Mat Chat Monday: Men’s Health Myths Debunked

As they say, “information is power.” Let’s get clear on health facts vs. fiction.

At MYXfitness, we’re in the business of real solutions for real life. And, on occasion, that entails getting real real. We prefer truth over lies, facts over fads, and real talk over beating around the bush — all with love. We find that cuts to the chase, another high value at MYX.

In this Mat Chat Monday, MYX Coach Dan Lawrence (@the.readiness) talks to Dr. Frank Spinelli (@fspinellimd), author of Pee-Shy, and man does he know men! Like, for generations now, men have gravitated toward protein powders and shakes to “bulk up.” But, is that a good thing for guys? Why not if not? The doctor is in, and boy is he telling it like it is.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

