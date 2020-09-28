Mat Chat Monday: How To Get Unstuck with Acupuncture

At MYXfitness, we’re clear about that mind-body connection is central to achieving optimal health. That’s why we work hard to provide smarter, simpler solutions that address your holistic wellbeing. And that’s how acupuncture got on our radar. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, we’re talking to a pro in the know about what has people on pins and needles about this ancient art (and science) of healing.

MYX Coach Dyan Tsiumis isn’t called “DFierce” for nothing (@dfierce). Tiny but mighty, Dyan is passionate about…well, just about everything. If there’s a number one, her top passion is helping people get and stay healthy, but in a smart way that brings in different forms of movement and a variety of modalities to treat both body and mind. So, she was extra excited to sit down with acupuncturist, herbalist, and best-selling author of books like Body Belief, Aimee Raupp, for a quick, but important, barrier-breaking chat.