Mat Chat Monday: Your Brain Could Use a Bubble Bath

Learn how moving your body can give your brain a much-needed scrubbing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
At MYXfitness, our approach has always been about digging into the science behind what really works so we can provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for everybody. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, the doctor is in the house (her house, actually) to do an aha-moment brain dump with us.

MYX Coach and professional dancer Kristin Condon (@kristincondon) first understood the impact of exercise on the brain years ago when she discovered that yoga helped her deal with the anxiety of living a high-stress performer’s life in New York City. To further her fascination around this subject, Kristin recently had the pleasure and privilege to talk with Dr. Wendy A. Suzuki about all the good stuff that happens to the brain on a chemical level when you exercise. TED Talker and Professor of Neural Science and Psychology in the Center for Neural Science at New York University, Dr. Suzuki knows what’s up for sure, and she has this great style of unpacking everything in an understandable, relatable, motivating, and memorable way. We’ll never forget her bubble bath analogy, for one.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

