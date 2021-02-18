Mat Chat Monday: Your Heart is the Heart of Great Health and Fitness

At MYXfitness, we’re clear that the mind-body connection is central to achieving optimal health. That’s why we take our work to provide smarter, simpler solutions that address your holistic wellbeing seriously. And what could be more serious than your heart?

In this Mat Chat Monday, our resident dynamo, MYX Coach Dyan Tsiumis (@dfierce), has an important heart-to-heart (we had to do it…) with Interventional Cardiologist and lifestyle physician, Dr. Columbus Batiste. Dyan and Dr. Batiste go deep about how the mind, body, and the soul impact heart health, and how helpful it is to approach our days and our lives with that in mind. If stress is the enemy of heart health, a few gentle interventions, like meditation, can give your heart a fresh start.