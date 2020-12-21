Mat Chat Monday: Supercharge Your Work From Home Experience

At MYXfitness, “at home” is our jam. We’re all about making your at-home fitness experience as simple and productive as possible. But working from home too? That can get complicated — and exhausting, for mind and body. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, we got together with a coach outside the fitness world to give us all some solid tips on how to make the most of our time working, living, and playing at home.

A devotee of the great outdoors, MYX Coach Dan Lawrence (@the.readiness) is the man to help you take the power of indoor exercise with you wherever you go. But what if you aren’t going anywhere? You’d think being at home — not having to commute, and just kind of sitting around all day — would conserve energy, but turns out the opposite is true for many of us. Enter Executive Coach LaVonne Dorsey. She’s helped her wide diversity of clients overcome work-from-home fatigue and flip the script on how we approach our screen-dominated days.