Matt Allen, Next Generation Investor and Entrepreneur

Things are getting expensive with time but the income of normal people is the same. For financially conscious people one of the easy ways to start securing freedom is by investing. Millennials are adopting the mindset of not trading time for money. Whether it is from YouTube vlogs, Instagram posts, or leveraging other platforms, new generations have found ways to monetize whatever they are good at. They prioritize earning and investing, which helps them to create multiple sources of income. Investing maximizes the enthusiasm for making money and also secures retirement. Making the money work is one of the best ways to grow wealth and achieve financial security.

Meet Matt Allen, 25 years young investor and successful entrepreneur. He is also the CEO of Allen Investment Co. What’s most remarkable about Matt is his dedication to helping amateur entrepreneurs or business owners to make a profit on their investment. At his various speaking conferences, he shares the proven strategies to invest the money and inspire the audience with new ideas and ways to achieve financial independence.

Allen has been featured on various global media like Yahoo, Boomberg, Kivo Daily, Disrupt magazine, Think 7 Figures, and more.

Hello Matt Allen, we are thrilled to interview you and share your story with our audience. Please tell us about you and work.

Matt: Since the beginning of my career, I knew that I have a bigger purpose than working 9-5. I was constantly having numerous business or entrepreneurship ideas. I never wanted to trade my time for money. That encouraged me towards Investment. Because of my shares & stocks in different companies, I can become financially free, travel whenever I desire, work on my hobbies, help people in need, and ultimately live an abundant life.

One of my favorite ways of making money will always be investing. Recently I was able to turn $1,823 into $37,198 on one stock trade within two weeks. I have been using my experience and expertise in investing to multiply my money. Currently, I’m working on my investment thesis with the title Vision 2030, which explores the possibilities of how the world will have changed by the year 2030. With my numerous researches, I also predict bitcoin will reach $100,000 by December 2021

How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Matt: Success is a mentality for me. One of the reasons my business is thriving because I celebrate every little success. We don’t become successful until we feel and act successfully. Whether it is making the bed in the morning or taking a cold shower, I enjoy every moment as an accomplishment. People have multiple definitions of success and for me, it is having the mentality that everything I do brings me joy and motivation.

When I feel successful I am true to myself. Create a positive impact on people and uplift them in any possible way. Anyone can be successful when they appreciate the things around them rather than complaining about the things they don’t have. If making tons of money creates the feeling of success to anyone, please note that it is completely possible. Keep on learning and implementing the working strategies on your business and eventually, you will earn the desired income.

What advice would you like to share with new investors?

Matt: If you are new to investment careers, I recommend you to join my newsletter where I share various information that will help you to grow your money. The information I share is extremely hard to find on the internet, join today, and be ahead: The Matt Allen Letter.

As a new investor, you need to build the characteristic of not giving up and being patients. I have seen many individuals who get frustrated so fast and leave the career thinking it’s not working for them. Yes, entering the stock market is like gambling but when you have the proper knowledge and some research, it can bring fortune.

Make up your mind about the return you are expecting with your investment. Having the time frame and outcome planned, it will maximize the possibility of turning the investment into manifested money. When you feel like you are on a right track, try to diversify the stocks. When you have a different stream of assets, it will bring astounding results in the long run.

Stay committed and keep learning, that will definitely help you to achieve your desired life goal.

If you are looking for more tips or have any questions, feel free to reach out to me directly via my official website or Instagram.