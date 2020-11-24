Mat Chat Monday: Your Brain Could Use a Bubble Bath

At MYXfitness, our approach has always been about digging into the science behind what really works so we can provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for everybody. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, the doctor is in the house (her house, actually) to do an aha-moment brain dump with us.

MYX Coach and professional dancer Kristin Condon (@kristincondon) first understood the impact of exercise on the brain years ago when she discovered that yoga helped her deal with the anxiety of living a high-stress performer’s life in New York City. To further her fascination around this subject, Kristin recently had the pleasure and privilege to talk with Dr. Wendy A. Suzuki about all the good stuff that happens to the brain on a chemical level when you exercise. TED Talker and Professor of Neural Science and Psychology in the Center for Neural Science at New York University, Dr. Suzuki knows what’s up for sure, and she has this great style of unpacking everything in an understandable, relatable, motivating, and memorable way. We’ll never forget her bubble bath analogy, for one.