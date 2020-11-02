Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mat Chat Monday: Want to Stress Less? Do This for Just One Minute.

To reduce stress, even the smallest actions can make a big difference.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Let’s face it: life can be super stressful. At MYXfitness, we’re clear on the fact that mind and body are connected and stress can negatively impact both. So, we can’t very well be on a mission to provide smarter, simpler solutions that address your holistic wellbeing without a deep understanding of how stress works — and how we can work through it.

Our Director of Fitness, MYX Coach Erika Shannon (@erikashannonmovement), is pretty much as close as we’ll get to having a superhero around the office. But, that doesn’t mean she’s immune to stress. While we all wish we had the superpower to eliminate stress from our lives, we’re in the camp of learning to accept, manage, and reduce it, rather than…stressing ourselves out by trying to fight against it. To get some simple stress-reduction tips, Erika met up with TEDx talker and Today Show guest, Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, to talk through what’s at work in your mind — and your body — when you’re stressed, and how even the tiniest of actions can help turn things around.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Managing Stress

    by Dr. Teyhou Smyth
    Community//

    How to De-stress at Home

    by Katerina Marquez
    Man in black shirt, tan jacket, and glasses looking off to the right and smiling with buildings in the background
    Community//

    Thriving in chaos

    by Justin Aldridge

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.