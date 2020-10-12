Mat Chat Monday: Your Brain Loves Sugar and That’s Okay

At MYXfitness, we believe in science. Full stop. We explore, study, and rely on good science to help us provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for everybody. So we’re clear on the fact that how you move your body and what you put into it are equally important, and inextricably connected. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, the doctor is in the house (his house, actually) to share some sweet news about the benefits of (good) sugar.

MYX Coach Dyan Tsiumis comes by her Instagram handle @dfierce rightly. Full of life, Dyan is always brimming with good, clean-burning energy. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get those cravings. You know the ones: “Must have cookie!” So, she met with Dr. Mike Dow, author of The Sugar Brain Fix, to talk through the why behind our sugar cravings. The good news? They’re more than normal, they’re natural, and Dr. Mike tells us how to feel good about ourselves when we give into them.