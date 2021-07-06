Mathieu Mireault of Dermadry: “A strong conviction”

A strong conviction: When the business is going well, it’s easy to go forward. But when it’s going badly, it’s easy to lose sight of why you’re making all these sacrifices. If you don’t have a strong conviction of why you’re working, you won’t make it through the inevitable tough times every entrepreneur faces.

Mathieu Mireault is the co-founder of Dermadry — a company based in Montreal, Canada, offering treatment for individuals who suffer from excessive sweating. The company, named after their anti-sweat medical device, Dermadry, treats Hyperhidrosis — otherwise known as abnormal perspiration — for feet, hands, and underarms. For more information, please visit www.dermadry.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I hadn’t intended on becoming an entrepreneur, but when I was in school in Montreal my friend Maxime Calouche was a serial entrepreneur. One night we were at a concert and he was trying to tell me about a new business idea that he had, but it was so loud I could barely hear him. Eventually, things quieted down enough so I could hear his idea to create a machine that helped people with hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating). He suffered from it and he explained to me how embarrassing it was for him and how he couldn’t find a solution that wasn’t too expensive or riddled with potential side effects until he stumbled upon an iontophoresis machine in the United States. It was too expensive for a college kid and not available in Canada so he jerry-rigged his own and in a matter of days, his lifelong condition was cleared up. I was blown away and his enthusiasm for helping other people with the same problem was infectious and before I knew what I was doing, I quit my banking job to do this crazy project with him and my other partners.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe that people are molded by their environment and I was lucky enough to be pushed by my parents to be ambitious. While I had initially gone the 9 to 5 route, I have a greater tolerance to risk and pain than the average person and those two qualities are essential to all entrepreneurs.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

A lot of people of course, but mainly my mom. She is an immigrant from Argentina, and I watched her build a new life from scratch in Canada. Being an immigrant is so similar to being an entrepreneur. An immigrant creates a whole new life, and an entrepreneur creates a new business. I don’t think there are any bigger hustlers than immigrants.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story? The co-founder that had the issue.

I think we stand out because we are a company created by someone who had the same issue we are solving for our customers. I’ve received thousands of stories from clients. I recently received a handwritten letter from a client who said he tried our device so he could stop his excessive sweating so he would feel confident shaking everyone’s hand at his daughter’s wedding. We hear these heartfelt stories every day from our clients. Our company truly brings life-changing experiences to clients.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each? Do we need to add a story here?

Empathy: I strongly believe that top leaders are empathetic people. Having high EQ allows you to understand the needs of your clients and employees. It allows you to put yourself in the other person’s shoes and that is critical in communication.

Discipline: If you don’t have this, don’t even think of becoming an entrepreneur. Owning your own business is hard and requires a lot of sacrifices. You need to have the discipline to get through the inevitable long weeks and tough times.

Adaptability: They say people plan and God laughs. Life isn’t perfect and you have to be able to pivot. Just look at the last year we all lived through. The people that are coming out of it still thriving are those that we’re able to change their plans to the circumstances.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I would simply say that any advice that goes against your intuition is bad advice. Numerous times people told us that we were going too fast with our ambition and sometimes we listened to them, but happily never too much.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

You need to have a strong purpose. Working for money might be an interesting incentive for some, but when the going gets tough, it’s the strong purpose that grounds people, not the money. People can get money from any job, what you have to offer them is a unique purpose proposition.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Let the results speak for themselves. We live in a culture that revolves around the image. You see so many mentors or business gurus on social media who are trying to sell you a dream while in reality, they’re living in their parent’s basement! Let the results of your business speak for themselves because that’s the only thing that really matters. Your Instagram Likes won’t pay your rent, your results will.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I don’t think it’s more important now than before, but I do think that people value personal branding more than ever. I feel that this personal branding bubble is bound to burst someday. Many leaders seem more interested in showcasing themselves and feeding their ego rather than promoting the business, and it’s the business that should always be put forward.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Liking an idea too quickly. I would always recommend testing numerous ideas, tactics, or avenues before seeing which one sticks. Even now, we always test our ideas in incremental ways before going all-in with only one idea.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur; you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The saying goes Entrepreneurs are willing to work 80 hours a week to avoid working 40 hours a week. It’s basically true. It’s impossible to be invested in a job the same way you are invested in your business.

In many ways, your business is the continuation of yourself, so it can’t be compared to a normal 9 to 5 job where you can just clock out at the end of the day. Your brain is always thinking about your business when you’re an entrepreneur because so much is at stake not only for you but your employees and even your customers.

I know every entrepreneur is different, but for my partners and myself, it’s really important to see our business thrive, not only because it’s our livelihood, but because it means we’re making our mission of helping others come to life.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business?

We’re a medical device so we needed the approval of the health authority before we could sell our product. We applied for the Health Canada certification and it seemed to be taking longer than usual to get approved. One of my colleagues went on the Health Canada website to check and it said we had been approved for over a month. The confirmation from them had gone into our spam email and we never knew about it! So it was an unusually high moment in our business, but also a bit of a low realizing we weren’t doing something as basic as checking spam!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

The start of any business is tough. I had a good job at a bank before starting Dermadry, so I was giving up a steady paycheck and pretty comfortable life, not to mention a Mom who wasn’t too pleased initially with the decision. In the beginning, we’d sometimes go several months without any type of paycheck. This is a scary moment because if my wild bet didn’t work, I didn’t have a Plan B. Thankfully, it all worked out in the end.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

In this case, it was to double down and work even harder because failure simply wasn’t an option.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

A strong conviction: When the business is going well, it’s easy to go forward. But when it’s going badly, it’s easy to lose sight of why you’re making all these sacrifices. If you don’t have a strong conviction of why you’re working, you won’t make it through the inevitable tough times every entrepreneur faces.

An amazing team: Many entrepreneurs treat their business like their baby and have a terrible time delegating. But if you don’t surround yourself with a great team, and allow them to do their job your company will never be more than a mom-and-pop shop. Also, it’s imperative you choose people you genuinely like working with because you will spend a ton of time together in both good and bad business times.

Great support from friends and family: In addition to having great employees, it’s important that you can turn to your friends and family for support because being an entrepreneur can be emotionally challenging at times.

Hobbies: You need to be able to tap out of work from time to time to gain perspective. It’s often while I’m running that my brain noodles up my best business ideas because I’m actually not focused so hard on trying to find a solution.

A thirst for knowledge: You always need to want to grow as an individual and as a leader, if not, you will plateau at a certain level. The success you have today will not be so meaningful tomorrow. You need to set new goals constantly to grow.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is probably the most beautiful human trait that one can find. It’s the ability to be hopeful even when nothing is giving you any indication that things are going to be better. Resilient people will never lose because they will always be able to see the silver lining in everything.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I was very lucky to be born with a happy nature. I also think meditation, having great friends and great surroundings has helped me stay optimistic and resilient. And when all else fails, having a pet dog helps! I try to remind myself that a bad mood doesn’t ever help to resolve a problem, and it just makes more sense to be positive.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

In our case, we always try to focus our marketing on our clients’ great results. It helps us motivate our employees because they see the life changing results that they are offering to the world and they want to make a difference, and our clients can share their own stories and read about other people’s success stories.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness?

“Discipline equals freedom.” from Jocko Willink — It really shows that if you’re disciplined, you can achieve anything that you set your mind to, which really is the definition of freedom.

How can our readers further follow you online?

