Mat Chat Monday: Meditation – It’s Called a “Practice” for a Reason

Most give up on meditation when they can’t get calm on the first try. What if that isn’t the point?

At MYXfitness, we believe that training your mind is just as important and training your body. That’s why we do both in order to fulfill our mission to provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for everybody. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, two of our coaches got together to talk about how the mind, through meditation, can influence the body — in all good ways.

MYX Coach Bri Butler (@bri_kyrene) is a beautiful ball of energy — and will be the first to tell you that sitting still for any length of time is not her friend. That said, leading the ever-busy life of a professional dancer, performer, and coach, she can feel that stress is no friend either. It’s time to figure out how to make peace with slowing down, and she knows it. But meditation feels like a tall order. Enter MYX Coach Donna Scro Samori (@donnas26). One of our meditation mavens, Donna debunks some meditation myths and clears a path that’s open to everyone — including our very own go-go-go Bri. Hint: Even five minutes is great.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

