Mat Chat Monday: Your Brain Loves Sugar and That’s Okay

There’s good sugar, and bad. But which is which and why?

At MYXfitness, we believe in science. Full stop. We explore, study, and rely on good science to help us provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for everybody. So we’re clear on the fact that how you move your body and what you put into it are equally important, and inextricably connected. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, the doctor is in the house (his house, actually) to share some sweet news about the benefits of (good) sugar.

MYX Coach Dyan Tsiumis comes by her Instagram handle @dfierce rightly. Full of life, Dyan is always brimming with good, clean-burning energy. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get those cravings. You know the ones: “Must have cookie!” So, she met with Dr. Mike Dow, author of The Sugar Brain Fix, to talk through the why behind our sugar cravings. The good news? They’re more than normal, they’re natural, and Dr. Mike tells us how to feel good about ourselves when we give into them.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

