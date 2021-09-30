Mathieu Hardy of OSOM: “Learning about keeping safe”

Learning about keeping safe. Wallets manage the secret private keys that prove your ownership of your assets to the blockchain. New investors also need to be wary to avoid compromising their private keys. People have lost a significant amount of their wealth by unknowingly sharing their private keys with scammers.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mathieu Hardy.

Mathieu Hardy is Chief Development Officer at OSOM in Brussels, Belgium. He trained as a cultural anthropologist with a good dose of macro and behavioural economics before working in IT change management then digital business model innovation and at OSOM he found ample opportunities to re-think business models for a more human-centred finance.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

Thank you!

I was raised in Southern Belgium. My parents pushed me to be curious which made me dream of attending school abroad. I went to the United World Colleges in Norway for my senior years of high school and met Anton, our CEO while I was there.

I went on to obtain my Masters in Anthropology. I also spent a lot of my supposed class time building computers and tinkering with linux so I wasn’t a stranger to IT by the time I left. Opportunities to work in the field I had studied were scarce, and I began working in IT Change Management for a chemical company.

While working there, I moved from IT Change Management to Digital Innovation and spent two years in the US, where I met innovators in the industry. This is how I learned about Ethereum in 2015. I got my first practical blockchain experience in 2018 while building a proof of concept for a supply chain solution.

I am fascinated by using the internet as a meeting place of ideas, and the FIRE movement, so I jumped at the opportunity to join Anton when he said “Fintech”. We are building OSOM, the Crypto Wealth Manager for everyone.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Freakonomics, the book and the podcast. I still listen religiously. They inspired me to delve into Behavioural Economics.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

The path I had initially taken would’ve eventually led to a job in development aid or at the World Bank. It’s not what happened. I love it, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I put together a 30-slide powerpoint presentation hoping the chemical company CEO would read the entire thing.

My manager quickly edited the whole thing down to a single slide. I learned to be concise.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Gregory, the person who hired me to work at my first job at the chemical company.

I was bent on working at a development aid agency and had little understanding of how the private sector worked. Gregory showed me the ropes and urged me to grow my network. This mentorship shaped who I am today.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Crypto is full of opportunities, and we believe that this should be made available to everyone. But it’s clunky, and it moves fast, so most people can’t keep up.

So at OSOM, we aim to make these possibilities readily available. That’s why we are regulated. We’re usable, understandable, and affordable. We’re working on ways to bridge the gap between people new to the industry and Crypto pioneers.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I’m interested in Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs). Coming from a Social Science background, I spend time trying to understand why people behave the way they do, how they coordinate with others and how far that coordination can go.

DAOs allow for different levels of involvement from various participants, and they don’t require people to be in one place physically.

It’s still early bu Consensys recently noticed that the 20 largest DAOs currently hold over 6billion dollars.

The second phenomenon I’m interested in is the end of the geographical lottery and the democratization of wealth that cryptos can achieve. I was lucky to be born in a country with an excellent financial system. But even as a privileged person with access to good markets, it was tough for me to tap into the potential of pre-ipo software startups. Now, with the barrier for getting involved set as low as 100€, I can start building a portfolio of high-growth software startups like a venture capitalist would. For someone that didn’t have access to much before, the shift is even more significant.

Lastly, what I’m excited about is the very dynamism you mentioned in the question.

Ethereum is six years old, and its ecosystem is now worth billions. DeFi showed the power that money legos have when it comes to innovation. It’s amazing.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

Firstly, it’s the misunderstanding that surrounds the industry: Crypto has the possibility to do much more than just replace fiat. Crypto is empowering. It rebuilds participatory democracies, could enable universal basic income and offers digital identity services and property rights for everyone on earth at a minimal cost. Still, these positive points don’t get discussed enough.

I’m also worried about scams and thefts in crypto.

Regulators can combat this by learning more and what can be done with this new infrastructure. They can’t regulate DAOs and smart contracts as they did companies, but they could signpost verified players.

The focus on getting rich quick. It’s okay if someone makes millions overnight, but it’s the tree that hides the forest.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

The myth that investing in cryptocurrencies is the same as gambling.

I’ve had acquaintances tell me that OSOM enables gambling. Cryptos are volatile, but when we consider the long-term trends, it’s cleait isn’t all that risky r that crypto presents opportunities to build wealth. While there are risks involved, if you understand it’s the next general-purpose computing platform and approach it as a VC.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge? From your perspective, what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

First, we need to clarify where this challenge stems from. CO2 emissions from the power miners need for Proof of Work (PoW) consensus chains pose an environmental challenge. However, this doesn’t mean that the entire crypto industry is a strain on the planet.

