Mateo Monsalve Molina of Loyalty Property Advisors: “Celebrating success”

Mateo Monsalve Molina, the founder and CEO of Loyalty Property Advisors, a company facilitating investment in real estate in Colombia. Mateo has participated in the launching and advisory for diverse startups and has vast experience working with both public and private entities. A graduate in law from the University of Medellín, Mateo has built up a strong connection with real estate investment and continues to explore this field further.

Thank you for allowing me to be a part of it! I am originally from Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city, and so are my parents and grandparents. That makes me “paisa”, as people from my region are normally referred to. To be honest, I didn’t have a particularly difficult upbringing — it wasn’t luxurious, but we never lacked anything either, especially in terms of love from our family.

That said, I grew up in one of Medellín’s toughest neighborhoods, a place ruled by illegal drug trade and the circumstances that come along with it. Still, I can’t remember a time when I didn’t enjoy living there… The people, while rough at times, were warm and caring to those who “belonged” to the community, and generally the sensation of fellowship and protection was very present.

It was when my family started doing better financially that I began to face my first real challenges. I switched schools, finding myself in a new environment with a pack of conceited kids that saw me as a stranger due to my background. At that time, my dad’s advice helped me carry on: “You’ve got to have the ability to relate to everyone, be it the homeless guy in the park or the president of the country.” I knew I needed to make the most of my situation and became adaptable, which led me to some great opportunities. For example, I was able to attend entrepreneurship classes, and I benefit from the knowledge to this day.

Right before my law studies, I returned to Canada to study French for a semester. While I was there, I reconnected with a good friend of mine — my English teacher from high school. We went to see his college and he reminded me of the importance of not getting a degree only for the sake of it. This left a big impact on me, so when I got back to Colombia, I was determined to do my best. But not only academically: I was hungry for experience and, fortunately, this led me back to entrepreneurship and the things I love.

Today, I can use my legal knowledge to have a broader understanding of business, and this allows me to provide our clients with more integral assistance.

There’s one recent experience that really made me laugh. About a month ago, I went to check out a new property in our portfolio. I went with our photographer, a partner from the company, and an agent from the bank. Because the real estate branch of our group specializes in opportunity investments, some of these distressed properties can be quite old.

When we got to the elevator in the basement of the building, we realized it was very small, but since it said “4 people max”, we hopped in. A couple of seconds passed by and one of us noticed that despite having pressed the button, we weren’t really going up. Long story short, three large adults and a smaller one (with claustrophobia) were stuck in an elevator for about ten minutes. As it turns out, the elevator was, in fact, for four people or 300 kilograms — and we clearly weighed above that.

The lesson I got from this experience was that the devil really is in detail. It’s important to always think critically about your circumstances and stay vigilant.

Honesty and transparency. Even if these may sound like obvious elements to a business, unfortunately, it’s not that uncommon to find malpractices in the services industry in Colombia, especially when foreigners are involved, as some people see it as an opportunity to take advantage of others.

Loyalty Property Advisors, which I found and lead, together with Nexo Legal, where I operate as the COO, form a legal advisory group. Both companies are composed of talented and experienced professionals who happen to be my friends too, and so I like to think about us as “that professional friend” that you can trust and turn to when exploring a new venture or project — something that can come particularly in handy when in a new country.

I take pride in the people I choose to work with, as well as our company culture. I have already lost count of how many times we were offered to participate in a deal, being told that “I know this isn’t very ethical, but…” but we don’t operate like that. To treat others how you want to be treated — both in life and work — is my personal motto, and my business and colleagues reflect it perfectly.

My father is my beacon, my friend, and an infinite source of inspiration. Honestly, my eyes get teary just thinking about how thankful I am to this man.

I could talk about him non-stop. When he was only 13, he had to become the man of the house and worked hard to provide for his mother and three younger brothers. He was able to fight his way up and give my sister and me a great upbringing, with opportunities he never had himself. Now, I am here trying to make the most of it, and I am happy to make him proud.

