Mat Chat Monday: Supercharge Your Work From Home Experience

Just a few simple shifts can bring great benefits, and even a little fun.

At MYXfitness, “at home” is our jam. We’re all about making your at-home fitness experience as simple and productive as possible. But working from home too? That can get complicated — and exhausting, for mind and body. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, we got together with a coach outside the fitness world to give us all some solid tips on how to make the most of our time working, living, and playing at home.

A devotee of the great outdoors, MYX Coach Dan Lawrence (@the.readiness) is the man to help you take the power of indoor exercise with you wherever you go. But what if you aren’t going anywhere? You’d think being at home — not having to commute, and just kind of sitting around all day — would conserve energy, but turns out the opposite is true for many of us. Enter Executive Coach LaVonne Dorsey. She’s helped her wide diversity of clients overcome work-from-home fatigue and flip the script on how we approach our screen-dominated days.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

