Mat Chat Monday: Men’s Health Myths Debunked

At MYXfitness, we’re in the business of real solutions for real life. And, on occasion, that entails getting real real. We prefer truth over lies, facts over fads, and real talk over beating around the bush — all with love. We find that cuts to the chase, another high value at MYX.

In this Mat Chat Monday, MYX Coach Dan Lawrence (@the.readiness) talks to Dr. Frank Spinelli (@fspinellimd), author of Pee-Shy, and man does he know men! Like, for generations now, men have gravitated toward protein powders and shakes to “bulk up.” But, is that a good thing for guys? Why not if not? The doctor is in, and boy is he telling it like it is.