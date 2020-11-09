Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mat Chat Monday: How To Fit Fit In Where It Fits In

No time for exercise? No kidding. The good news is, every little bit counts.

At MYXfitness, we take the science behind mind and body fitness pretty darn seriously. There it is — ”fitness” — right there in our name. But that doesn’t mean we’re not human. Providing smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for everybody means we don’t always feel like we have the time, or the energy, to get a full workout in ourselves. The irony. We get it!

That’s why MYX Coach Kristin Condon (@kristincondon) sat down with fellow MYX Coach, Garner Pilat (@garnerpilat), to swap some real talk and simple, helpful tips that will up the odds of getting that workout in so that we can all feel better, in our minds and our bodies.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