Yes, we certainly are, and we are currently executing one! We are basically building a whole business center for foreign investors and visitors, where they can access assistance in various areas, from immigration, taxing, and corporate law, to real estate opportunity-priced investments — all with bilingual and reliable support, every step of the way.

I feel excited to be able to provide high-quality service alongside the people I trust while positively affecting the Colombian economy.

Everything I do, I do for my friends and family. I strongly believe that a big part of our fulfillment as human beings is experienced when we serve others, and I intend for my success to be a catalyst of it.

Philosophy was the breeze of fresh air I was looking for and happened to encounter at a young age. Being from a religious and monotheistic country, it definitely put me in conflict with many aspects and preconceptions of my life, nevertheless, I cherished the freedom it ultimately brought me.

A book that was particularly impactful was Existentialism is humanism” by Jean-Paul Sartre. I landed on it right after having my first existential crisis, and, being the person I am, there couldn’t have been a better text to come across. I am fascinated with the idea that we, as humans, have no underlying meaning of purpose, as this suggests we have much greater power and responsibility than we realize. We choose our purpose, and the world is in our hands.

Navigating the lack of experience: There is a saying in Spanish that roughly translates into something like “the devil is wiser not because he’s the devil, but because of his age.” I learned this firsthand when I was just starting the business. Even if I was doing well, I felt the need for support, so I ended up talking to a prominent local entrepreneur. Basically, I was on the verge of handing out half of my company to him for nothing in return. Thankfully, I called off the deal, but I learned that you need to find trustworthy people to surround yourself with if you seek insightful advice. Despite that experience, I don’t see the lack of experience as a fault per se — it was this exact element that prompted me to try my luck with a project that seemed “impossible” and helped me find success. Learning to manage resources: I was 22 when I started the company, and it’s no secret that people at that age aren’t always well versed with money. Apart from that, no financial institution would lend money to a recent graduate who just quit his job. Nevertheless, there was a bright side to this struggle. It has allowed me to learn how to manage resources and prioritize. I remember that back then, I even had to calculate the number of coffees I could invite my clients to without running out of money. Battling impressions: So, not only is the lack of experience a problem but looking like you just got out of school doesn’t help either. A young face doesn’t make a client feel very reassured, especially in the traditional field that real estate investment is. I may have those “older” looks, but it was always a big surprise when we got to the point where a client asked about my age. Thankfully, I usually had the chance to prove my professionalism by then, though I must admit these situations can be a little uncomfortable. Celebrating success: It’s not very usual to find business owners or successful entrepreneurs under the age of 25, so it’s always rewarding to realize that you managed to overcome the fears and insecurities that prevent many from even trying. It’s a great motivation to know you are doing something great, despite all the challenges and judgment from people who never thought you could make it. Building new habits: I knew from the start that if I wanted to embark on this journey, I needed to perform some adjustments in my life that would allow me to make it all work. In some cases, it was a little more difficult as some of my behaviors are deeply rooted in my culture, but I can definitely see the benefit of working on myself.

One of these is punctuality. I never get tired of the “Oh, I wasn’t expecting you to arrive on time!” But things like this do wonders for a great first impression.

Don’t be scared of failure — it’s part of life. On the other hand, if there’s anything you should fear, it’s not taking the risks that your soul craves. If you start following your dreams, the universe will conspire in your favor.

Well, now that you mention it, I would love to grab a bite with Chris Gardner! I got the chance to meet him when he came to my university during a tour launching one of his businesses. I was an usher at the theatre where the event was happening and had the chance to receive him. We exchanged a couple of words, and I was in awe, realizing how humble this guy was.

Finally, when he was about to proceed with his event, he told me that we would talk before he would leave. After the event, he approached the manager of the theatre to ask if he could help him find me (the manager didn’t even have a clue of who I was), and finally, we got to talk. As he was leaving, I wished him a happy life as I remarked we would probably never see each other again, to which he smirked and simply replied: “I am sure we will.” That night I went home inspired and ready to do something great.

