, we quickly transitioned from primarily teaching live dating workshops around the world, to teaching live online dating mentorship programs. Instead of focusing on helping guys approach women, who are out and about shopping or running errands, we decided to focus on helping guys work on things they could focus on during lockdown. So we developed new online dating mentorship programs helping guys deal with deep-rooted anxiety and insecurities, as well as, focusing on online dating mentorships to help them meet women online. Guys have been getting tremendous results from these programs and I think that being able to transition quickly has helped our company prosper during difficult times.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Because of the struggles that we faced in having to transition from live training events to online training programs, we developed new and better systems to quickly help men with their internal struggles, as well as, help men meet women and go on dates during a time of social distancing. This experience helped us test our limits, grow and expand as a company, and know that we can get through anything, and ever come out stronger on the other side.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started The Attractive Man, I performed every role in the company and so it was difficult to notice every detail. In 2014 I wanted to travel more so I started a 30-day traveling workshop called “EuroTrip” where guys would travel with me to different countries and learn how to meet gorgeous European women. On one occasion, I didn’t check the visa requirements for Ukraine and one of our students was from Australia and apparently, he needed a visa to get into Ukraine. So we are at the airport all ready for our flight and the attendant tells us he can’t go without a visa. So, since it was technically my fault, I had to eat all the costs of flights and hotels for myself and all 3 of the students and figure out a new plan. We ended up going to Ios in Greece, Helsinki in Finland, and Saint Petersburg in Russia instead, which turned out to be a lot of fun. We ended up having an amazing time. But it was a good lesson to not only check my visa requirements but check everyone else’s and always pay attention to details like that or it could cost a lot of time and money.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

A lot of companies don’t care about their clients. I’ve seen how they treat their clients and prospects and it’s kind of disgusting. They care more about their egos and/or picking up girls themselves than actually helping their clients succeed. The Attractive Man is the opposite. Our purpose is to do whatever it takes to help our clients become the man they were meant to be. Our methods are simple, honest, and flat out work. I think that’s why our YouTube channel has grown to 800K subscribers and ABC News Nightline featured us on national TV. Because we know how to get our client results fast.

One time in Las Vegas, we were teaching a 7-day advanced workshop and one of the students was having a hard time completing the mission. He was having some mental breakdowns in the club and so one of our trainers starting working with him 1-on-1. Our trainer stuck with him the entire night, until 5 in the morning, to ensure he completed the mission and had a breakthrough. That client was so happy with his results and the dedication that the trainer had and is now happily engaged to a woman that he met using the principles he learned from that workshop.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

In the beginning, it’s tough. No one knows who you are and it can be a struggle to get your first few clients. But if you can help your clients truly transform into the man they want to become and you exceed their expectations then the word will spread quickly. Focus on giving more value than they pay for and always keep working on becoming the best coach you can be and the success will come.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My business partner, Aaron Nunez, came along in 2013 after we met at a 9-day men’s leadership conference near San Francisco. At first, he just helped me out with some marketing, but I quickly realized that his ability, leadership, and vision for the company could take us to the next level. I was a bit scared to go from 100% ownership in the business to just 50% owner and hand over half of my company to him, but it turned out to be a great decision, not only because he and I are great friends, but because our partnership has taken the company from just another player in the dating coach for men industry to being the biggest, most respected, and most well-known dating coach for men company in the industry.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Everything we teach is about becoming a better person and giving value to others. Every student we coach walks away with newfound confidence and happiness in his life.

With social media, our life-changing programs, and live workshops we’ve reached over 50 million people around the world and we get amazing success stories every day from guys who have benefitted from what we teach. A lot of them go on to date or marry the woman of their dreams. It’s a great feeling to see so many reviews for The Attractive Man in my inbox. Just today someone wrote, “Matt Artisan has changed my life forever. I feel like a brand new man!”

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Make sure every piece of content you put out is insightful. When I first started The Attractive Man, I put anything and everything out to the world. I had the mindset of just getting content out as quickly as possible. But I think what is even more important than speed is making sure everything the world sees is the best content you can put out. If you can transform someone’s mindset or results they will love you forever.

Hire team members that are better than you. Learn at least a little about every aspect of your business (marketing, writing ads, tech, editing, etc.) and outsource anything you can’t do or don’t want to do. Make sure everyone you hire, including coaches and content creators, are better than you at what they specialize in. That’s how your company will thrive. Our dating coaches are like “The Avengers.” We each have special “superpowers” that make us unique and awesome and as a team, we are unstoppable when it comes to crushing someone’s limitations.

Test quickly before you launch. When you have a new idea for a program, product, or marketing campaign, test it before you go full force. Remember, it’s not about what you want, it’s about what your customer wants. Try to get feedback from your customers before going full force with something new.

Hone your craft(s). There are certain skills you will likely need as a coach or influencer, such as teaching, speaking, writing, marketing, sales, etc. How much you earn, your reach as an influencer and your impact on the world will be a direct result of how versed you are in your necessary skills.

Do what you love. Outsource the rest. Don’t spend all your time responding to emails or dealing with customer service. Some of that is necessary but your time is better spent doing what you love and perfecting your skill. When my business partner took over the marketing side of The Attractive Man business, it allowed me to focus on the products and programs and sharpening my own unique set of skills, which led to better programs and better customer experience. Plus we were able to attract a lot more customers because we had an expert taking care of marketing, instead of me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are so many needy, insecure, unconfident “nice guys” out there and my mission in life is to help these men become the most confident, secure, non-needy, attractive, total ten version of themselves so they can ultimately meet and attract their total ten dream woman.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Subscribe to our Youtube channel with over 800,000 subscribers at http://youtube.com/theattractiveman, join our super active value-packed Facebook community of badass men helping each other out at http://facebook.com/groups/totaltenmen, and follow me on Instagram @MattArtisan, and send me a DM I would love to chat with you and help you with any of your dating challenges!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!