Not all chains use PoW, and some cryptos, like Ethereum, are already planning to move to other consensus mechanisms.

Another point to note is that a fraction of miners use renewable energy. There are even some chains that are carbon negative, like Hedera.

It’s pretty incredible the speed at which it is moving in the right direction. We should keep pushing, so it keeps moving.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals? From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

We need to dispel this myth.

Chainalysis and Ciphertrace have published reports showing a steady decline in the use of cryptocurrencies in illegal transactions. In 2019, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime estimated that illicit transactions made in fiat reached 2 Trillion dollars a year.

Interpol has also found that most illegal transactions were made in cash, not cryptocurrencies. Criminals recognise that money does not leave a trail as Bitcoin does. It makes digital currency less attractive to them.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?”

1 . Cryptocurrencies is a misnomer. Most aren’t meant to be currencies, and you need to understand what you invest in.

Example one is Bitcoin, which is seen as a store of value by many. The investment rationale for Bitcoin is that since it’s a rare asset like gold, its value will increase if demand goes up.

Two is ‘Decentralized Infrastructure tokens’, as Ethereum and Solana are different. They allow you to build and run computer programs on a decentralized platform. The token native to that platform is primarily used to pay for that. The investment rationale here is that their supply is somewhat limited, and as people need to run more computer programs on the decentralized platform, the price will go up.

And then there are Governance tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, Vertical-Specific blockchains, etc. You need to understand where an asset falls. They are not all “like Bitcoin”.

2. It’s like building a venture capital fund. Bitcoin is 12 years old. Ethereum turned 6. Most projects started between 4 years ago and yesterday. We’re far from the blue-chip companies on the stock exchange, and it’s important to bear in mind that most crypto projects will fail by the time the market matures. Look who invests today: A16Z, Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capital,… They’re all VCs. You need to approach this like them.

And don’t trade, 80% to 100% of people lose money trading.

3. Investing in crypto vs investing with crypto. There are now finance institutions built on “decentralized infrastructure”. Not only can you invest in crypto by buying and holding assets, but you can also use cryptocurrencies as productive assets.

Once you’ve invested in a cryptocurrency, you can lend your crypto on AAVE for interest, earning you between 1 and 12% a year, for example.

We offer solutions for both at OSOM as we think both strategies are viable ways to build wealth.

4. Learning about keeping safe. Wallets manage the secret private keys that prove your ownership of your assets to the blockchain. New investors also need to be wary to avoid compromising their private keys. People have lost a significant amount of their wealth by unknowingly sharing their private keys with scammers.

That’s why we offer custody services.

5. The best way to learn about crypto is to try. I encounter many people who want to invest in crypto to get rich but have never used it. One thing you need to understand to successfully invest in crypto is how it works.

So before making any serious investment, get a wallet and make transactions on Bitcoin, Ethereum or Terra, the three most accessible ecosystems.

You can even earn while you learn with https://rabbithole.gg.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

I’ve observed two common mistakes: starting with too much money without a plan and confusing trading with investing.

Allocating too much money at the beginning is risky. Coinmarketcap’s historical data on the top 10 coins changes much more frequently than the top 10 S&P 500 stocks. It’s a risky venture to begin with and we see investors go all in or worse, use their credit cards to fund these investments.

Mistaking trading for investing is also a common mistake. Investing is a long-term process and involves buying and holding assets you believe in. Trading involves timing the marketing to make a profit on short term random movements. Most investors make money slowly, most traders lose money quickly.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

I’m really excited about the ‘decentralized infrastructure’ tokens like ETH, DOT, SOL or ICP because they could rework the world’s infrastructure to get us to the metaverse.

Who’ll win, and if it’s even one of the players I listed, isn’t clear, but I’m amazed by the experimentation happening in the sector.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have a few ideas in the pipeline, but I dedicate most of my time to OSOM and making DeFi investment accessible to all.

I’ve also thought about how we could streamline our social safety net. We saw how difficult it was for states to help people during the pandemic, and I don’t think it needs to be.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’m not going to be very original here, but I’d like to have lunch with Vitalik Buterin.

Not only because he co-founded Ethereum, but because he’s written articles on social topics I try to wrap my head around. The Gini coefficient was a key concept in development aid, and I found his work on the topic interesting.

I would also appreciate some no-nonsense feedback on how OSOM goes about things & his views on the best way to bring the masses to this new internet of value.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!