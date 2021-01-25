Mat Chat Monday: Our Relationship to Relationships is Everything

At MYXfitness, we focus on providing immersive one-on-one coaching experiences because we know relationships are key to good health. But some relationships can be tricky. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, we got together with a relationship expert to talk about how connections with others — and even ourselves — can make all the difference in our overall well being.

MYX Coach Christina LaGrega (@christina.lagrega) believes that empowerment is the key to taking control of your life. Great relationships with supportive family and friends can help get you there — and unresolved family of origin stuff can hold you back. So, Christina connected with relationship expert Rachel DeAlto to better understand how the relationships in our lives can clear paths or put obstacles in our way.