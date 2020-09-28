Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mat Chat Monday: How To Get Unstuck with Acupuncture

It’s time to bust some myths so that everyone can reap the benefits.

At MYXfitness, we’re clear about that mind-body connection is central to achieving optimal health. That’s why we work hard to provide smarter, simpler solutions that address your holistic wellbeing. And that’s how acupuncture got on our radar. In this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation, we’re talking to a pro in the know about what has people on pins and needles about this ancient art (and science) of healing.

MYX Coach Dyan Tsiumis isn’t called “DFierce” for nothing (@dfierce). Tiny but mighty, Dyan is passionate about…well, just about everything. If there’s a number one, her top passion is helping people get and stay healthy, but in a smart way that brings in different forms of movement and a variety of modalities to treat both body and mind. So, she was extra excited to sit down with acupuncturist, herbalist, and best-selling author of books like Body Belief, Aimee Raupp, for a quick, but important, barrier-breaking chat.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

