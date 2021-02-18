Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mat Chat Monday: Your Heart is the Heart of Great Health and Fitness

Great health isn’t all about pumping up the cardio. Discover other ways to give your heart some love.

At MYXfitness, we’re clear that the mind-body connection is central to achieving optimal health. That’s why we take our work to provide smarter, simpler solutions that address your holistic wellbeing seriously. And what could be more serious than your heart?

In this Mat Chat Monday, our resident dynamo, MYX Coach Dyan Tsiumis (@dfierce), has an important heart-to-heart (we had to do it…) with Interventional Cardiologist and lifestyle physician, Dr. Columbus Batiste. Dyan and Dr. Batiste go deep about how the mind, body, and the soul impact heart health, and how helpful it is to approach our days and our lives with that in mind. If stress is the enemy of heart health, a few gentle interventions, like meditation, can give your heart a fresh start.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

