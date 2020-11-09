Mat Chat Monday: How To Fit Fit In Where It Fits In

At MYXfitness, we take the science behind mind and body fitness pretty darn seriously. There it is — ”fitness” — right there in our name. But that doesn’t mean we’re not human. Providing smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for everybody means we don’t always feel like we have the time, or the energy, to get a full workout in ourselves. The irony. We get it!

That’s why MYX Coach Kristin Condon (@kristincondon) sat down with fellow MYX Coach, Garner Pilat (@garnerpilat), to swap some real talk and simple, helpful tips that will up the odds of getting that workout in so that we can all feel better, in our minds and our bodies.